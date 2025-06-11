SUPERMAN Saves Civilians And Guy Gardner Gives Villains The Finger In Action-Packed New TV Spots

SUPERMAN Saves Civilians And Guy Gardner Gives Villains The Finger In Action-Packed New TV Spots

Tickets for Superman go on sale today, and three new TV spots have just landed. In those, we see the Man of Steel save civilians, Krypto causing mischief, Guy Gardner being, well, Guy Gardner, and more.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 11, 2025 05:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Tickets for Superman go on sale later today, and three 15-second TV spots have just hit social media. They're packed with new footage and include plenty of talking points for James Gunn's upcoming DCU movie. 

We learn that Mister Terrific is no fan of Krypto (and more than a little p*ssed that Superman has brought him to what looks like the movie's final battle) and Guy Gardner using his Green Lantern Corps ring to give his foes the finger. Lois Lane even drops a "Holy shit," a fitting response to some of the epic action featured here.

Metropolis' Kryptonian protector, meanwhile, makes a point of saving civilians, holding up a collapsing building as a woman flees in her car. It's hard not to compare Superman's actions with what we saw in the DCEU, especially as that world's Kal-El typically allowed destruction to rain down around him.

There are also some undeniable physical similarities between David Corenswet and Man of Steel star Henry Cavill. Talking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor shared his take on those comparisons. 

"I've also got a lot of physical comparisons to Tom Welling, who played Superman and Clark Kent on Smallville," Corenswet admitted. "When I was growing up, he was the Superman who was on TV every week."

"I think, to one extent or another, all of the Superman actors... There's some Venn diagram of our physical characteristics, which makes sense for a superhero who is classically the one who doesn't wear a mask," he added. 

When it came to who inspired him most, Corenswet singled out the actor many consider the best live-action Superman. "I've listened to Christopher Reeve talk about how he felt going from theater and a classical training to wearing tights on screen. It's harder in some ways to play Superman and then to do a great play or a dramatic film, because as an actor, you feel like the seriousness of the work somehow supports you."

"It allows the whole thing to feel more grounded. There is a unique challenge to playing a guy who wears his underwear on the outside and can fly. I think I had the great fortune of getting a little bit of both," he continued. "I was definitely on team trunks-on-the-outside for this iteration of Superman, but I certainly felt James took the work very seriously."

You can watch these newly released TV spots for Superman in the players below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

James Gunn Confirms SUPERMAN Will Have A Post-Credits Scene (And What He Learned Not To Do From Marvel)
Related:

James Gunn Confirms SUPERMAN Will Have A Post-Credits Scene (And What He Learned Not To Do From Marvel)
Ahead Of SUPERMAN's Release, James Gunn Reveals How Long Metahumans Have Been Around In The DCU
Recommended For You:

Ahead Of SUPERMAN's Release, James Gunn Reveals How Long Metahumans Have Been Around In The DCU

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/11/2025, 5:22 AM
Gunn and those flying shots 😅😩

I like Guys middle finger construct I saw it on X and thought someone photoshopped it.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/11/2025, 6:10 AM
@JurassicClunge - what cinematographer is on this? It looks shot for tv
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 6/11/2025, 6:27 AM
@JurassicClunge -

Yeah whatever lense or aspect ratio they're using for the flying stuff is God awful, the whole fish bowl face shot thing isn't working. It looked goofy in Guardians 3 with Adam Warlock and it looks just as goofy here.

It's so far my only legitimate complaint and worry about the way this movies put together.
Samsquanch
Samsquanch - 6/11/2025, 5:34 AM
I really hate how he flies with his arms down almost all the time but that suit looks like a b!tch to move around in. Also, call me a hater but I can't get used to that collar. Although I think he will crush it as Superman anyway.
CoHost
CoHost - 6/11/2025, 5:51 AM
User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/11/2025, 5:58 AM
Gunn being Gunn.....look what he did with drax
Thing94
Thing94 - 6/11/2025, 6:01 AM
Action looks great
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/11/2025, 6:04 AM
I'm convinced gunn put gardener in so he could put his mate in a funny wig
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/11/2025, 6:17 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder