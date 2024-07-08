SUPERMAN Set Photos And Footage Show Metropolis' Citizens Running From An Unknown Threat; City Map Revealed

Superman has resumed shooting after taking a hiatus over the long weekend, and while the cast isn't on hand (at least not yet), filmmaker James Gunn has been spotted directing a huge group of terrified extras.

They're running from...something...as pedestrians and motorists flee Metropolis. Could it have something to do with whatever that weird orb was floating in the sky in our first look at David Corenswet suited up as the DCU's Man of Steel?

We'll almost certainly have to wait and see, but a map of Metropolis - the "City of Tomorrow" - has been spotted that's packed full of Easter Eggs for DC Comics fans.

Someone we know will likely appreciate this is Hawkgirl actress Isabela Merced. In a recent interview, she said, "Honestly, inside I'm just a nerdy guy. I feel like that’s who I actually am. I'm geeking out every time I try on the supersuit! It's just the coolest thing in the world to me."

Gunn himself is a fanboy, particularly of Superman if previous social media posts are anything to go by, so Superman is a movie we expect to be packed with nods to the comic books.

Check out the latest set footage and photos in the X posts below (we also have footage of Christopher Reeve's son, Will, shooting his cameo).

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.