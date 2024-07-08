SUPERMAN Set Photos And Footage Show Metropolis' Citizens Running From An Unknown Threat; City Map Revealed

New photos and footage from the set of Superman have been revealed and they feature panic in Metropolis as the city's citizens flee from an unknown threat. We also have an official map of the hero's home.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 08, 2024 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman has resumed shooting after taking a hiatus over the long weekend, and while the cast isn't on hand (at least not yet), filmmaker James Gunn has been spotted directing a huge group of terrified extras.

They're running from...something...as pedestrians and motorists flee Metropolis. Could it have something to do with whatever that weird orb was floating in the sky in our first look at David Corenswet suited up as the DCU's Man of Steel? 

We'll almost certainly have to wait and see, but a map of Metropolis - the "City of Tomorrow" - has been spotted that's packed full of Easter Eggs for DC Comics fans. 

Someone we know will likely appreciate this is Hawkgirl actress Isabela Merced. In a recent interview, she said, "Honestly, inside I'm just a nerdy guy. I feel like that’s who I actually am. I'm geeking out every time I try on the supersuit! It's just the coolest thing in the world to me."

Gunn himself is a fanboy, particularly of Superman if previous social media posts are anything to go by, so Superman is a movie we expect to be packed with nods to the comic books. 

Check out the latest set footage and photos in the X posts below (we also have footage of Christopher Reeve's son, Will, shooting his cameo).

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/8/2024, 3:02 PM
They all look like NPCs from the 70s
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/8/2024, 3:04 PM
HURRR DURRRRR BUT DA COSTUME FOLDS AND SNYDER COSTUME TIGHHHHT AND GUNN TWEETS AND HE ABANDONED US AFTURR GUARDIANS 3 AND DASSS NOT FAIR
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 7/8/2024, 3:08 PM
@McMurdo - User Comment Image
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 7/8/2024, 3:05 PM
After seeing all these set photos etc, and hearing all these rumours I’ve came to the conclusion this movie will either be horrifically terrible. Or, we’re in for a special ride if Gunn and Co. pull it off. There’s no in between.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2024, 3:06 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - there’s always an in between

People really need to stop these hyperbolic statements.
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 7/8/2024, 3:17 PM
@TheVisionary25 - honestly, I genuinely think this is the rare occasion where there’s not an in between.

With the future of a potential DC Cinematic Universe riding all on this movie, Gunn jumping ship to orchestrate it, the hype, the controversies so far, the premise, the actors, the Snyder Fanboys waiting in the rafters to jump on if it fails, the DC fans hoping it’s the Superman movie they’ve been waiting for, for over 4 decades…

This movie has a LOT to get right, and I’m saying if it misses a beat just once it’s enough to trip the whole thing up. This isn’t a run of the mill comic book movie where it can afford to be okay and fans can tell each other to damping their expectations. This has to be amazing for so many reasons.

Heck, even Gunn was originally hesitant to take Superman on because he admitted it’s such a hard story to get right, and the pressure of getting it right wasn’t worth it, until he later revisited it and said he thinks he’s cracked it. Which I’m honestly hoping he has!

Otherwise, if it’s not - the building collapses before the foundations have even been set etc.

God I felt dramatic typing that lol
DTor91
DTor91 - 7/8/2024, 3:19 PM
@TheVisionary25 - THIS 2000%
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2024, 3:22 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - I get ya bit as always , everyone has their own tastes and preferences for what this character should be so you aren’t gonna make everyone happy either completely or at all , that’s just the reality imo.

Gunn obviously made a version of Superman using in fluencies that he connects with so hopefully it connects with people , whether it be 1 ,100 or 1000 (perhaps even more).

Obviously it could fail but I hope it doesn’t and given Gunn’s track record even with my concerns , I don’t think it will.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/8/2024, 3:06 PM
Cool!!.

It’s interesting how some of the extras seem to be wearing 60’s/70’s-esque clothiers which makes me think Gunn might be going for a timeless or retro feel for his Metropolis…

I would love if that’s the case with Metropolis aswell as Gotham too (the latter being more gothic obviously).
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/8/2024, 3:09 PM
WILD that he can't cook up something for SDCC.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/8/2024, 3:11 PM
User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 7/8/2024, 3:13 PM
Oh No!!! There is destruction in Metropolis...according to the "Superman Fans" Superman should have prevented that! How could this happen?
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/8/2024, 3:20 PM
@Forthas
http://youtube.com/shorts/Ebrup9w_E48?si=nHWscgCn1K0FcErB

Oi! That cvnt Supes ain't even allowed to throw a punch, mate!
Forthas
Forthas - 7/8/2024, 3:19 PM
" ...if previous social media posts are anything to go by, so Superman is a movie we expect to be packed with nods to the comic books."

Like every other Superman TV show and movie ever made?
RolandD
RolandD - 7/8/2024, 3:23 PM
Anyone spot Clinton Street?

