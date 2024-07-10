SUPERMAN Set Photos Find The Man Of Steel Trapped; Possible First Look At [SPOILER]

These latest photos from the set of James Gunn's Superman highlight some of the mayhem in the streets of Metropolis, as the Man of Steel finds himself trapped beneath the ground...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 10, 2024 06:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

It's mayhem in Metropolis!

As filming continues in Cleveland, these latest photos and video from the set of James Gunn's Superman reboot spotlights panic in the streets, as citizens begin to flee from someone - or something - causing destruction in the city.

The Man of Steel (David Corenswet) is present, but it looks like he's been temporarily taken out of action after being trapped up to his neck in a large crater in the ground that's been filled in with rubble.

Is this the result of a battle against an equally powerful foe?

There's no sign of the unnamed clone(?) villain spotted in earlier set snaps here, but we do have a first look at Krypto... or at least, a dog in a Krypto outfit!

We know that the Super-pooch will be brought to life via CGI for certain scenes, but there's a chance Gunn will also have a real dog on hand as a stand-in. Then again, this could also be a random dog a fan dressed as Krypto and brought to the set.

Have a look at the shots at the links below, and let us know what you think.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

SUPERMAN Set Video Shows Stuntmen Rehearsing A Brutal Battle Between The Man Of Steel And An Unknown Foe
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/10/2024, 6:01 PM
You can clearly see Pablo Lyle left arm in the corner holy molly gunn you are el madman
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2024, 6:04 PM
Mayhem in Metropolis l sounds like a WWE PPV lol…

Anyway seems intriguing that he looks to have trouble lifting it which perhaps indicates he’s been weakened , maybe by Kryptonite?.

I do like the people seem to be helping him though , feels like a very Raimi Spider Man moment.
newhire13
newhire13 - 7/10/2024, 6:25 PM
@TheVisionary25 -I’ve actually been looking at pics and wondering if he has his powers or if he’s losing his powers.
smgmayhem
smgmayhem - 7/10/2024, 6:32 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I can hear the commentary now,"BAH GAAWD, ITS LEX LUTHER FROM THE ROPE WITH A STEEL CHAIR!!!"
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2024, 6:48 PM
@smgmayhem - lol

I love Jim Ross.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 7/10/2024, 6:06 PM
"we do have a first look at Krypto... or at least, a dog in a Krypto outfit!"
User Comment Image

"Then again, this could also be a random dog a fan dressed as Krypto and brought to the set."
User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 7/10/2024, 6:33 PM
@tylerzero - the classic "S" shield should be enough reason to not consider that's Krypto.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/10/2024, 6:07 PM
Maybe his suit with get covered in so much sh1t that he'll have to get a new one that's hopefully improved.
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/10/2024, 6:10 PM
My keyboard is sticky with enthusiasm.
grouch
grouch - 7/10/2024, 6:12 PM
a rebooted superman and he's already getting jobbed
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/10/2024, 6:13 PM
@grouch - blow jobbed
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 7/10/2024, 6:13 PM
That dog is not Krypto. No way James Gunn is letting Titans one up him on that front.
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/10/2024, 6:14 PM
@comicfan100 - Thats actually me, im James Gunns bittch
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/10/2024, 6:17 PM
@comicfan100 - yeah , likely is just a random fan’s dog.
grouch
grouch - 7/10/2024, 6:14 PM
don't tell me, when the civilians help superman it'll be a slow mo close up shot of a black trans person holding out their hand, the first to help him.
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/10/2024, 6:16 PM
@grouch - HAWHAWHAHW youre so on point with all these modern day movie stereotypes! its like you've read the minds of so many and just regurgitate the same things they've said so many times. Wow. I applaud you sir.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/10/2024, 6:59 PM
@grouch - The only people that are constantly thinking about that sh!t is y’all…and why?
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/10/2024, 6:18 PM
User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/10/2024, 6:56 PM
@SuperCat - That pup looks like he's seen some shit
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/10/2024, 7:08 PM
@SuperCat -

Yo quiero Taco Bell?
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/10/2024, 6:21 PM
User Comment Image
newhire13
newhire13 - 7/10/2024, 6:22 PM
I think it’s clearly someone’s pet lol. 100 % chance all the Snyder obsessed tools on social media are gonna share those pics and lose their shit though 😂
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 7/10/2024, 6:24 PM
Is this movie gonna be some campy comedy? Krypto the superdog.. Guessing Gunn wants to make something completely opposite of what we’ve seen before 😂
Forthas
Forthas - 7/10/2024, 6:32 PM
Maybe this is a nod to Superman IV...

User Comment Image

I am sure James Gunn thinks it is one of the greatest comic book movies ever made! Especially with Lex Luthor making a clone of Superman...I can't beleive they were stealing James Gunn's idea!

User Comment Image
DanFlashesShirt
DanFlashesShirt - 7/10/2024, 6:34 PM
@Forthas - do you ever stfu about james gunn?
Origame
Origame - 7/10/2024, 6:44 PM
@Forthas - ...wtf is this point? There have been many stories of luthor making an evil clone of superman.

Snyder even did that in bvs.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/10/2024, 7:00 PM
@DanFlashesShirt - Only on Sundays
Forthas
Forthas - 7/10/2024, 7:01 PM
@Origame - Which clone are you referring to?
DanFlashesShirt
DanFlashesShirt - 7/10/2024, 6:33 PM
Metamorpho?
Origame
Origame - 7/10/2024, 6:41 PM
Ok, you were desperate for clicks here. That costume on the dog clearly has the classic s logo and not the redesign the movie has. This is most likely a fun on set thing.

Kinda like this

?si=NOC27PsmkYBVNjYm
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/10/2024, 7:06 PM
@Origame - It's a cheap fake

