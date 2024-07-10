SUPERMAN Set Photos Find The Man Of Steel Trapped; Possible First Look At [SPOILER]

It's mayhem in Metropolis!

As filming continues in Cleveland, these latest photos and video from the set of James Gunn's Superman reboot spotlights panic in the streets, as citizens begin to flee from someone - or something - causing destruction in the city.

The Man of Steel (David Corenswet) is present, but it looks like he's been temporarily taken out of action after being trapped up to his neck in a large crater in the ground that's been filled in with rubble.

Is this the result of a battle against an equally powerful foe?

There's no sign of the unnamed clone(?) villain spotted in earlier set snaps here, but we do have a first look at Krypto... or at least, a dog in a Krypto outfit!

We know that the Super-pooch will be brought to life via CGI for certain scenes, but there's a chance Gunn will also have a real dog on hand as a stand-in. Then again, this could also be a random dog a fan dressed as Krypto and brought to the set.

Have a look at the shots at the links below, and let us know what you think.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”