SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Daily Planet Building; James Gunn Shares New BTS Shot Featuring GOTG Star

SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Daily Planet Building; James Gunn Shares New BTS Shot Featuring GOTG Star SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Daily Planet Building; James Gunn Shares New BTS Shot Featuring GOTG Star

James Gunn has shared a new behind-the-scenes photo of a few friends checking out some Superman footage on a monitor, and we also have a first look at The Daily Planet building...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 18, 2024 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Before we go any further: No, Chris Pratt is not in Superman (as far as we know, anyway), but the Guardians of the Galaxy star did pay a visit to set along with some more of director James Gunn's pals for a little preview of some footage.

Gunn shared a behind-the-scenes photo to Instagram of himself, Pratt and several other people watching a monitor, presumably as a scene from the upcoming DCU reboot was being filmed.

Shooting is currently underway in Cleveland, Ohio, and the city streets have been transformed into Metropolis. We recently caught a glimpse of one of the storefronts displaying the Daily Planet logo, and we now have a first look at The Leader Building doubling as the iconic newspaper's base of operations itself.

The photos spotlight the main entrance and lobby. We're not sure if the Planet's signature globe will sit atop the skyscraper, but that's something that would likely be added in post, anyway.

Check out the photos at the links below.

So far, the only major reveal that has come from set photos is a glimpse of María Gabriela de Faría in-costume as The Engineer, but we did get a first official look at David Corenswet in his Super-suit a few weeks ago.

The image, which showed an already battle-tested Man of Steel putting his boots on to go deal with another potentially catastrophic threat to Metropolis, was effective enough, but it's probably fair to say that the majority of fans weren't overly impressed.

Superman will also star Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Wendell Pierce will play Perry White. Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

SUPERMAN Director Marks One-Year Anniversary Of David Corenswet & Rachel Brosnahan's Magic Screen-Test
Related:

SUPERMAN Director Marks One-Year Anniversary Of David Corenswet & Rachel Brosnahan's "Magic" Screen-Test
SUPERMAN Set Video May Give Us A First Look At Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific In Action
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Set Video May Give Us A First Look At Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific In Action
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/18/2024, 12:49 PM
I'm digging the Daily Planet's whole aesthetic, the only exception so far.

Also, each time i see that f*cking costume pic is a punch in the eye, man...
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/18/2024, 1:45 PM
I know Herman has me blocked, but I didn't know he lives in the same city as me. Ew lol
HermanM
HermanM - 6/18/2024, 12:50 PM
It looks beautiful. I love this look for the Daily Planet.

Gunn making the right decisions so far.

I'll be an extra in the film's Cincinnati shoot in a few weeks, very excited.
ProudPatriot76
ProudPatriot76 - 6/18/2024, 12:53 PM
@HermanM - that’s awesome! I saw the call out on Facebook for extras. I wish I would have done it. Enjoy your time!
HermanM
HermanM - 6/18/2024, 12:54 PM
@ProudPatriot76 - Thanks man I will. I hope they will let us take pics but I doubt it. I'm hoping we get to hear some of John Murphy's score since Gunn already wrote it before shooting and they play it during scenes on set!
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 6/18/2024, 1:01 PM
@HermanM - hopefully you don't make the theatrical cut lmao 😅🤣
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/18/2024, 1:07 PM
@HermanM - That's awesome, really happy for you. Report back with the dirty deets if you can, try not to let 2x4 IP ban you before then.
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/18/2024, 1:36 PM
@HermanM - That’s really cool man!!! Let us know if you make it into the movie
HermanM
HermanM - 6/18/2024, 1:52 PM
@ObserverIO - oh I for sure will!
HermanM
HermanM - 6/18/2024, 1:52 PM
@BobbyDrake - definitely
PaKent
PaKent - 6/18/2024, 12:51 PM
Yay!! We're the Daily Planet cool kids
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 6/18/2024, 12:59 PM
I like the daily planet's old school revolving doors but the building seems so small (height wise)🤣

It's gonna be so obvious Superman works there if he's taking off and landing on the roof.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/18/2024, 1:07 PM
@DeadClunge - The first set of pics says that it is standing in as “the entrance at least” so another building might be used as well. I am still hoping hope the globe on top of a taller building as well.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 6/18/2024, 1:15 PM
@RolandD - that would be perfect! The daily planet's globe is a iconic piece of metropolis' Skyline imo
RolandD
RolandD - 6/18/2024, 1:21 PM
@DeadClunge - Exactly.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/18/2024, 1:43 PM
@DeadClunge - "the building seems so small"
Print is a dying industry! Give it five more years and the Daily Planet will operate out of a mall kiosk.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/18/2024, 1:01 PM
Gotta have them revolving doors.
User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/18/2024, 1:03 PM
Woah that’s a really elegant newsroom building. Harrods vibes
Timerider
Timerider - 6/18/2024, 1:07 PM
Incoming teaser trailer for SDCC24? Maaaaaaybe?

Maybe Pratt and his crew are watching the first teaser
RolandD
RolandD - 6/18/2024, 1:08 PM
The entrance looks great, classy, old school and I love the revolving doors.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/18/2024, 1:10 PM
User Comment Image

Could we see an homage to this?
Fogs
Fogs - 6/18/2024, 1:15 PM
@RolandD - My 1st thought also. Here's hoping.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2024, 1:24 PM
I like it , feels very old school!!.

Also I wouldn’t mind Pratt in one of these Superman movies in the future , hopefully as a villain for the sake of variety…

I could see him as Parasite honestly.

?feature=shared
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/18/2024, 1:26 PM
With all these castings for Daily Planet employees I'm curious how much of the movie takes place there, I don't think we've spent more than 5 minutes total at the Planet for any Superman film in the last 20 years.
Forthas
Forthas - 6/18/2024, 1:29 PM
The Leader Building is going to be the Daily Planet? The Leader Building must be friends with James Gunn!
narrow290
narrow290 - 6/18/2024, 1:44 PM
Fantastic! were in good hands with Gunn
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/18/2024, 1:53 PM
User Comment Image
RaddRider
RaddRider - 6/18/2024, 1:57 PM
I haven’t been a fan of most of the DC movies that have come out lately. But, I’m really looking forward to this. I hope it’s a good
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2024, 1:59 PM
@RaddRider - I’m somewhat similar but I’m quite excited about this film and the universe itself honestly.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder