SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Daily Planet Building; James Gunn Shares New BTS Shot Featuring GOTG Star

Before we go any further: No, Chris Pratt is not in Superman (as far as we know, anyway), but the Guardians of the Galaxy star did pay a visit to set along with some more of director James Gunn's pals for a little preview of some footage.

Gunn shared a behind-the-scenes photo to Instagram of himself, Pratt and several other people watching a monitor, presumably as a scene from the upcoming DCU reboot was being filmed.

Shooting is currently underway in Cleveland, Ohio, and the city streets have been transformed into Metropolis. We recently caught a glimpse of one of the storefronts displaying the Daily Planet logo, and we now have a first look at The Leader Building doubling as the iconic newspaper's base of operations itself.

The photos spotlight the main entrance and lobby. We're not sure if the Planet's signature globe will sit atop the skyscraper, but that's something that would likely be added in post, anyway.

Check out the photos at the links below.

So far, the only major reveal that has come from set photos is a glimpse of María Gabriela de Faría in-costume as The Engineer, but we did get a first official look at David Corenswet in his Super-suit a few weeks ago.

The image, which showed an already battle-tested Man of Steel putting his boots on to go deal with another potentially catastrophic threat to Metropolis, was effective enough, but it's probably fair to say that the majority of fans weren't overly impressed.

Superman will also star Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Wendell Pierce will play Perry White. Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”