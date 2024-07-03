SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal First Look At Isabela Merced As Hawkgirl And Nathan Fillion As Green Lantern

We had heard that Nathan Fillion and Isabela Merced would be on set today, and these latest photos reveal both actors in full costume as Hawkgirl and Green Lantern Guy Gardner!

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 03, 2024 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

As filming continues on James Gunn's DCU Superman reboot, two more heroes have joined the fray!

Following earlier reports that Nathan Fillion and Isabela Merced had been spotted in Cleveland, these latest set photos give us a first look at both actors in full costume as their respective characters, Green Lantern Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl.

As you can see, Fillion is sporting Gardner's distinctive bowl cut and a slight variation on the ring-slinging hero's comic book outfit (there's a lot more white), which - like Mr. Terrific's duds - features the Lordtech logo. Though Merced was only photographed from the side, her costume appears to be pretty comic-accurate, and she is also carrying her character's signature mace.

We don't have much context for the scene being filmed, but the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) are also present, with the latter taking flight alongside Hawkgirl while the other two converse below.

Have a look at the photos at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

MG0019
MG0019 - 7/3/2024, 11:02 AM
Well they’re really leaning into the motorcycle jacket chic.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 7/3/2024, 11:04 AM
@MG0019 - Looks like a colourful xmen in leather.
leonitas12
leonitas12 - 7/3/2024, 11:19 AM
@S8R8M - that’s exactly what I thought.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 7/3/2024, 11:20 AM
@MG0019 - I think canon-wise those 3 suits were designed by the same person.

One person suggest Maxwell Lord.
CoHost
CoHost - 7/3/2024, 11:03 AM
How the F are we supposed to trust that girl after the "performance" she gave on Madame Web?
lord22
lord22 - 7/3/2024, 11:13 AM
@CoHost - madam web was not bad because of the actors

isabela is good in everything she do
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 7/3/2024, 11:21 AM
@lord22 - I don't know. Celeste O'Conner was pretty bad.
xfan320
xfan320 - 7/3/2024, 11:04 AM
Guy Gardner on Crowd Control 😄
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/3/2024, 11:06 AM
This set photos look like a WB DC show

But I remember how terrible the set photos where for Black Panther in Civil War


Can't Wait for this movie

2025 we get our MCU v DCU back

Superman v Captain America Brave New World

FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/3/2024, 11:09 AM
@WakandaTech - Black Panther wasn’t wearing leather like a CW show
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 7/3/2024, 11:18 AM
@FireandBlood - User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/3/2024, 11:20 AM
@roboticJohnson - That look like leather to you?
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 7/3/2024, 11:22 AM
@FireandBlood - the way it's folding on the chest, crotch and right shoulder, yeah
Rosraf
Rosraf - 7/3/2024, 11:25 AM
@WakandaTech - But the post-production work and budget will far exceed CW standards.

This ensemble is starting to feel Black Adam-ish, but I am still looking forward to it.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/3/2024, 11:07 AM
Gunn outdid himself this time. They look like something out of Legends of Tomorrow. What a [frick]ing travesty! 😂
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 7/3/2024, 11:22 AM
@FireandBlood - You have got to get that sand out of your vagina.

It's making you cranky.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/3/2024, 11:09 AM
User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/3/2024, 11:10 AM
You have to wonder what the budget went out because it wasn’t the costumes, that’s for sure
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/3/2024, 11:12 AM
Well, Fillion wasn't my 1st pick for Gut but, if you;ve seen him in Dr. Horrible's Sing Along Blog:

?si=hIylBD74be4PaEe0

?si=qXtw9g9OmDhvUNXK

and the saddest ending ever:

?si=tk06Lz5LtWFGZBKe


and if you wanna see the whole thing, it is awesome:

?si=bDXOZ9gu2Z7onY3c
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/3/2024, 11:14 AM
Fillion Wasn't my first pick for *Guy. I wanted Pratt as Guy and Allen Ritcheson as Booster Gold.

Fillion could so play a part that is fresh in the DCU .... just didn't want him as Guy
hainesy
hainesy - 7/3/2024, 11:13 AM
I'm surprised by the negative reactions. We finally have a DC movie that is close to the comics. It's why DC has great cartoons and even TV shows. As far as people saying the costumes look cheap, keep in mind that there is a ton of work in post production. That said, I think they look good.
lord22
lord22 - 7/3/2024, 11:15 AM
@hainesy - post production not gonna change the fact that they are wearing motorcycle jackets
Vigor
Vigor - 7/3/2024, 11:15 AM
@hainesy - right!?

If I were a DC fan I'd be ecstatic right now
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/3/2024, 11:16 AM
@Vigor - I’m a DC fan and these costumes look like shit to me. I shouldn’t be missing what Snyder’s characters looked like, and yet… 🫤
Vigor
Vigor - 7/3/2024, 11:19 AM
@FireandBlood - I believe in post production 🙌🏾
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/3/2024, 11:21 AM
@Vigor - Post ain’t doing nothing for these motorcycle get ups, bro 😂
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 7/3/2024, 11:26 AM
@hainesy - The same tools who say the costumes look cheap are the same tools who lash out at you for not liking something they like.

It the same 4 low IQ hypocrites over and over again.
IvanBadski
IvanBadski - 7/3/2024, 11:27 AM
@FireandBlood - because of that damned motorcycle jacket design, after seeing the rest of the characters, i grew to dislike supermans suit. Everything looks fcking the same. FFs it cant be that hard to get it right.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/3/2024, 11:14 AM
Seriously, who is the costume designer on this film?

FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/3/2024, 11:15 AM
@Nomis929 -

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/3/2024, 11:17 AM
@FireandBlood - LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL!!!

User Comment Image

No joke man, i just did a spit take with my water on that pic!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2024, 11:14 AM
I wish there was more green on Guy’s outfit but oh well , can’t believe they are doing the hairstyle lol but kudos to them!!.

Hawkgirl looks cool to me too and I’m sure the guy in the skintight performance capture suit is suppose to be Metamorpho.

Anyway , they will likely polish all these suits up in post production but can’t wait to hear the complaints regardless!!.

User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/3/2024, 11:17 AM
They're determined not to lose any money on this.
elgaz
elgaz - 7/3/2024, 11:20 AM
There's a LOT of white going on in Gardner's costume. He's always had a few white elements against the green, but green was usually the primary colour being used. I don't recall a comic version where it was all white either. I wonder if maybe the white is just a neutral base and they'll add some kind of green filter or glow effect in post.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/3/2024, 11:23 AM
@elgaz - I think it's more influences by his animated appearances.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 7/3/2024, 11:23 AM
More cheap looking costumes. James Gunn just can't get any costume right
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/3/2024, 11:23 AM
Wait, this is set in the same world as Legends of Tomorrow?!
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/3/2024, 11:23 AM
They make Black Adam look like Oscar award winning costumes.
Spoken
Spoken - 7/3/2024, 11:26 AM
....I can see Guy Gardner wear that honestly lol.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/3/2024, 11:27 AM
I love all the fans of all the shitty Disney Dollar Tree Star Wars product coming on here to dunk on Superman.


Chef's kiss...
