SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal First Look At Isabela Merced As Hawkgirl And Nathan Fillion As Green Lantern

As filming continues on James Gunn's DCU Superman reboot, two more heroes have joined the fray!

Following earlier reports that Nathan Fillion and Isabela Merced had been spotted in Cleveland, these latest set photos give us a first look at both actors in full costume as their respective characters, Green Lantern Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl.

As you can see, Fillion is sporting Gardner's distinctive bowl cut and a slight variation on the ring-slinging hero's comic book outfit (there's a lot more white), which - like Mr. Terrific's duds - features the Lordtech logo. Though Merced was only photographed from the side, her costume appears to be pretty comic-accurate, and she is also carrying her character's signature mace.

We don't have much context for the scene being filmed, but the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) are also present, with the latter taking flight alongside Hawkgirl while the other two converse below.

Have a look at the photos at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”