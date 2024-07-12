SUPERMAN Spins Through The Air While Fighting The Movie's Villains In Latest Set Videos And Photos

Work has resumed on Superman in Cleveland's Progressive Field Metropolis' LordTech Field, and David Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow has been spotted taking flight.

As you'll see below, he's spinning through the air during what looks like an exciting battle with Ultraman and The Engineer. While the latter briefly overpowers him (suggesting she's even more powerful than her comic book counterpart), an angry Supes soon takes the fight to the villains.

All signs still point to Ultraman being considerably stronger than the Kryptonian, likely explaining the name. Little is known about this version of the character, though we anticipate him being a clone rather than a Multiversal doppelganger.

The fact he's wearing a mask suggests that reveal will be saved for later in the movie, though we're keeping everything crossed that when Superman does unmask Ultraman, the face staring back at him is both his own and the DCU's take on Bizarro.

James Gunn was present for today's shoot and wearing a custom t-shirt with the movie's logo on it. If you missed that yesterday, you can check it out here.

Check out the latest spoilers from Superman's set in the X posts below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.