SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Has Perfect Answer When Asked If His Supes Would Save MAN OF STEEL's Pa Kent

Doing the rounds to promote Superman, David Corenswet was asked whether his Man of Steel would have rescued Kevin Costner's Jonthan Kent from the tornado that Henry Cavill's Clark Kent ignored...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 29, 2025 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The Superman cast recently spoke to U.S. press ahead of the movie's release in theaters next month. However, at a time when TikTokers and influencers are being given unprecedented access to celebrities, everyone is looking for a "viral" clip. 

The DCEU is dead, but Zack Snyder's biggest loyalists continue to fight the "good" fight as they demand Warner Bros. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. In the case of this interviewer, they chose to ask the DCU's new Superman, David Corenswet, whether his Clark Kent would have saved Jonathan Kent in Man of Steel. Seriously.

Likely prepared for this kind of leading question, Corenswet expertly dodged giving them anything that would place him in the middle of a social media war between fans. 

"Oh, I don't know, I don't know," he responded before immediately pivoting. "I'd like to think...my character in Twisters didn't get a final ending, but I'd like to think he gets dropped by the side of the road, mud splattered on him, and Superman comes in and is just like, 'Hey buddy, it's okay. You need to be a little bit nicer.'"

As a reminder, Man of Steel saw Jonathan attempt to help people during a tornado. However, finding himself in a precarious position, he told his son not to save him, in order to keep Clark Kent's powers a secret.

With that, the future Superman watched as his father died (leading to years of fans pointing out the many ways Clark could have saved him). It was a moment every bit as controversial as the hero's eventual decision to snap General Zod's neck.

We're sure this won't be the last time Corenswet has to avoid being dragged into comparisons with Cavill's brooding Superman, but wouldn't bank on him playing into it if his response here was any indication. 

Stay tuned for more on Superman as we have it.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

