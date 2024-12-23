SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Reveals How He Prepared For Clark Kent And Superman; Teases Lex Luthor Dynamic

The first Superman trailer was accompanied by new comments from the movie's director James Gunn and stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, though we know it's the Man of Steel most of you are interested in hearing from.

Outside of key supporting roles in the likes of Hollywood and Twisters, Corenswet is a relative unknown and what he brings to the table as Superman will be key in helping the DCU succeed.

The actor hasn't previously had the opportunity to say much about his first superhero role but he's now broken his silence on portraying DC's most iconic character.

Talking to Collider, the actor started by reflecting on how he approached not just Superman, but the equally as important role of Clark Kent. While he wasn't well-versed in comics when cast in the movie, those were crucial in helping him figure out his lead role in DC Studios' Superman.

"James suggested All-Star Superman to read for Clark, specifically, because there are interesting challenges with Clark. It was interesting having a silent version to look at. I hadn't read so many Superman comics that I had since all the different Clarks that have appeared in the comics. I knew the ones that appeared in television and films, but it was great having a silent one and getting the impression from that. So, I drew a lot from that, specifically, for Clark. I also loosely stole some stuff from my brother-in-law, who's 6’8” and 270 pounds, and has the deepest voice, and is always in the way and always trying not to be."

Just as crucial for Corenswet (when it came to playing Superman) was sharing the screen with Brosnahan and Hoult.

"Mostly, I draw inspiration from the other actors and from James. I feel like I want to be living in the world that we're living in, and so it was when I started working with Rachel that I got clear about who Clark and who Superman was. Especially for Superman, a hero is only as interesting or cool as the nemesis that they're up against, and so, standing eye-to-eye with Nick for the first time, I started to get clear about who I was. That's where I started to get clear about who I am, because I see so clearly who they are."

Gunn has confirmed the Man of Tomorrow and Lex haven't crossed paths when this movie begins, but Corenswet's comments indicate that changes during the events of Superman.

Hoult is only a couple of inches shorter than Corenswet too, so they really will be seeing eye-to-eye as these comic book enemies. That may have been Gunn's intention seeing as the villain has been described as "imposing and dangerous" by Hoult.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.