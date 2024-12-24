SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan Talks "Courageous" Lois Lane And How She Operates In World Of Fake News

The response to the new Superman trailer bodes well for James Gunn's DCU plans but is it possible for the Man of Steel to be relevant in today's world? That's a question we'll get the answer to next summer.

Another character who will be updated for 2025 is Lois Lane. The intrepid Daily Planet reporter is a print journalist in a digital world. Social media and fake news aren't something we've ever seen Lois forced to tackle, something Superman star Rachel Brosnahan is all too aware of.

"I’ve always been inspired by this character," the actor started. "She’s somebody who is ambitious and courageous and hungry and determined to get the greatest story almost at any cost. I’ve always loved this character and was so excited by the opportunity to bring all of those things that have been true of her in every iteration."

"One of the things I love about this character is that almost more than any other character in these comics, and in the movies, she evolves to fit what it would mean to be an intrepid journalist of each generation or each decade that she’s presented in," Brosnahan explained.

"So, I think our challenge... Today we’re living in a world where print journalism to some is perhaps an endangered art form and she’s somebody who has dedicated her entire life to it," she continued. "I think as far as what else is different, you’ll have to check out the movie to see, but I love that she’s somebody who doesn’t understand what the word 'no' means and it’s motivating for her. We definitely see that side of her in this film."

Lois is a fascinating and complex character in her own right and, unlike other comic book love interests, she's not defined by romance. The trailer showed her getting close to both Clark Kent and the hero, of course, but she was also spotlighted in the Daily Planet newsroom.

The most exciting part of Superman will be seeing Lois potentially match wits with Lex Luthor and, if Brosnahan's comments are any indication, this version isn't someone who takes "no" for an answer.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.