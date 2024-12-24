SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan Talks "Courageous" Lois Lane And How She Operates In World Of Fake News

SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan Talks &quot;Courageous&quot; Lois Lane And How She Operates In World Of Fake News

Superman star Rachel Brosnahan has talked more about her interpretation of Lois Lane, weighing in on how the character fits into a world where print journalism is dead and fake news is prevalent...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 24, 2024 10:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: ComicBook.com

The response to the new Superman trailer bodes well for James Gunn's DCU plans but is it possible for the Man of Steel to be relevant in today's world? That's a question we'll get the answer to next summer. 

Another character who will be updated for 2025 is Lois Lane. The intrepid Daily Planet reporter is a print journalist in a digital world. Social media and fake news aren't something we've ever seen Lois forced to tackle, something Superman star Rachel Brosnahan is all too aware of. 

"I’ve always been inspired by this character," the actor started. "She’s somebody who is ambitious and courageous and hungry and determined to get the greatest story almost at any cost. I’ve always loved this character and was so excited by the opportunity to bring all of those things that have been true of her in every iteration."

"One of the things I love about this character is that almost more than any other character in these comics, and in the movies, she evolves to fit what it would mean to be an intrepid journalist of each generation or each decade that she’s presented in," Brosnahan explained.

"So, I think our challenge... Today we’re living in a world where print journalism to some is perhaps an endangered art form and she’s somebody who has dedicated her entire life to it," she continued. "I think as far as what else is different, you’ll have to check out the movie to see, but I love that she’s somebody who doesn’t understand what the word 'no' means and it’s motivating for her. We definitely see that side of her in this film."

Lois is a fascinating and complex character in her own right and, unlike other comic book love interests, she's not defined by romance. The trailer showed her getting close to both Clark Kent and the hero, of course, but she was also spotlighted in the Daily Planet newsroom. 

The most exciting part of Superman will be seeing Lois potentially match wits with Lex Luthor and, if Brosnahan's comments are any indication, this version isn't someone who takes "no" for an answer.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Trailer In The Style Of SMALLVILLE's Opening Credits Is The Best Gift You'll Get This Christmas
Related:

SUPERMAN Trailer In The Style Of SMALLVILLE's Opening Credits Is The Best Gift You'll Get This Christmas
SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Reveals How He Prepared For Clark Kent And Superman; Teases Lex Luthor Dynamic
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Reveals How He Prepared For Clark Kent And Superman; Teases Lex Luthor Dynamic

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
krayzeman
krayzeman - 12/24/2024, 10:51 AM
TITS UP!
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/24/2024, 10:59 AM
@krayzeman - DICKS DOWN!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/24/2024, 11:08 AM
@krayzeman - VAGINAS SIDEWAYS!
EarlChai
EarlChai - 12/24/2024, 11:15 AM
@krayzeman - WEIRD DEFORMED BIRTH DEFECT GENITALS DIAGONAL!
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 12/24/2024, 10:51 AM
Interesting. This is a good take
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/24/2024, 10:57 AM
Cool , it sounds like she “gets” the character or her version of it atleast which is good!!.

She’s gonna be great acting wise , I have no doubt and she’s absolutely gorgeous aswell.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/24/2024, 11:08 AM
@Lisa89 - VAGINAS SIDEWAYS!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 12/24/2024, 11:29 AM
Wait 😳,Lois is in this?!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/24/2024, 11:40 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder