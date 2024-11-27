SUPERMAN: Studio Reportedly Not Happy With First Trailer; Editor Told To "Make It Better"

It's probably no exaggeration to say that the first trailer for James Gunn's Superman is up there among the most highly-anticipated movie teasers of all time, and Warner Bros. is reportedly feeling the pressure - which is completely understandable.

Gunn's film will not only serve as a fresh start for the legendary hero on the big screen, but will also kick-start a brand-new DC Cinematic Universe. Studio execs will be counting on this first look to build excitement and get as many people hyped to see the Man of Steel take flight again next year, and it sounds like they are determined to make this teaser as good as it can possibly be.

Again, this is hardly a surprise, and it's perfectly normal for several different versions of a teaser to be presented before a final version is chosen - but according to writer/filmmaker Dan Marcus, a "fairly finalized version" was shown to WBD's Michael De Luca, and the editor was told to “make it better.”

To clarify, since every trailer necessitates multiple cuts, apparently the editor cutting the trailer presented a fairly finalized version to the studio weeks ago. The studio wasn't happy and said "Make it better". I wouldn't want to be a part of the marketing department over… — Dan Marcus (@Danimalish) November 27, 2024

Though not confirmed, the trailer is supposedly being sent out to press early next month. If Marcus' info is on the level, could it be delayed? It's possible, but honestly, we'd be very surprised if this was anything to be too concerned about.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/The Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."