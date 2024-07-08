SUPERMAN/SUPERGIRL Costume Display Offers Glimpse At What Might Have Been In The DCEU

When Sasha Calle was cast as Supergirl in The Flash, the idea was to have her take on the role which belonged to Superman in the comics.

We got to see that play out last summer when the Kryptonian was freed from captivity and allowed to become a hero in a newly created timeline before dying in battle. However, before DC Studios was formed, Barry Allen's trip through time was set to result in a new DCEU where Michael Keaton was Batman (explaining his role in the now-scrapped Batgirl) and Calle was Supergirl in place of Henry Cavill's Superman.

Plans were continuously altered as Warner Bros. underwent seemingly endless regime changes, only for Cavill's return in Black Adam to result in a reshot ending for The Flash which saw Superman join Supergirl and Keaton's Caped Crusader to confront the Scarlet Speedster.

DC Studios scrapped that for George Clooney's cameo, meaning we never got to see Cavill and Calle share the screen as the iconic cousins.

Well, thanks to a costume display at a recent convention, we now have at least an idea of what these two would have looked like side-by-side on screen. It makes for a striking sight and one we know many of you will be disappointed never became a reality.

On the plus side, we'll get to see Superman and Supergirl together as soon as next July when James Gunn's Superman is released. There, the duo are being played by David Corenswet and Milly Alcock.

Calle has yet to comment on being recast but, doing the rounds to promote The Flash last year (a movie Gunn described as being among the greatest ever), the actress confirmed she'd met with DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran to discuss her future as the hero.

"I hope to continue playing Supergirl," she said. "I love her deeply! And I think that [The Flash] is really a runway to a bigger story for her."

"We don't really get to experience a lot. I feel like this is a runway to a bigger story. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, by Tom King, is an incredible comic. I love it. I think it's so cool. So yeah, I would hope to continue. I hope to continue playing Supergirl for sure."

Take a closer look at what might have been in the X post below.