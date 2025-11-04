SUPERMAN: The Real Reason James Gunn Reportedly Removed Day Of The Week Title Cards Revealed

When Superman test screenings were taking place earlier this year, we repeatedly heard that the response from attendees had been mixed. Ultimately, the movie soared with critics and fans alike, receiving 83% on the "Tomatometer" and a 90% "Popcornmeter" score.

James Gunn's reboot wasn't flawless, but it was well-received by fans and will end 2025 as the year's highest-grossing superhero movie.

Still, if you thought something was missing, that's because there was. Superman's episodic structure was supposed to utilise a days of the week format, only for that to ultimately be dropped. Gunn made good use of similar title cards in The Suicide Squad, and their absence made it feel somewhat jarring when we transitioned from set piece to set piece.

While we previously heard that the removal of the day of the week title cards was a result of the aforementioned test screenings, leaker @ViewerAnon has clarified things after a post bemoaning their absence went viral on X with over 4.6 million impressions.

"Their removal had nothing to do with test audiences," the insider explained. "I believe they thought the cards were causing the pacing to stop and start."

Ironically, Superman's pace still stopped and started without them; at one point, the screen fades to black before another scene begins, making it feel like the movie had been somewhat stitched together.

Gunn has never commented on scrapping these title cards, and how much Superman suffered without them remains up for debate. Still, it's hard not to look at a fan-made image like the one below and not think that we didn't miss out on something special.

As always, you can let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Their removal had nothing to do with test audiences. I believe they thought the cards were causing the pacing to stop and start. — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) November 3, 2025

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, soared into theaters worldwide this past summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

Superman is now available on HBO Max, Digital, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.