SUPERMAN: The Real Reason James Gunn Reportedly Removed Day Of The Week Title Cards Revealed

We've heard on multiple occasions that Superman once featured day-of-the-week title cards, and while their removal has been blamed on test screening feedback, some new details have just been revealed...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 04, 2025 07:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

When Superman test screenings were taking place earlier this year, we repeatedly heard that the response from attendees had been mixed. Ultimately, the movie soared with critics and fans alike, receiving 83% on the "Tomatometer" and a 90% "Popcornmeter" score.

James Gunn's reboot wasn't flawless, but it was well-received by fans and will end 2025 as the year's highest-grossing superhero movie. 

Still, if you thought something was missing, that's because there was. Superman's episodic structure was supposed to utilise a days of the week format, only for that to ultimately be dropped. Gunn made good use of similar title cards in The Suicide Squad, and their absence made it feel somewhat jarring when we transitioned from set piece to set piece.

While we previously heard that the removal of the day of the week title cards was a result of the aforementioned test screenings, leaker @ViewerAnon has clarified things after a post bemoaning their absence went viral on X with over 4.6 million impressions. 

"Their removal had nothing to do with test audiences," the insider explained. "I believe they thought the cards were causing the pacing to stop and start."

Ironically, Superman's pace still stopped and started without them; at one point, the screen fades to black before another scene begins, making it feel like the movie had been somewhat stitched together.

Gunn has never commented on scrapping these title cards, and how much Superman suffered without them remains up for debate. Still, it's hard not to look at a fan-made image like the one below and not think that we didn't miss out on something special.

As always, you can let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, soared into theaters worldwide this past summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

Superman is now available on HBO Max, Digital, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

James Gunn Shares New BTS Image Of SUPERMAN Featuring The Man of Steel Having Fun With His Enemies
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/4/2025, 7:32 AM
On a serious note

This was one of my biggest issues with the film. It was very sloppily edited and then when you add Gunn's humour, the bad CGI, the paper thin charcters, the cheap look and the lapses in logic I just couldn't enjoy it.

Im surprised he got so much of a pass with this film.
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 11/4/2025, 7:57 AM
@ClungeOfSteel - I absolutely hate the lense he used to film this movie!
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/4/2025, 7:44 AM
I personally would have liked the days of the week title cards. At first viewing I found the editing chopped up but for me, upon multiple viewings the movie does flow. I tend to usually enjoy directors cuts and would love a movie with maybe 20-30 more minutes with the days of the week title cards. As an extra feature or something.
RealTurner
RealTurner - 11/4/2025, 7:59 AM
I knew about their removal beforehand and was almost putting them back myself. I think the overall context of "this is just another week in this crazy superhero world!" would have actually really landed, it was clearly created under that concept, so it's almost a shame they dumped them.
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/4/2025, 8:05 AM
@RealTurner - I agree, I think the title is maybe too long but i think it would have resonated with the audience. Reminds me of eternal sunshine of the spotless mind. It’s on the long side but I find it interesting.
FallenThomas
FallenThomas - 11/4/2025, 8:05 AM
Like title cards would have been the worst thing about this movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/4/2025, 8:07 AM
Honestly , I think the days of the week cards would have helped the pacing and made the transition from certain scenes smoother then just cutting to black & such…

Plus , It would have helped the structure of the film feel more unique & fresh imo but perhaps Gunn felt it made the film feel too episodic and not have the events within the narrative lead into each other as naturally as possible which is fair.

Also it further leans into the All Star Superman influence since that comic has a similar episodic structure throughout its 12 issue run so I wished they kept it but oh well , the movie was still solid regardless!!.

thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/4/2025, 8:13 AM
I think that would have been a visually cool look for the flow of the story.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/4/2025, 8:16 AM
Shit movie.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 11/4/2025, 8:16 AM
I think title cards would have worked just fine. Should have keep em

