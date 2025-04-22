SUPERMAN: The Superhero Team In James Gunn's DCU Reboot Will Indeed Be Known As The "Justice Gang"

SUPERMAN: The Superhero Team In James Gunn's DCU Reboot Will Indeed Be Known As The &quot;Justice Gang&quot;

Following a recent theory stemming from the name of some tie-in merchandise, we have confirmation that the superhero team in James Gunn's Superman will be known as the Justice Gang...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 22, 2025 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

James Gunn's Superman reboot will introduce a superhero team made up of Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and (possibly) Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan). The group is believed to be funded by Maxwell Lord, and it was assumed that they would operate as an early incarnation of Justice League International.

Despite the "JL" symbol being visible on some of the characters' costumes, Daniel Richtman is reporting that this team will indeed be known as the "Justice Gang" in the movie.

We're not sure if this will be the crew's official name or simply how the public refers to them, but either way, fans don't seem to be overjoyed by the moniker - although we're sure the actual Justice League will form in the DCU at some point.

Gunn has indicated that the members of this team will be on good terms with the Man of Steel (David Corenswet), but feel that he lacks experience and might be in over his head a little. This would certainly be an unusual dynamic, as Superman would generally be depicted as one of the leaders of the League along with Batman and Wonder Woman.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent. Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

The Justice Gang

Only because Mr Terrific is the leader.. Whit a leader like that there is no League or Society.
That 100% sounds like something that Guy came up with so I can buy it lol…

It makes sense not calling them the Justice League International yet since that implies that there would be a domestic one aswell which is not the case in this universe as of yet it seems.

Also I don’t think you could call them “The Terrifics” either since Mr Terrific doesn’t seem to be the leader and it’s likely Guy (possible done purposefully by Max Lord since he’s likely more easily manipulated).

Anyway , I don’t love it but I don’t think you are suppose to either lol
Why not just be comic/cartoon accurate and call them the Justice Friends?
they probably gonna play rap every time they appear on screen
Yo, Shut up crime!
That giant monster looks like a cross between a dopey axolotl and a rancor. And I'm here for it!

