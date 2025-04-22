SUPERMAN: The Superhero Team In James Gunn's DCU Reboot Will Indeed Be Known As The "Justice Gang"

James Gunn's Superman reboot will introduce a superhero team made up of Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and (possibly) Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan). The group is believed to be funded by Maxwell Lord, and it was assumed that they would operate as an early incarnation of Justice League International.

Despite the "JL" symbol being visible on some of the characters' costumes, Daniel Richtman is reporting that this team will indeed be known as the "Justice Gang" in the movie.

We're not sure if this will be the crew's official name or simply how the public refers to them, but either way, fans don't seem to be overjoyed by the moniker - although we're sure the actual Justice League will form in the DCU at some point.

Gunn has indicated that the members of this team will be on good terms with the Man of Steel (David Corenswet), but feel that he lacks experience and might be in over his head a little. This would certainly be an unusual dynamic, as Superman would generally be depicted as one of the leaders of the League along with Batman and Wonder Woman.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent. Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."