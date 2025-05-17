SUPERMAN Trailer Includes A CREATURE COMMANDOS Cameo...And A Hint THE BATMAN Is Set In The DCU?!

SUPERMAN Trailer Includes A CREATURE COMMANDOS Cameo...And A Hint THE BATMAN Is Set In The DCU?!

The newest trailer for Superman features a surprising link to HBO Max's Creature Commandos TV series and what many fans believe could be another hint that The Batman takes place in the DCU. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - May 17, 2025 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

James Gunn and Peter Safran have set out to create a new shared world with DC Studios' DCU, and Superman will both establish and expand the franchise this summer.

We'll meet "The Justice Gang" in the movie, while Peacemaker season 2's trailer already confirmed that Maxwell Lord, Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Hawkgirl will appear in the HBO Max series. So will Rick Flag Sr., a character first introduced in Creature Commandos, whose story continues in Superman before he takes on Christopher Smith.

There's clearly plenty of connectivity in the DCU, and another example has been unearthed in the latest Superman trailer

Actor Lawrence Gilligan will play a news anchor in the movie, reprising a role he also took on in animation. Thus far, Gunn is making good on his promise to have actors play the same characters across animated and live-action projects. 

Gilligan's character doesn't have a name, so we don't know whether he's playing anyone from the comics. Either way, this is a fun Easter Egg, and you can find more observations from the trailer in our breakdown

Talking of Easter Eggs, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the Superman trailer includes a news report about "major floods." The Batman ended with The Riddler flooding Gotham City, while The Penguin dealt with the aftermath of his attack. 

As tempting as it is to take this as "confirmation" that The Batman takes place in the DCU, don't forget Gunn has already debunked the notion.

"It's certainly not the plan," he said earlier this year before Safran chimed in with, "We love him, but we've got to introduce a Batman into the DCU. It's imperative. That's the plan for The Brave and the Bold."

The veteran producer added that DC Studios is "in very active development on The Brave and the Bold, and that story's also coming together very nicely. We'll have more on that for you very soon."

We're a little surprised Gunn didn't take into account the fact that people would likely connect the dots here, but you can check out this reference below and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN: New Snippets Of Footage Revealed As Clois Takes The Spotlight In More DCU Promo Art
Related:

SUPERMAN: New Snippets Of Footage Revealed As "Clois" Takes The Spotlight In More DCU Promo Art
SUPERMAN: Identity Of Mysterious Masked Villain And A Major Cameo Confirmed - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN: Identity Of Mysterious Masked Villain And A Major Cameo Confirmed - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DTor91
DTor91 - 5/17/2025, 11:42 AM
Floods have already been described as being present in Superman.

NOT The Batman related.
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 5/17/2025, 11:51 AM
Isn't that new reporter in the trailer will Reeves? Christopher Reeves son?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 5/17/2025, 11:59 AM
@Antitrollpatrol - that was what a lot of people thought, but apparently not.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 5/17/2025, 1:13 PM
@Antitrollpatrol - Nope, he’s one of the reporters but not the one seen in the trailer.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/17/2025, 11:52 AM
Id argue, there are also floods in bvs, oh no cavill and corenswet superman exists together! 😂
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/17/2025, 1:25 PM
@vectorsigma - never under Gunns watch, he has already killed Cavill remember 😮‍💨
Irregular
Irregular - 5/17/2025, 11:53 AM
No lol.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/17/2025, 11:55 AM
The Wrap confirmed yesterday it won't be connected.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/17/2025, 2:27 PM
@TheJok3r - did they confirm it with proof?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/17/2025, 12:21 PM
News Anchor confirmed at least.
captainireland
captainireland - 5/17/2025, 12:49 PM
"A Hint THE BATMAN Is Set In The DCU?!"

"As tempting as it is to take this as "confirmation" that The Batman takes place in the DCU, don't forget Gunn has already debunked the notion."

In other words, this article's headline is clickbait at its finest.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/17/2025, 12:52 PM
@captainireland -
Shouldn't you expect any less from these editors assholes?

Doing it for clicks.

Nolanite out
Astroman
Astroman - 5/17/2025, 1:56 PM
@captainireland - or at its worst. 😉
captainireland
captainireland - 5/17/2025, 2:05 PM
@Nolanite - Yeah, unfortunately it's exactly what I've come to expect on this website.
captainireland
captainireland - 5/17/2025, 2:05 PM
@Astroman - True! 😂
ImBatman4realz
ImBatman4realz - 5/17/2025, 2:05 PM
@captainireland - Josh doing his usual thing. Making nothing out of nothing 😂
MR
MR - 5/17/2025, 2:47 PM
@captainireland - exactly. Why even click on it in the first place. They get glee by posting these useless articles and breeding bad vibes.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/17/2025, 12:51 PM
Just wishful thinking but nonetheless kinda funny.

People need to drop the idea of Pattinson being in the DCU.

Reeves has made it clear that his Batman is in its own universe.

Nolanite out
RockReigns
RockReigns - 5/17/2025, 1:14 PM
I forgot besides Metropolis, only Gotham exists.
Huskers
Huskers - 5/17/2025, 1:20 PM
Was The Batman really so great that it warrants 5 years to craft another “masterpiece”?!?! I don’t think so. If Superman is a hit, it’s time to move on to the DCU Batman.
ImBatman4realz
ImBatman4realz - 5/17/2025, 2:04 PM
Hey @MattBest — how is this speculative nothing burger BS classified as news when all it is, is Josh’s personal opinion? 🤔

Y’all should probably fix this one LMFAO
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/17/2025, 2:13 PM
There are floods you can literally see in the Superman trailer
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/17/2025, 2:55 PM

Sad bad attempt at an article.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder