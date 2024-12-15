SUPERMAN Trailer Press Event Confirmed For Tomorrow; Will Reportedly Release Online This Thursday!

It's no exaggeration to say that the trailer for James Gunn's Superman is among the most highly-anticipated first-looks of all time, and fans will reportedly get their first glimpse of David Corenswet's new take on the iconic DC Comics hero in action this week.

A press event is scheduled for tomorrow, where the teaser will be screened for those in attendance. We may get some breakdowns of the footage afterwards, but it sounds like we won't have to wait too long to see the trailer for ourselves.

According to Daniel Richtman, the trailer for the DCU reboot will release online this Thursday, December 19.

We have no idea what to expect from the footage, but there's been some hints that it might be more focused on Krypto than the Man of Steel himself.

Press screener for the Superman trailer tomorrow. Don’t understand why they wouldn’t just release it a few hours later to the public. I’m sure the press won’t spoil anything… smh pic.twitter.com/Qta6qfQLYX — Christian Mason (@CReelProduction) December 15, 2024

Gunn recently confirmed that the DCU reboot has scheduled some additional pickups. "Not a few days [of additional shooting]. We’re doing a day and a half of pickup shots. No scenes. No reshoots. Just a handful of individual shots to enhance the film.”

"Superman is an enormous bear of a movie," the filmmaker said in a recent interview. "It’s completely different from [Creature Commandos] in every way, but it’s very much fantastic as well. Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, David Corenswet is going to freak everyone out with how great he is. He is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with, and he can do everything. The man is incredible.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."