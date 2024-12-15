SUPERMAN Trailer Press Event Confirmed For Tomorrow; Will Reportedly Release Online This Thursday!

Ahead of tomorrow's press event, we're hearing that the first trailer for James Gunn's Superman will release online this Thursday, December 19...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 15, 2024 06:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

It's no exaggeration to say that the trailer for James Gunn's Superman is among the most highly-anticipated first-looks of all time, and fans will reportedly get their first glimpse of David Corenswet's new take on the iconic DC Comics hero in action this week.

A press event is scheduled for tomorrow, where the teaser will be screened for those in attendance. We may get some breakdowns of the footage afterwards, but it sounds like we won't have to wait too long to see the trailer for ourselves.

According to Daniel Richtman, the trailer for the DCU reboot will release online this Thursday, December 19.

We have no idea what to expect from the footage, but there's been some hints that it might be more focused on Krypto than the Man of Steel himself.

Gunn recently confirmed that the DCU reboot has scheduled some additional pickups. "Not a few days [of additional shooting]. We’re doing a day and a half of pickup shots. No scenes. No reshoots. Just a handful of individual shots to enhance the film.”

"Superman is an enormous bear of a movie," the filmmaker said in a recent interview. "It’s completely different from [Creature Commandos] in every way, but it’s very much fantastic as well. Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, David Corenswet is going to freak everyone out with how great he is. He is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with, and he can do everything. The man is incredible.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

SUPERMAN Trailer Reportedly Debuts Next Week But The Man Of Steel May Not Be Its Main Focus
kazuma
kazuma - 12/15/2024, 6:47 PM
I know for a fact that Thursday (or whatever day it releases online), will be a complete shitshow online. But I am incredibly hyped.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/15/2024, 7:19 PM
@kazuma - Don’t you mean fart-show? Shart-show??
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/15/2024, 7:22 PM
@kazuma - Pizcañuzzo
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 12/15/2024, 6:47 PM
This movie is gonna be HUGE
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/15/2024, 7:25 PM
@Nonameforme - some people even called me to tell me ..Donald this movie is gonna be big..like..the biggest movie ever i mean huuuuuuuge, no joking ..massive! ...anyway ... Birthright citizenship is toast ..stay in your countries friendos.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 12/15/2024, 6:49 PM
Please be good
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 12/15/2024, 7:00 PM
the trailer is gonna make or break the perception of the movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/15/2024, 7:03 PM
@Spidey91 - a good first impression will certainly give it a boost so hope that’s the case.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 12/15/2024, 7:05 PM
Exaggerate much?

One of the most anticipated traders of all time

lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/15/2024, 7:05 PM
Sweet , I hope it’s good!!.

My only real concern for this film is the humor but other then that , Gunn can write characters & heart so I have no doubt that will be the case here aswell…

Plus his inspirations being the likes of Superman For All Seasons , All Star & such give me hope along with the cast so fingers crossed!!.

User Comment Image
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 12/15/2024, 7:17 PM
@TheVisionary25 - something about the textures on that suit just doesn't quite do it for me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/15/2024, 7:19 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - the only thing I don’t like are the lines

Otherwise I love the colors and even the trunks have grown on me.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
epc1122
epc1122 - 12/15/2024, 7:21 PM
@TheVisionary25 - it’s been tough for me to get used to the high collar and I’m still not a huge fan of how it fits on him . I’ve see fan drawings i like of the suit but it’s not my ideal suit.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 12/15/2024, 7:23 PM
@TheVisionary25 - the colors are fine, the lines not so much
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/15/2024, 7:23 PM
@epc1122 - I like the high collar personally

The fitting being loose I can understand but maybe they’ll fix it up in post.

Overall , I do like it but yeah , not my ideal suit aswell
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/15/2024, 7:24 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - yeah

It would look better without the lines imo.
epc1122
epc1122 - 12/15/2024, 7:27 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I’m hoping it looks good in post but time will tell . I still can’t wait for the trailer and movie in general. Overall the suit has grown on me but just not my favorite.
bcom
bcom - 12/15/2024, 7:33 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I was hoping they'd go for a very traditional look without over complicating the costume design. I love the colours and the inclusion of the trunks, but the lines and the high neckline collar I'm not so sold on. Hopefully it looks great in motion though.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 12/15/2024, 7:08 PM
The 5 most anticipated trailers of all time

Star Wars the Phantom Menace
The Marrix reloaded
Avengers
Avengers endgame
Batman v Superman
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/15/2024, 7:10 PM
A press event for a trailer?

They're gonna try to butter up the press with freebies to spread a positive buzz and control the narrative 😅🤣

Release the damn thing and let people judge for themselves.


Either way the press hated snyder so the only way is up.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/15/2024, 7:26 PM
@BraveNewClunge - next they are gonna make press events for the press events ...like the trailers of the trailers before the actual trailers they love so much lately
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 12/15/2024, 7:14 PM
As that guy in the tweet in the article noted, not sure why they wouldn't just released the trailer a few hours later.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/15/2024, 7:17 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - the press will promote and generate hype by prasing whatever they're shown, that way come Thursday we will rush to see it and that drives up trailer views and hashtags
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/15/2024, 7:17 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - yeah that is odd

Maybe it still needs a bit of work or getting feedback from those in attendance can help them change the stuff in the trailer if they need to or not.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 12/15/2024, 7:18 PM
@TheVisionary25 - hmm that is an interesting idea, could be
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/15/2024, 7:20 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - the only reason I think that is because of the report of them trying to make the teaser as perfect as possible.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/15/2024, 7:17 PM
Time to flatter the press with free shit

Hopefully the trailer is good
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/15/2024, 7:27 PM
@MisterBones - free shit is kinda awesome..thats why i came to this country
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/15/2024, 7:22 PM
Off topic:

Apparently recent photo of Kyle Chandler , this might be his look for Lanterns.

Dude especially looks like Earth One Hal Jordan.

User Comment Image
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/15/2024, 7:24 PM
Finally
bcom
bcom - 12/15/2024, 7:31 PM
I have a lot of hope in this movie. I want a truly hopeful, uplifting and encouraging Superman movie. Superman & Lois gave us a hell of a great Superman, I hope we can also have one for the big screen too (after Christopher Reeve that is).

