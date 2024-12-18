SUPERMAN Trailer Teaser Screenshots Offer Closer Look Inside The Daily Planet, Luthor Corp Tease, And More

Following the release of that must-see trailer teaser earlier today, we're sharing some 4K screenshots showcasing the Man of Tomorrow taking flight, The Daily Planet, and a reference to Luthor Corp...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 18, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The first Superman teaser trailer is very nearly upon us and it's hard to remember a more highly anticipated sneak peek than this one (at least since Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped its memorable first look in 2021). 

We'll be doing a full breakdown of tomorrow's trailer after it premieres but, in the meantime, we figured you might want to take a closer look at the handful of reveals featured in this preview. 

Below, you'll find some 4K screenshots from the Superman trailer teaser along with our thoughts on what DC Studios has chosen to reveal. For example, did you spot that blink-and-you'd-miss-it Luthor Corp mention? 

You can watch the trailer teaser for Superman by clicking here. 

We hate to kick things off by comparing the DCEU to the DCU but what an upgrade for The Daily Planet. It's gone from being a nondescript skyscraper with the words "DAILY PLANET" written on the side to this gloriously comic-accurate effort. 

12

Inside The Daily Planet's newsroom, we catch sight of Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, Cat Grant, Ron Troupe, and Steve Lombard. There's no Clark Kent or Perry White, though. 

 
Superman-Teaser-Trailer-Tomorrow-0-3-screenshot-copy

The Man of Tomorrow flies through a snow setting and we'd imagine the Fortress of Solitude is nearby. The camera follows Superman as he races towards his destination and that Top Gun: Maverick inspiration is clear to see. 

Superman-Teaser-Trailer-Tomorrow-0-10-screenshot-1-copy
Superman-Teaser-Trailer-Tomorrow-0-10-screenshot-2-copy

There are lots of bystanders looking up in the Superman trailer teaser but most appear to just be Metropolis residents. These three are a little more interesting because, at the top of that clipboard, it's confirmed they're researchers or scientists working for Luthor Corp.

Superman-Teaser-Trailer-Tomorrow-0-18-screenshot-copy

The final shot shows Superman flying high above Earth's atmosphere in a gorgeous sequence we can't wait to see in its entirety. 

Superman-Teaser-Trailer-Tomorrow-0-24-screenshot-copy
Superman-Teaser-Trailer-Tomorrow-0-24-screenshot-1-copy

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell. 

Superman is executive produced by Gunn, Peter Safran, Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with editors Craig Alpert, Jason Ballantine and William Hoy. 

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/18/2024, 12:16 PM
IT'S A BIRD!
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 12/18/2024, 12:20 PM
@Lisa89 - ITS A PLANE!!
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 12/18/2024, 12:32 PM
@lisa89 @NonPlayerC - IT'S A SHADY-ASS DRONE!!!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/18/2024, 12:18 PM
Oh no , the cinematography & color grading…

User Comment Image

That’s how I’m suppose to react right?.
RedFury
RedFury - 12/18/2024, 12:28 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Almost! You just forgot to add the weird usage of LoWeR CaSE and UpPeR CaSe to really send the point.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/18/2024, 12:31 PM
@RedFury - Drats!!!

I’ll try again next time

Kidding aside , I do kinda like the washed out look because it makes the colors pop..

Honestly feels kinda unique and almost dreamlike
RedFury
RedFury - 12/18/2024, 12:43 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah I'm feeling that too, it'll definitely make the colours of the heroes pop more. The reds, blues, and yellows on Superman are quite vibrant from that little glimpse, and most colour grading is typically the same throughout a film. So that alone gives me confidence that the heroes will pop.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/18/2024, 12:20 PM
The cinematography amd color grading in Phase four was abysmal, see what I did there
Moriakum
Moriakum - 12/18/2024, 12:46 PM
@bobevanz -
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/18/2024, 12:22 PM
This is our first official look at Jimmy Olsen too. Not bad.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 12/18/2024, 12:26 PM
The flying shot looked great. Everything else 💩
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/18/2024, 12:29 PM
They all look fantastic. Superman and the colors look great! So good to have color in a Superman movie finally again
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 12/18/2024, 12:38 PM
IT'S A BILLION DOLLAR MOVIE!
Forthas
Forthas - 12/18/2024, 12:42 PM
Not impressed thus far. I don't know what the trailer tomorrow could possibly show that will make it better.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 12/18/2024, 12:43 PM
Who's the blonde in the glasses?
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/18/2024, 12:45 PM
@theFUZZ008 - your mom
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 12/18/2024, 12:58 PM
@SATW42 -
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/18/2024, 1:01 PM
@theFUZZ008 - Cat Grant.... aka fine ass Mikaela Hoover
Moriakum
Moriakum - 12/18/2024, 12:45 PM
Man of Steel:

Man of Steel:
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Man of Steel:
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

The daily Planet in Smallville:
User Comment Image

The John Williams theme.

Will there be anything original?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/18/2024, 12:51 PM
@Moriakum -
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/18/2024, 12:55 PM
The flying looks breathtaking
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/18/2024, 1:07 PM
Superman 1978 poster

User Comment Image

