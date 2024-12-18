SUPERMAN Trailer Teaser Screenshots Offer Closer Look Inside The Daily Planet, Luthor Corp Tease, And More

The first Superman teaser trailer is very nearly upon us and it's hard to remember a more highly anticipated sneak peek than this one (at least since Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped its memorable first look in 2021).

We'll be doing a full breakdown of tomorrow's trailer after it premieres but, in the meantime, we figured you might want to take a closer look at the handful of reveals featured in this preview.

Below, you'll find some 4K screenshots from the Superman trailer teaser along with our thoughts on what DC Studios has chosen to reveal. For example, did you spot that blink-and-you'd-miss-it Luthor Corp mention?

You can watch the trailer teaser for Superman by clicking here.

We hate to kick things off by comparing the DCEU to the DCU but what an upgrade for The Daily Planet. It's gone from being a nondescript skyscraper with the words "DAILY PLANET" written on the side to this gloriously comic-accurate effort.

Inside The Daily Planet's newsroom, we catch sight of Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, Cat Grant, Ron Troupe, and Steve Lombard. There's no Clark Kent or Perry White, though.

The Man of Tomorrow flies through a snow setting and we'd imagine the Fortress of Solitude is nearby. The camera follows Superman as he races towards his destination and that Top Gun: Maverick inspiration is clear to see.

There are lots of bystanders looking up in the Superman trailer teaser but most appear to just be Metropolis residents. These three are a little more interesting because, at the top of that clipboard, it's confirmed they're researchers or scientists working for Luthor Corp.

The final shot shows Superman flying high above Earth's atmosphere in a gorgeous sequence we can't wait to see in its entirety.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.

Superman is executive produced by Gunn, Peter Safran, Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with editors Craig Alpert, Jason Ballantine and William Hoy.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.