SUPERMAN Trailer Teaser Reveals First Footage From The Movie As The World Is Told To "Look Up"

With less than 24 hours to go until the first Superman teaser trailer is released, Warner Bros. and DC Studios have just dropped a 30-second trailer teaser (it's been a while since we've had one of these to build up hype).

While it stops short of a full Superman reveal, we do see the Man of Tomorrow taking flight. The focus is primarily on the citizens of Metropolis looking to the skies, a nod it seems to the movie's "Look Up" tagline.

Elsewhere, we see the classic Daily Planet globe atop the skyscraper that the newspaper calls home and a glimpse at characters like Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, Cat Grant, Ron Troupe, and Steve Lombard.

In related news, the BBFC (British Board of Film Classification) has classified tomorrow's Superman trailer, confirming it will run for a total of 2 minutes, and 20 seconds. That points to it being a proper look at what's to come next summer rather than a brief teaser with little in the way of new footage from the DCU movie.

For what it's worth, we're hearing tomorrow's trailer will feature all-new footage, with this teaser serving as a completely separate sneak peek. If you can't wait, then we have a full description here.

Watch the Superman trailer teaser, along with a message from filmmaker James Gunn, in the players below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.

Superman is executive produced by Gunn, Peter Safran, Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with editors Craig Alpert, Jason Ballantine and William Hoy.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.