SUPERMAN Trailer Teaser Reveals First Footage From The Movie As The World Is Told To "Look Up"

SUPERMAN Trailer Teaser Reveals First Footage From The Movie As The World Is Told To &quot;Look Up&quot;

DC Studios has dropped a 30-second trailer teaser for Superman revealing the first footage from the movie, including a glimpse inside the Daily Planet and some epic shots of the Man of Steel taking flight.

By JoshWilding - Dec 18, 2024 09:12 AM EST
With less than 24 hours to go until the first Superman teaser trailer is released, Warner Bros. and DC Studios have just dropped a 30-second trailer teaser (it's been a while since we've had one of these to build up hype). 

While it stops short of a full Superman reveal, we do see the Man of Tomorrow taking flight. The focus is primarily on the citizens of Metropolis looking to the skies, a nod it seems to the movie's "Look Up" tagline. 

Elsewhere, we see the classic Daily Planet globe atop the skyscraper that the newspaper calls home and a glimpse at characters like Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, Cat Grant, Ron Troupe, and Steve Lombard. 

In related news, the BBFC (British Board of Film Classification) has classified tomorrow's Superman trailer, confirming it will run for a total of 2 minutes, and 20 seconds. That points to it being a proper look at what's to come next summer rather than a brief teaser with little in the way of new footage from the DCU movie. 

For what it's worth, we're hearing tomorrow's trailer will feature all-new footage, with this teaser serving as a completely separate sneak peek. If you can't wait, then we have a full description here.

Watch the Superman trailer teaser, along with a message from filmmaker James Gunn, in the players below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell. 

Superman is executive produced by Gunn, Peter Safran, Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with editors Craig Alpert, Jason Ballantine and William Hoy. 

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Teases Aerial Action Scenes And Reveals How TOP GUN: MAVERICK Inspired Them
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 12/18/2024, 9:10 AM
That flying shot looks incredible. I can't wait for this tomorrow
tylerzero
tylerzero - 12/18/2024, 10:48 AM
@Mrcool210 -

Since he is the "Man of Tomorrow," we have no choice but to wait for...tomorrow.

User Comment Image
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/18/2024, 11:00 AM
@Mrcool210 - it's like Gunn pulled from Donner, Singer and Snyder. I'm surprised to see how some shots remind me of Superman Returns. The rich golds and greens at the Daily Planet especially. The DP almost looks exactly like the one in Superman Returns.

I wonder if this really is a love letter to every Superman film that's come before... Hm.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 12/18/2024, 9:11 AM
I cannot wait my god. I'm not the biggest Gunn guy but this legit looks like it'll be great
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 12/18/2024, 9:14 AM
Well, Greig Fraser is clearly not behind this movie, lel.

Still excited for the trailer tho.

Ngl, I wasn't expecting Gunn would go so hard on those Donner movies, heh.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 12/18/2024, 9:15 AM
The Daily Planet is literally perfect.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 12/18/2024, 9:21 AM
@Doomsday8888 - no, kidding. Lel, lol, Kal-el.
After decades it looks like we will have a Superman worthy of the name again on the big screen!
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 12/18/2024, 9:52 AM
@Doomsday8888 - Thank you for not lying about not expecting Gunn to go so hard on those Donner movies ;)
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 12/18/2024, 9:54 AM
@TheFinestSmack
I knew you would say that...


Tbh. ;)
mountainman
mountainman - 12/18/2024, 9:16 AM
These teasers for teasers don’t give much to go on. Looking forward to the full teaser tomorrow.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 12/18/2024, 9:18 AM
The shot of him flying gets me excited but the rest looks like it was shot on a phone
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 12/18/2024, 9:21 AM
@Ha1frican
Superman & Lois legit had a more cinematic feel to it.

This is kinda like Avengers whereas people are looking for something like Endgame in terms of color grading and shit.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/18/2024, 9:52 AM
@Doomsday8888 - you got all that from the not high quality teaser for a teaser in that article? Well done.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 12/18/2024, 10:11 AM
@Ha1frican - i was thinking the same thing lol
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/18/2024, 10:17 AM
@Doomsday8888 - give me a break, that show was just like the rest of the CW garbage
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 12/18/2024, 10:20 AM
@bobevanz
No hope for braindead people, i'm afraid.

@FrankenDad
You do realize you'll find this very same footage tomorrow in the trailer, right?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/18/2024, 10:53 AM
@Doomsday8888 - footage, yes, but I thinnnyoure looking at something that’s been cropped
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 12/18/2024, 10:54 AM
@Ha1frican - I was thinking the opposite, I find the coloring more accurate to the real world kind of refreshing. It’s clearly highlighting colors mildly and using lighting well. The dark Snyder filter never fit the hopefulness supes is supposed to present and all the marvel movies lately have seemed like the entire background is cgi
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 12/18/2024, 9:19 AM
I bet this will be awesome.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 12/18/2024, 9:19 AM
LFG

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 12/18/2024, 9:20 AM
I got goosebumps.
Fogs
Fogs - 12/18/2024, 9:21 AM
I'm ready for a great Superman film. Bring it.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 12/18/2024, 9:26 AM
The people working on daily planet looks very comicbook-y i dig it
AnEye
AnEye - 12/18/2024, 9:27 AM
Bring the goods!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/18/2024, 9:28 AM
Ngl, I legit got chills during that…

I love how the colors pop aswell.

Can’t wait for the full teaser!!.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/18/2024, 9:29 AM
Daily planet looks great, the flying shot looks cool but the movie looks CW quality 😭😭😭😭

Whatever I'll make up my mind tomorrow 😮‍💨
Killuminatic
Killuminatic - 12/18/2024, 10:04 AM
@BraveNewClunge - I’m with you there. Looks almost too clean and crisp with the lighting and colour grading, equivalent to your average tv procedural or CW show. Obviously it’s too early to judge, they’re still tweaking it, and it’s not even the full trailer.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/18/2024, 11:04 AM
@Killuminatic - yeah, I defo have to wait until I see more but man those shots look cheap.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 12/18/2024, 9:32 AM
Now imagine if they released the movie one week earlier on 4th of July.
mountainman
mountainman - 12/18/2024, 9:35 AM
@SpiderParker - Jurassic World 4 has that release date. Probably not a good idea to release on the same day.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 12/18/2024, 9:45 AM
@mountainman - Well, we know who would win the fight for Truth, Justice and the American way.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/18/2024, 9:53 AM
@SpiderParker - Captain America?
mountainman
mountainman - 12/18/2024, 9:57 AM
@SpiderParker - I always find it so hard to predict which summer movies will out perform each other. They always seem to eat each other alive.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/18/2024, 11:04 AM
@SpiderParker - the t-rex
dracula
dracula - 12/18/2024, 9:32 AM
This is going to rock
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/18/2024, 9:34 AM
Why does everything look Modern, but inside the Daily Planet everyone looks like they're in the 70s?

I'm not knocking this, relax, I'm hyped for it, but the newsroom looks like the last season of Mad Men, and then the outside shots are 2024.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/18/2024, 9:40 AM
@SATW42 maybe going for like a timeless feel?.

The DCAU had that with Superman and Batman.
AnEye
AnEye - 12/18/2024, 9:46 AM
@SATW42 - "Why does everything look Modern, but inside the Daily Planet everyone looks like they're in the 70s?

Yes, I too remember buying flat screen monitors for my work desk in the 70s.............
Demigods
Demigods - 12/18/2024, 9:46 AM
@SATW42 - yeah something did seem off about it, but I’m giving it a pass until we see the rest of the teaser, and I’m one of the people who has been staunchly shitting on everything I’ve seen up until this. Here’s to hoping it’s more of this and I have to eat my words. I really want this to be great.
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/18/2024, 10:08 AM
@AnEye - "Yes, I too remember buying flat screen monitors for my work desk in the 70s............."

I'm more talking the clothing and the aesthetics. Look at the 1970s orange office furniture for example.

Beck Bennet, Jimmy Olsen, and whoever the third guy is by them look like they came out of central casting for "That 70's Show"

Again, I'm VERY excited for this movie, it just struck me as odd.
