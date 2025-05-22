SUPERMAN's Global Release Is Once Again At Risk As Joe Shuster's Estate Files Another Lawsuit Against WBD

SUPERMAN's Global Release Is Once Again At Risk As Joe Shuster's Estate Files Another Lawsuit Against WBD

There could be bad news for James Gunn's Superman in several countries across the world as a new report reveals that another lawsuit has been filed seeking to block the DC Studios movie's global release.

By JoshWilding - May 22, 2025 09:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Puck

In April, the Superman lawsuit filed by co-creator Joe Shuster's estate was dismissed after a U.S. court found no jurisdiction, thereby clearing the path for the Warner Bros. Discovery/DC Studios movie to be released globally amid ongoing copyright legacy battles.

However, the legal battle isn't over yet, as Shuster's estate has just filed a new lawsuit that could see the reboot caught up in yet another heated legal fight. 

According to Puck, attorney Marc Toberoff has refiled the copyright case in a New York state court. He's seeking an injunction to block Warner Bros. from "exploiting Superman" in the UK, Ireland, Canada, and Australia (countries where the estate is disputing copyright ownership under their respective, specific copyright laws). 

Warner Bros. Discovery has until Friday to "submit opposition papers" to the New York Supreme Court, with the impetus on them to explain why an injunction shouldn't be granted. As the report points out, this is "theoretically jeopardising the global rollout" of Superman

The UK, Ireland, Canada, and Australia are all major box office markets, and a release being blocked there would have a major impact on box office takings. It would also upset a lot of fans, with those in the UK already frustrated that Creature Commandos isn't available to watch—legally, at least—on that side of the pond. 

It seems likely that Warner Bros. will emerge victorious again here, but the clock is ticking as Superman's July 11 release gets closer. 

For the foreseeable future, it seems the Man of Tomorrow will continue to find himself in a tug of war between the studio and the family of the man who first brought him to the page. What that means for the future remains to be seen, but Superman may not emerge from this unscathed.

You can rewatch the latest trailer for Superman in the player below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

archstar - 5/22/2025, 9:16 AM
