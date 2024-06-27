SUPERMAN's Mysterious Villain Could Be A Mashup Of FOUR Classic Comic Book Characters - SPOILERS

Much has been said about Superman's mysterious masked villain, but we believe filmmaker James Gunn is pulling inspiration from FOUR classic comic book baddies for the Man of Steel's first foe in the DCU.

By JoshWilding - Jun 27, 2024 10:06 AM EST
This week, photos from the set of Superman revealed a brutish villain slamming the Man of Tomorrow to the ground and taking him into custody alongside Rick Flag Sr. and The Engineer. 

He's quite a bit bigger than the Man of Steel, but this unnamed bad guy being covered from head to toe has left us with a lot of questions...as has the "U" on his chest! Social media scoopers continue to insist he's Ultraman, a Superman clone created by Lex Luthor. That's an assessment we agree with, though we also think there's more to him than that. 

In fact, we believe James Gunn is taking inspiration from four separate comic book villains for this formidable antagonist. 

The first of those is Doomsday. It may not be green, but Ultraman is wearing what looks like a containment suit that, crucially, has the same goggles as the ones worn briefly by that unstoppable baddie. 

We don't expect Gunn to introduce Doomsday this soon given recent appearances in the DCEU and Superman & Lois; still, it's possible whoever is beneath this costume will eventually transform into that beast in a future movie. 

The colour scheme and utilitarian "U," meanwhile, appear to be paying homage to Ulysses, an obscure character who was sent into the Fourth Dimension as a child by his scientist parents, returning with incredible powers he tried to use heroically before heading down a dark path. 

Then, there's the aforementioned Ultraman. If we're to believe the scoopers, then Lex creates a Superman clone to presumably take down Metropolis' alien protector so this doppelganger can serve the U.S. Government as they see fit. While the comic book version of the character hails from another Earth, the DCU desperately needs to ditch the Multiverse after The Flash, so making him a clone adds up. 

Plus, calling his fake Superman "Ultraman" seems like a very Lex thing to do. 

Finally, we have Bizarro. Gunn is embracing the comics for Superman and clearly enjoys the goofier elements of them (The Suicide Squad proves that). When "Ultraman" is unmasked, we expect to see a deformed monster beneath who will almost certainly be meant as a nod to Bizarro. Will he have the same weird speech pattern and the comedic costume? The latter is unlikely, though the former can't be discounted. 

With this, the stage will be set for a new take on Bizarro who can stick around in the DCU. Making this possibility all the more likely is the fact that, in some comics, the villain is a Superman clone...created by Lex! 

With Gunn pulling inspiration from four different villains, it feels like this reboot is taking us in unexpected directions. However, while he'll bear the "Ultraman" name, we remain convinced that Supes will go toe-to-toe not with Doomsday or Ulysses, but Bizarro.

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/27/2024, 10:54 AM
If it's gonna be based on four different characters, or even three or two out of the four, I think Gunn should give it a new name altogether. U-Man is enough
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/27/2024, 10:54 AM
I assume the Uman comments heard on set were because he has a freaking U on his chest and it's a fairly nothing character
Spoken
Spoken - 6/27/2024, 10:56 AM
Said this elsewhere

"Ultraman" is just a moniker. I'm sure because ULTRA would be considered better than "Super". So what I think COULD or MIGHT happen, is that underneath that mask is indeed "Clark's clone" as like a twist or surprise. Only for him to slowly rot and look more like Bizarro by the time the third act hits.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/27/2024, 10:59 AM
Is man
Yankdandy
Yankdandy - 6/27/2024, 11:05 AM
A clone villain would be very underwhelming. Whats fun is to see two people fight each other with different skillset and powers. Two people/aliens with identical is so boring.
jerryblake
jerryblake - 6/27/2024, 11:08 AM
Better Bizarro than Doomsday. Isn't Doomsday just a brute force ? Kinda one dimensional villain i think. Is there something else about him that make him at least slightly interesting ?
Spoken
Spoken - 6/27/2024, 11:15 AM
@jerryblake - So currently I am working on an animated fan-film for the Death of Superman and just thinking about Doomsday one of the changes I wanted to implement is that Doomsday was no "coincidence" and in some ways he is just a "BRUTE" who is designed to push Superman over his limits. Granted I feel like such a story is really big so it's not fully explained in mine, but if it goes well for sequels that was the idea I had for Doomsday, that this wasn't all just some accident.

The purpose of Doomsday is clear and simple, he is to kill Superman.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/27/2024, 11:25 AM
@Spoken - Death Of Superman sucked as a story and Doomsday is a one note character who was better used and made more sense in the JLU cartoons. I don't know why people continue to simp for this awful publicity stunt.
Spoken
Spoken - 6/27/2024, 11:36 AM
@HermanM - I like that story a lot actually. Well the concept of his Death and Return I like the most. The comic is...OKAY but I did want to make a version that was a little more.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 6/27/2024, 11:09 AM
It's Chris Pratt
S8R8M
S8R8M - 6/27/2024, 11:09 AM
It's Dave batista
narrow290
narrow290 - 6/27/2024, 11:17 AM
When I 1st saw all the black I thought it was Midnighter
PaKent
PaKent - 6/27/2024, 11:25 AM
That black cosplay looks stunning!


#In Gunn We Trust
Spike101
Spike101 - 6/27/2024, 11:27 AM
He’s definitely still working for Marvel, so far everything I’ve seen looks to be 100% sabotage.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 6/27/2024, 11:31 AM
Not another clone... They've done that shit a million times already.

Also I think it's John Cena under that black suit.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/27/2024, 11:40 AM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/27/2024, 11:41 AM
I could see it though I hope not (I don’t mind him being a composite of Bizarro & Doomsday but I doubt that’ll happen).

I know some are tired of The Multiverse but I love having heroes fight evil doppelgängers of themselves as a reflection on who they could have been so I would prefer Ultraman to be that then some clone personally.

Ulysses aswell since having someone who could act as a mirror/parallel to Superman given his backstory has potential for a whole film on its own.

I don’t see this version being any thing other then just a physical threat to Supes , even if he’s created by Lex or not…

I do actually like the look though.

