Warner Bros. Discovery Reveals Superman Day 2026 Plans - Including Supergirl And Krypto

Superman Day takes place this Saturday, April 18, but what exactly can we expect from the anniversary of the Man of Steel's comic book debut?

Superman Day encourages fans to wear the iconic S-Shield, the Kryptonian symbol for hope, and celebrate Superman as a symbol of strength and heroism. 2026's celebration expands to include Supergirl and Krypto the Superdog, for a little corporate synergy before the Woman of Tomorrow's movie swoops into theaters this June.

As well as the launch of the DCU-inspired Superman Experience: Defenders Unite at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles, Warner Bros. Discovery is teaming with the Best Friends Animal Society to inspire audiences to make the heroic act of adopting a dog or cat.

There will also be classroom initiatives in schools across the U.S., the release of the latest Krypto Saves The Day! short, and, on TBS, a marathon of Superman-themed episodes of The Big Bang Theory from 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm with themed Superman Day on-screen graphics.

Fan activations are coming to Los Angeles, Milan, and Fuzhou. Daily Planet-themed newsstands will serve as the centre of activity at each pop-up, featuring premium prizes, giveaways and more. Each pop-up activation also features a unique Krypto-themed photo opportunity and a larger-than-life S-Shield symbol.

A lot is going on, though we still have no official word on whether James Gunn intends to share anything from next summer's Man of Tomorrow. Unfortunately, we'd imagine that 2027's Superman Day will likely focus more on promoting the Superman sequel.

On the comic book side, the spotlight will be squarely on Supergirl:

In celebration of Superman Day on April 18, DC is putting Supergirl front and center as part of the Summer of Supergirl initiative, highlighting her rising prominence across the DC Universe. Participating comic book shops and bookstores will feature a curated lineup of Supergirl-focused titles, special editions, and accessible entry points into Kara Zor-El’s most iconic stories, honoring her legacy while giving fans a first look at what’s ahead for the Girl of Steel in 2026. At local comic shops, fans can pick up Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1 – Superman Day 2026 Special Edition, available with exclusive foil and sketch variants, alongside the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Deluxe Edition. Additional Superman Day offerings include early looks at Supergirl: The World – Superman Day 2026 Edition, Sophie Campbell’s bold new era in Supergirl #1 – Superman Day 2026 Special Edition, and facsimile editions of Action Comics #252 (Supergirl’s first appearance) and Action Comics #1 honoring Superman’s historic debut. The lineup also features all-ages fun with Superman’s Good Guy Gang: Follow the Leader #1 – Superman Day Edition, time-spanning adventure in DC Finest Presents Superman: Time and Time Again #1 – Superman Day Special Edition, and modern storytelling in Superman #1 – Superman Day 2026 Special Edition, capped by the premium All-Star Superman: The Deluxe Edition – Superman Day Exclusive.

It's also been confirmed that DC Shop is releasing 11" x 17" art boards featuring Superman and Lex Luthor, as illustrated by renowned artists Jim Lee, Jorge Jiménez, and Mitch Gerads. The artwork, commissioned by DC Studios, accompanied the Man of Tomorrow announcement last year. Limited to only 200 boards, these art pieces retail for $100 each, $200 as a set.

Created by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster, Superman changed the world of pop culture when he debuted in DC's iconic comic book Action Comics #1 on April 18, 1938. Since his debut, Superman has stood as an international symbol of hope, strength, and kindness to inspire people across generations throughout film, TV, animation, comics, and more.

Kara Zor-El, also known as Supergirl, is one of the last survivors of Krypton, sent to Earth as a young girl. The Girl of Steel possesses all of Superman’s powers, from superhuman strength, speed and invulnerability all the way down to his flight and enhanced senses.

Krypto the Superdog is Superman’s loyal companion, a Kryptonian dog with super strength, speed, and senses. He may not always be the most disciplined of sidekicks, but Krypto has long served Superman and Supergirl as a loyal companion, while coming to the aid of anyone in need of a helping paw.