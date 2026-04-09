DC Studios Announces New Superman: Experience: Defenders Unite Attraction For Warner Bros. Studios

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, in collaboration with DC Studios, has announced Superman Experience: Defenders Unite, a brand-new walkthrough experience and live gameplay attraction coming to Stage 5 on the iconic Warner Bros. Studios lot on April 18.

That also happens to be "Superman Day," and we're hoping DC shares a first look at Man of Tomorrow around the same time.

We'll see, but Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood's Superman Experience will allow guests to unlock and hone their superpowers, work as a team, and enjoy the illusion of flying alongside the Kryptonian through next-generation motion capture technology, active 3D glasses, and high-definition audio.

The Superman Experience features an original storyline, created and exclusively for the attraction, which brings fans into a world inspired by James Gunn's 2025 blockbuster Superman:

Inside the Fortress of Solitude, guests are recruited by Superman himself and receive Kryptonian abilities to utilize in a critical mission. Through immersive technology, guests will simulate taking to the skies alongside Superman and visit various locations – including a training session on the Kent Farm with Krypto the Superdog – before joining Superman in an epic battle against DC Super-Villain, Darkseid. Earth's fate hangs in balance and only you and your team of newly empowered superheroes can help Superman save humanity.

Like the Marvel rides in various Disneyland theme parks, this isn't canon to the DCU and, as we mentioned above, is only "inspired" by Superman. With that in mind, we wouldn't read too much into Darkseid's presence ahead of next summer's Man of Tomorrow movie.

"Superman Experience offers guests a unique experience to step into the world of DC's storytelling in an incredibly fun and immersive way," said Danny Kahn, Vice President and General Manager of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood.

"This new attraction unites Global Experiences, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, and DC Studios, so fans can create memories while celebrating the world's greatest Super Hero."

Throughout the Superman Experience, guests will have their scores logged and displayed in real-time as family-friendly competition increases the stakes while training and fighting off Darkseid's invasion.

The experience's central hub – focused on the Fortress of Solitude – will feature interactive mini games, unique props, and social-media worthy photo opportunities, including:

A life-sized audio animatronic Gary (Robot #4), Superman's Kryptonian robot companion

Doghouse of Solitude mini game, where fans can play catch with Krypto

A two-player puzzle game where guests can activate the Phantom Zone Projector

Guests can also grab a beverage or themed snack at the Fortress of Solitude lounge and shop for exclusive merchandise within a new Daily Planet-themed retail store. A new comic book, exclusive to the Superman Experience, will be available for fans to purchase on-site from DC. The custom comic, Superman: Defenders Unite, is written by Josh Trujillo with cover art by Bernard Chang.

Superman Experience is a separate ticketed attraction from Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood and is also sold as an "add-on" to the Studio Tour.

Check out a first look at DC Studios' Superman Experience below.