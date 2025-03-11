Warner Bros. Pictures' Future May Hinge On SUPERMAN's Success; Is Peter Safran Set To Leave DC Studios?

Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy's stint as Warner Bros. Pictures co-chiefs has been a disaster. Outside of the odd hit like Barbie, the studio continues to release movies that regularly underperform, with Mickey 17 the latest example.

Joker: Folie à Deux was another colossal mistake. With Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav looking to cut costs and make movies on the cheap, Luca and Abdy allowed Todd Phillips to essentially rip them off for $200 million so he could shoot a lavish sequel meant to satisfy his and Joaquin Phoenix's desire for a musical.

According to a new report from Puck, Zaslav - an unpopular figure in Hollywood after he scrapped movies like Batgirl and Coyote vs. Acme mid-production - is considering replacing Luca and Abdy.

One top contender is DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran, meaning James Gunn would be left as the sole head of that studio.

Beyond that, it appears the pressure is on Superman to be a hit as it's now described as having an "almost incalculable importance" to Warner Bros. Discovery. The report explains that there's a "genuine fear" Warner Bros. could go the way of 20th Century Fox, a studio scooped up by Disney when it was no longer sustainable for it to exist on its own.

According to one studio veteran, "An essential element of the stock price is believing that the I.P. of DC is meaningful. David [Zaslav] bet big that they can show the world that the DC I.P. can have real value. 'Superman' is the first movie. That will set the tone. They have a tremendous amount riding on it."

Up until this point, we've all very much believed that if Superman flops, DC Studios is in trouble. In reality, if Gunn's reboot underperforms, the studio as a whole could be in jeopardy.

Warner Bros. is relaying on the DCU slate being a huge draw that generates some guaranteed box office hits. That's likely to be easier said than done when the brand is tarnished and moviegoers are showing hard-to-ignore signs of superhero fatigue.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.