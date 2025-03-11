Warner Bros. Pictures' Future May Hinge On SUPERMAN's Success; Is Peter Safran Set To Leave DC Studios?

Believe it or not, Superman may be even more important than anybody realised as the future of Warner Bros. Discovery as a whole could be at stake. One solution is to move Peter Safran from DC Studios...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 11, 2025 09:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Puck

Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy's stint as Warner Bros. Pictures co-chiefs has been a disaster. Outside of the odd hit like Barbie, the studio continues to release movies that regularly underperform, with Mickey 17 the latest example

Joker: Folie à Deux was another colossal mistake. With Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav looking to cut costs and make movies on the cheap, Luca and Abdy allowed Todd Phillips to essentially rip them off for $200 million so he could shoot a lavish sequel meant to satisfy his and Joaquin Phoenix's desire for a musical. 

According to a new report from Puck, Zaslav - an unpopular figure in Hollywood after he scrapped movies like Batgirl and Coyote vs. Acme mid-production - is considering replacing Luca and Abdy. 

One top contender is DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran, meaning James Gunn would be left as the sole head of that studio. 

Beyond that, it appears the pressure is on Superman to be a hit as it's now described as having an "almost incalculable importance" to Warner Bros. Discovery. The report explains that there's a "genuine fear" Warner Bros. could go the way of 20th Century Fox, a studio scooped up by Disney when it was no longer sustainable for it to exist on its own. 

According to one studio veteran, "An essential element of the stock price is believing that the I.P. of DC is meaningful. David [Zaslav] bet big that they can show the world that the DC I.P. can have real value. 'Superman' is the first movie. That will set the tone. They have a tremendous amount riding on it."

Up until this point, we've all very much believed that if Superman flops, DC Studios is in trouble. In reality, if Gunn's reboot underperforms, the studio as a whole could be in jeopardy.

Warner Bros. is relaying on the DCU slate being a huge draw that generates some guaranteed box office hits. That's likely to be easier said than done when the brand is tarnished and moviegoers are showing hard-to-ignore signs of superhero fatigue. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 3/11/2025, 9:27 AM
If this movie has a reasonable budget, it will be fine.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/11/2025, 9:35 AM
@TheJok3r -

As declared on legal documents the budget for Superman is $363.8 million. This means the break-even is $909.5m.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 3/11/2025, 9:31 AM
This should be interesting. I’ll go see Superman, but I am not really anticipating it.
PC04
PC04 - 3/11/2025, 9:34 AM
The more I see that picture the more worried I become about this movie..
JobinJ
JobinJ - 3/11/2025, 9:34 AM
I'll probably go see it, maybe. I dunno, it just looks really goofy. Krypto the dog, Green Lantern look absolutely ridiculous...and Superman's suit is by far the worst live action Superman costume ever.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/11/2025, 9:34 AM
His right eye is watching Peter Safran leave, but his left eye is watching him stay.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 3/11/2025, 9:39 AM
@Lisa89 - 😅🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/11/2025, 9:35 AM
The budget for Gunn's Superman is $363.8 million. This was legally declared on tax forms and it would be illegal to misreport these things. Gunn has tried damage control claiming it's fake, but the break-even is $909.5m.

This is one of the core reasons why the film was intended as an ensemble cast of heroes, because everything is riding on this one. There is no Gunn DC universe if it fails. It's also why the other projects Gunn is talking about are low budget things like Clayface because Warner Brothers do not have faith in him after he's blown $363.8m on his personal fanwank tour of DC characters he likes under the Superman title.

In regards to Battinson 2, if Gunn's Superman does well then it'll be delayed and eventually shelved. Gunn wants to be the writer and director for his own version of Batman skipping straight to Damian Wayne because that is his personal favourite character in the Batman universe. Warner Brothers are waiting to see the performance of Superman before deciding whether to continue with Gunn or shift framework to Matt Reeves' Batman universe.
AnEye
AnEye - 3/11/2025, 9:37 AM
That is not a good sign for DC at all. Regardless if Superman succeeds or not.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 3/11/2025, 9:38 AM
They just as clueless as marvel, they dont think superman can be a success without batman
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 3/11/2025, 9:41 AM
Eek welp

User Comment Image

😮‍💨
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/11/2025, 9:45 AM
the film could still probably maybe hopefully be ok/good/fine however the costume designers really need to be fired
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/11/2025, 9:49 AM
Gunn is the only name being mentioned in the press anyway. He may as well be the studio head. Regarding Superman, that's a lot of pressure for Gunn, Zaslav, and the studio altogether.

If the studio does wind up being sold off, those are some gorgeous IP's that someone will get their hands on. WB leadership has made some shitty decisions, but as a fan I don't want to see the studio sold off to someone else. Harry Potter, GoT, DC Studios, Looney Tunes... Too many important properties that some overly-eager studio head will poison.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/11/2025, 9:51 AM
Oh that's it.

If Superman flops JJ Abrams will take over and the Reevesverse will be the only DCU in town.
Watch how fast Matt Reeves is willing to allow his Batman to team up with JJ's Superman. This was the plan all along.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/11/2025, 9:56 AM
It would make sense for the Universe they are building around Superman to be reliant on Superman's success
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/11/2025, 9:59 AM
Damn (if this is true that is)…

Also it’s not just WB’s movies that are usually underperforming but seems to be the case for films in general right now aside from the odd one here & there.

I think it’s because of a number of reasons such as movies being quickly available for streaming etc.

They really need to make Superman feel like an event for it to get a strong box office return which I think they will (if they haven’t already)…

Anyway , movie seems good imo so looking forward to it!!.

User Comment Image
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/11/2025, 10:00 AM
Guess that's why they haven't cast batman yet, waiting for the green light

