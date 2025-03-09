MICKEY 17 Dethrones CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD At U.S. Box Office As MCU Movie Nears THE FIRST AVENGER

Despite underperforming, Captain America: Brave New World has comfortably remained #1 at the North American box office since opening on February 14. Well, that changed this weekend with the release of Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17.

The sci-fi comedy starring Robert Pattinson earned a combined $7.7 million from Thursday preview screenings/Friday for a projected $18 million - $20 million opening weekend. It's a slow start, especially with a $118 million production budget. Based on these numbers, profitability is unlikely for the first of several pricey original titles Warner Bros. plans to release this year.

Mickey 17 has 79% on Rotten Tomatoes but was rated lower than that by moviegoers with 73%. It's also been awarded a "B" CinemaScore, suggesting something about it hasn't quite landed (there have also been social media grumblings about a character, played by Mark Ruffalo, who appears to be a pastiche of Donald Trump).

As for Captain America: Brave New World, it earned $2.1 million on Friday and now sits at $170.1 million. Projections are all over the place this early into the weekend, but it's likely to earn high single figures (we're hearing somewhere around $8.5 million).

By Monday, it will top 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, which grossed $176.7 million in the U.S. However, that's not the best comparison to make. Yes, they're both origin stories for the Captain America character, but they've also been released at very different times for the MCU.

When all is said and done, Captain America: Brave New World will probably finish its domestic run around $200 million. We're still waiting on global figures but expect it to land somewhere around the $400 million mark.

Overseas, the movie didn't make much of an impact in China (thanks to Ne Zha 2) and was easily beaten in the UK by Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Marvel Studios is likely to take a loss on Brave New World but should rebound with Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, two upcoming releases generating a ton of positive buzz.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review. "And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters.