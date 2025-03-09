MICKEY 17 Dethrones CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD At U.S. Box Office As MCU Movie Nears THE FIRST AVENGER

MICKEY 17 Dethrones CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD At U.S. Box Office As MCU Movie Nears THE FIRST AVENGER

Captain America: Brave New World's run at the top of the North American box office has ended, but despite being taken down by Mickey 17, the movie will soon surpass Captain America: The First Avenger.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 09, 2025 07:03 AM EST

Despite underperforming, Captain America: Brave New World has comfortably remained #1 at the North American box office since opening on February 14. Well, that changed this weekend with the release of Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17

The sci-fi comedy starring Robert Pattinson earned a combined $7.7 million from Thursday preview screenings/Friday for a projected $18 million - $20 million opening weekend. It's a slow start, especially with a $118 million production budget. Based on these numbers, profitability is unlikely for the first of several pricey original titles Warner Bros. plans to release this year. 

Mickey 17 has 79% on Rotten Tomatoes but was rated lower than that by moviegoers with 73%. It's also been awarded a "B" CinemaScore, suggesting something about it hasn't quite landed (there have also been social media grumblings about a character, played by Mark Ruffalo, who appears to be a pastiche of Donald Trump). 

As for Captain America: Brave New World, it earned $2.1 million on Friday and now sits at $170.1 million. Projections are all over the place this early into the weekend, but it's likely to earn high single figures (we're hearing somewhere around $8.5 million). 

By Monday, it will top 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, which grossed $176.7 million in the U.S. However, that's not the best comparison to make. Yes, they're both origin stories for the Captain America character, but they've also been released at very different times for the MCU. 

When all is said and done, Captain America: Brave New World will probably finish its domestic run around $200 million. We're still waiting on global figures but expect it to land somewhere around the $400 million mark. 

Overseas, the movie didn't make much of an impact in China (thanks to Ne Zha 2) and was easily beaten in the UK by Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Marvel Studios is likely to take a loss on Brave New World but should rebound with Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, two upcoming releases generating a ton of positive buzz. 

What did you watch on the big screen this weekend?

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review"And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Passes ETERNALS' Final Domestic Box Office Total - Can It Reach $400M WW?
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Passes ETERNALS' Final Domestic Box Office Total - Can It Reach $400M WW?
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Stills Reveal First Official Look At Tim Blake Nelson As The Leader
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Stills Reveal First Official Look At Tim Blake Nelson As The Leader

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 3/9/2025, 8:16 AM
welp
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 3/9/2025, 8:23 AM
Wow! This movie has made almost as much as a movie released 14 years ago when ticket prices were much lower!
What a boffo win all around!

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/9/2025, 9:06 AM
@Feralwookiee - Nobody should be calling it a win, but for context last years total box office across all releases ($8,569,947,849) was almost identical to 2005 figures ($8,833,618,311) which itself was a drop from the prior three years dipping below $9B domestic for the first times since 2001.

Heck the total for 2024 was a drop from 2023 even though there was around 80 more films released.

Sure total number of tickets sold will be lower, hence why shouldn't be considered a win, but all films are struggling to get close to pre-pandemic levels and all theatres still having way lower total footfall than they did the last two decades or more. IF/WHEN total Box office is around the 2009 to 2019 levels then maybe comparing to prior MCU era BO totals (in both directions).

This film certainly fell short of where it needed to be and probably short of most expectations on all metrics but context remains key.

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/year/

Simple fact remains that with cheap big screen HD TV's and streaming more and more are opting to watch films at home sadly regardless how good or bad the big screen releases are, if not considered a must see event...
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/9/2025, 8:34 AM
yep. I am Jack's complete lack of surprise.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 3/9/2025, 8:43 AM
“Stand by for proof of death”. The film’s box office run is almost over.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/9/2025, 8:45 AM
Craptain UnAmerican: New World Order still hadn't made a profit for Iger and Feige and all their cohorts.

Lefties, liberals, communists, comrades, socialists, antifa - the majority are rejecting your - what do you want to call it? Your things.

Your things are not normal or healthy or good.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/9/2025, 8:55 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea -

Hmmm... Again, I am conservative, but I think you are overdoing slapping the liberals.

I think there are 2 main reasons for the lousy box office on this movie. 1) Mackie just doesn't have blockbuster movie leading man skills. 2) The movie just isn't that good or compelling.
Fogs
Fogs - 3/9/2025, 9:00 AM
@DocSpock - imo the problem is really with Mackie, unfortunately. He's no leading man material. Reminds me when they had Frank Grillo as the star in that film the dude couldn't die or something. It's just off.

Most people I know don't hate it, just aren't really interested in a non-chris evans caps film.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/9/2025, 9:01 AM
@DocSpock -

There's at least a third reason.

I believe you know that's true, whether you'll say so or not.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/9/2025, 9:04 AM
@Fogs -

Most of those people should be buying tickets to help with equity and stick it to conservatives, right?

Maybe deep down, or not so deep down, they also feel only Steve is Captain America, and they believe Sam shouldn't be called Captain America.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/9/2025, 9:08 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder