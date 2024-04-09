Speculation Mounts About DC Studios' TEEN TITANS Plans; Update On Whether We'll See Ultraman In SUPERMAN

There's a lot of intrigue, and even some uncertainty, surrounding DC Studios' plans for the DCU. Creature Commandos and SUPERMAN are on the horizon, but aside from Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, we've heard very little about the rest of the movies and TV shows listed on the "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate.

Last year's Hollywood strikes will have done little to help matters, of course, though the trades recently shared the news that the movie's writer, Ana Nogueira, is now penning a Teen Titans feature.

Or is she?

Speculation about the movie is running rampant online after a fan recently asked James Gunn if he could "confirm" the news about a Teen Titans movie is "fake." The filmmaker and DC Studios co-CEO later liked their post.

Was it an error? Was Gunn just acknowledging the fan thanking him for supposedly setting the record straight on recent SUPERMAN rumours? We don't know but it's worth noting that he's never actually confirmed that a Teen Titans project is in the works.

Now, back to SUPERMAN. Following recent rumours, Gunn took to Threads last week to reiterate his plans for Lex Luthor as the movie's lead villain, something many fans took as confirmation Ultraman (the Man of Tomorrow's clone) won't be part of the reboot.

Scooper Daniel Richtman has since chimed in and remains firm in his belief that the Superman doppelganger is in the movie. This lines up with what we've heard, though it remains hard to figure out why Gunn would head down this route rather than utilising one of Supes' many other - far more iconic - villains...

I'm ignoring it because It's a spoiler. Only reason it got out was because those news/update accounts spread it against my will with my name on it. But to address it: Wasn't my scoop. Gunn didn't debunk it if you actually read what he wrote. Said character is in it. Wait and see https://t.co/5W96vF7O7l — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) April 5, 2024

SUPERMAN tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The movie's supporting cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

SUPERMAN is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.