Speculation Mounts About DC Studios' TEEN TITANS Plans; Update On Whether We'll See Ultraman In SUPERMAN

Speculation Mounts About DC Studios' TEEN TITANS Plans; Update On Whether We'll See Ultraman In SUPERMAN Speculation Mounts About DC Studios' TEEN TITANS Plans; Update On Whether We'll See Ultraman In SUPERMAN

Recent social media activity by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has spent speculation into overdrive when it comes to plans for a supposed Teen Titans movie. We also have an update on SUPERMAN and Ultraman...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 09, 2024 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Teen Titans

There's a lot of intrigue, and even some uncertainty, surrounding DC Studios' plans for the DCU. Creature Commandos and SUPERMAN are on the horizon, but aside from Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, we've heard very little about the rest of the movies and TV shows listed on the "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate. 

Last year's Hollywood strikes will have done little to help matters, of course, though the trades recently shared the news that the movie's writer, Ana Nogueira, is now penning a Teen Titans feature. 

Or is she?

Speculation about the movie is running rampant online after a fan recently asked James Gunn if he could "confirm" the news about a Teen Titans movie is "fake." The filmmaker and DC Studios co-CEO later liked their post.

Was it an error? Was Gunn just acknowledging the fan thanking him for supposedly setting the record straight on recent SUPERMAN rumours? We don't know but it's worth noting that he's never actually confirmed that a Teen Titans project is in the works. 

Now, back to SUPERMAN. Following recent rumours, Gunn took to Threads last week to reiterate his plans for Lex Luthor as the movie's lead villain, something many fans took as confirmation Ultraman (the Man of Tomorrow's clone) won't be part of the reboot. 

Scooper Daniel Richtman has since chimed in and remains firm in his belief that the Superman doppelganger is in the movie. This lines up with what we've heard, though it remains hard to figure out why Gunn would head down this route rather than utilising one of Supes' many other - far more iconic - villains...

SUPERMAN tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The movie's supporting cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

SUPERMAN is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Reveals DCU Reboot's Comic Book Influences During Screening Appearance
Related:

SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Reveals DCU Reboot's Comic Book Influences During Screening Appearance
RUMOR: Intriguing Logline For The DCU's Live-Action TEEN TITANS Movie Surfaces
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: Intriguing Logline For The DCU's Live-Action TEEN TITANS Movie Surfaces
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/9/2024, 8:17 AM
SPECULATION MOUNTSSSSSS
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/9/2024, 8:35 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - what is speculation and who is he mounting???.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/9/2024, 8:55 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I dunno but it sounds gross
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/9/2024, 8:20 AM
SPECULATION!!
Matador
Matador - 4/9/2024, 8:28 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/9/2024, 8:29 AM
It’s really not that hard to figure out why Gunn would use someone like Bizarro or Ultraman in this film (if they are in it that is)…

Stay with me but Perhaps they fit the story he is trying to tell?.

User Comment Image

Anyway , these scoopers have become real annoying…

For every one they get right , they get more wrong I feel and it ends up hurting the film because the rumor mill gets out of hand so I hope Gunn debunks them into submission.
RedFury
RedFury - 4/9/2024, 8:48 AM
@TheVisionary25 - lol love that gif.

The scoopers have single handedly made all of us fans so squirrely. The discourse that has been created through all of these rumours is so tiresome. Like I love to speculate on stuff, but the weirdness that's come from it is far worse than good. I'd be happier just speculating off of set-pics like we used to.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/9/2024, 8:31 AM

It's all about the yada yada.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/9/2024, 9:04 AM
@DocSpock - User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 4/9/2024, 8:34 AM
Warner Brothers is in such a bad place now, they need to focus on making sure fire hits which James Gunn cannot deliver. The companies stock continues to fall and people are even unsure if anyone will buy the studio or just let it tank and pick it apart when it is weaker than it is now. This is the cost caused by dumb management decisions like supporting Zack Snyder's ridiculous idea to not capitalize on the Dark Knight Trilogy and introduce one of the worst iterations of Batman. ever.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/9/2024, 8:39 AM
I feel like that Teen Titans news is likely true though given it came from the trades which tend to usually be reliable…

He might just not be ready to confirm it since it’s early days or waiting to give an official announcement since it might be in Chapter 2 or something.

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/9/2024, 8:49 AM
He can't talk about Ultraman because it's a spoiler? That leads me to believe that instead of a clone there might be some multiversal bizznizz going on. Multiversal. Bizznizz.

If so, it's intriguing.

The Authority was originally analogous to the Justice League but in their own universe and their HQ is a shiftship (travels through the bleed to any and all dimensions of the multiverse).

Then there's the Peacemaker thing, the shift from the DCEU to the DCU.

And finally there's the whole idea of a universe already in progress. Already pre-established. You wanna know what's going on in this alien world? Sorry you missed it. Go read 80 years of comics to catch up, lol.

But all of this could be dealt with in a multiversal sense.

If Superman has a multiversal element (involving known multiversal characters such as The Authority, Ultraman and even The Terrifics to a degree) then it could be that the world that Superman is native to is actually a world that is going to be built up step by step , like the MCU was (and like the DCEU decided early on not to be).
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/9/2024, 8:51 AM
I'm probably just clutching at straws but it is possible that James Gunn has something so exceptional up his sleeve that this is actually gonna make some small modicum of sense to a casual viewer.
Matador
Matador - 4/9/2024, 8:54 AM
@ObserverIO - Isn't the Blue Roach still a part of this DCU?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/9/2024, 8:57 AM
@Matador - There's that as well. Multiverse stuff might clear this up. Maybe Blue Roach is from a... I mean Blue Beetle is from another universe.
Mixedsuperman
Mixedsuperman - 4/9/2024, 9:16 AM
Bwahahahahha

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder