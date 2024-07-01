THE CROW Teaser Images See Bill Skarsgård's Eric Vow "Revenge," "Rebirth," And "Repeat"

THE CROW Teaser Images See Bill Skarsgård's Eric Vow &quot;Revenge,&quot; &quot;Rebirth,&quot; And &quot;Repeat&quot;

The Crow swoops into theaters next month and we now have three new teaser images showcasing Bill Skarsgård's Eric as he vows to embark on a mission of "Revenge," "Rebirth," and "Repeat." Check them out...

By JoshWilding - Jul 01, 2024
Ahead of The Crow's release in theaters next month, Lionsgate has shared three new teaser images hinting at Eric's mission and the fact "He won't stop until the wrong things are set right."

Each image of the character is accompanied by the words "Revenge," "Rebirth," and "Repeat," a nod to the fact Eric rises from the dead to take revenge on those who murdered him.

Our first look at the movie received a mixed-to-negative response from fans of the 1994 classic. Most of the backlash was aimed at Skarsgård's Eric looking more like Jared Leto's Joker in 2016's Suicide Squad than Brandon Lee's iconic interpretation of the comic book character. 

However, this isn't a remake, it's a reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O'Barr. And, while the character's appearance has split opinions, the R-Rated action looks undeniably badass. 

In a recent interview, the actor admitted to being unsure about taking on The Crow's title role. "There's definitely worry about that," he said of fan expectations. "I'm trying to view the fame aspect as a challenge and navigate through it in a way that I’ll find happiness."

"I really don't think my line of profession is a recipe for happiness or contentment. Not a lot of us are happy. And the more the fame is increased, the more turbulent and scary life becomes."

Surprisingly, Skarsgård admitted that he's dissatisfied with how The Crow ends. Why? Reading between the lines, it's because the movie leaves the door open for a sequel. "I personally preferred something more definitive," the actor confessed. 

Check out these new teaser images for The Crow below. 

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O’Barr.

 Soulmates Eric (Skarsgård) and Shelly (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

The Crow is directed by Rupert Sanders from a script by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider. Producers include Edward R. Pressman, Samuel Hadida, Victor Hadida, John Jencks, and Molly Hassell.

Bill Skarsgård plays Eric alongside FKA Twigs as Shelly, his ill-fated love. The supporting cast includes Danny Huston, Isabella Wei, Laura Birn, and Sami Bouajila.

The Crow is set to arrive in theaters on August 23.

lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/1/2024, 5:58 AM
Cluster A.F.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/1/2024, 6:03 AM
Revenge
Rebirth
Repeat
Remake
Turklander
Turklander - 7/1/2024, 6:09 AM
This movie is gonna suck, RIP Brandon Lee
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/1/2024, 6:35 AM
They can hip it up for the kids all they want with that "Something, Something, Repeat" bit, but it doesn't change anything for me.

I think it looks like crap, and he looks like an Emo-Post Malone.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/1/2024, 6:48 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/1/2024, 7:20 AM
While I do wish he had fewer tattoos and that his hair was longer (though the shorter cut has grown on me) , I don’t mind the rest of the look tbh.

Bill Skarsgard is the main (or perhaps only) reason I want to check this out even though I think the movie itself looks alright so I hope he delivers atleast!!.

User Comment Image

View Recorder