THE CROW: "True Love Never Dies" On New Poster For Lionsgate's Upcoming Reboot

It's probably fair to say that Lionsgate's reimagining (they're trying to avoid the reboot tag) of The Crow isn't exactly highly-anticipated, but there is a certain amount of (morbid?) curiosity surrounding the film after the debut of what many consider to be a sub-par first teaser and redesigned look of the main character.

The studio might succeed in getting more fans on board with a better second trailer, which has reportedly been classified and should be with us soon. For now, we have a new poster featuring doomed lovers Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs), along with the tagline: "True Love Never Dies."

This appears to be a nod to Sarah's final voiceover from the original movie:

"If the people we love are stolen from us, the way to have them live on is to never stop loving them. Buildings burn, people die, but real love is forever."

Check out the poster at the link below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Until the last breath. #TheCrow - in theaters August 23. pic.twitter.com/8UWaaQAdTK — The Crow (@TheCrow_Movie) July 17, 2024

During a recent interview, director Rupert Sanders stressed that his movie is far from just another "Hollywood remake," despite its $50 million budget and backing of a major studio.

“There’s nothing to do with Hollywood in this movie at all,” the filmmaker told Empire. "It’s a very scrappy indie movie.”

Sanders went on to note that avoiding the usual blockbuster trappings is how they were “able to remain close to the centre and the darkness and the violence that’s in the graphic novel. The only reason we could do that is because it’s not a studio movie.”

The synopsis reads: "Soulmates Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

The movie will also star Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger in undisclosed roles. Zach Baylin and Will Schneider penned the script.

The new take on The Crow will hit theaters on August 23, 2024. Will you be giving a chance on opening weekend, or will you wait and see what the reviews say?