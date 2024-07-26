THOR 5: Chris Hemsworth Addresses His MCU Future And Says That There's "Nothing Official" (Yet)

With rumours swirling about plans for Thor 5, Chris Hemsworth has talked more about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and claims that he's still waiting to hear from Marvel Studios. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Jul 26, 2024 06:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Thor

Thor: Love and Thunder had the potential to be one of the best Marvel Studios movies ever. Heavily inspired by Jason Aaron's Thor run and featuring both The Mighty Thor and Gorr the God Butcher, the sequel had plenty lot going for it. 

Among those plus points was Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi. He'd successfully reinvented the God of Thunder in that 2017 blockbuster and fans were excited to see what he'd do next. Unfortunately, the result was a movie which largely disappointed fans and let down both its new and returning characters. 

Marvel Studios arguably gave Waititi too much freedom on Thor: Love and Thunder, something that was evident from the handling of Zeus, for example. While the filmmaker has largely shrugged off the complaints, Chris Hemsworth has never shied away from acknowledging where the movie fell short. 

However, the actor has also confirmed he's eager to reinvent the Asgardian again and there's recently been a lot of chatter online about Thor 5 being in the works.

Talking to ExtraTV at the San Diego Comic-Con about Transformers One (you can watch the new trailer here), Hemsworth shared a brief update on Thor's MCU future when he said, "I have loved every second of the Marvel experience, and I'm always down to do more, but we're all sort of waiting to hear what's happening."

ComicBook.com also caught up with the actor and he expressed similar sentiments about plans for Thor 5. "Hey, mate, I have loved every second working in the Marvel Universe and if there's more to come then I'm excited about it. Nothing official yet," Hemsworth confirmed. "I'm sort of waiting for the phone call and, and waiting for the news to see, let's see what happens. But, you know, I love it."

We have to believe that Hemsworth will return as Thor in the next Avengers movies. Will that be his final appearance as the God of Thunder? The actor may be ready to move on from the MCU by then, but if another reinvention beckons, Love and Thunder could get a sequel. 

Remember, with $760.9 million at the worldwide box office, it wasn't that far behind Thor: Ragnarok's $865 million haul (and even a drop of over $100 million was a good result in the post-pandemic era). With that in mind, Disney will likely be keen to get Hemsworth back on board for another adventure as the Thunder God. 

With Marvel Studios hosting a panel in Hall H this weekend, there's a strong chance we'll get some Thor 5 news within the next 36 hours or so. Stay tuned!

RUMOR: THOR 5 Scheduled To Film Next Year; Writer And Director Currently Being Sought
THOR Star Chris Hemsworth Blasts Actors Who've Criticized The MCU After Appearing In Movies That Didn't Work
THOR Star Chris Hemsworth Blasts Actors Who've Criticized The MCU After Appearing In Movies That "Didn't Work"
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 7/26/2024, 6:38 AM
Love and Thunder might very well be the worst MCU movie in my opinion.

Having said that, I'm really hoping that one of the Hall H announcements is a Thor/Eternals movie. Possibly with Kenneth Brannagh coming back to direct it. Or George Miller maybe.
Spike101
Spike101 - 7/26/2024, 6:46 AM
@IronDean2099 - that would be amazing
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/26/2024, 6:59 AM
@IronDean2099 - I'm kinda hoping they make an Annihilation movie with the Thor, Captain Marvel, Nova, Rocket's Guardians and the remaining Eternals, but I don't expect an announcement for that soon
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 7/26/2024, 7:06 AM
@bkmeijer1 - that would also be cool. Captain Marvel and the Guardians could also be utilised in a Thor/Eternals project too. Gonna need help with those Celestials.
asherman93
asherman93 - 7/26/2024, 7:01 AM
I’m probably the only person on the planet who thought Love and Thunder was a massive improvement over the near-dumpster fire that was Ragnarok.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/26/2024, 7:07 AM
@asherman93 -

I just checked. Yes, you’re the only one.
tmp3
tmp3 - 7/26/2024, 7:03 AM
Thought he was genuienley awful in love & thunder; so bad that I kind of wrote him off entirely. The Furiosa happened… and he was kind of incredible? Really didn’t know he had that in him. Makes me curious to see how he’d do as Thor with a writer & director who actually give a shit
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/26/2024, 7:07 AM
I still think there’s potential with Thor 5 given the setup that L & T provided…

We have Thor as a dad now to Love with Hercules being sent after him apparently to get revenge by Zeus which lays the groundwork for Thor reflecting on and examining his relationship with his own dad Odin and perhaps even parallel that with Herc & Zeus.

Also honestly , I’m sure some wouldn’t want to hear this but I think Taika would fit as the director of that story well if he is reigned in a bit given his past filmography dealing with themes of father & children with films such as Boy and the duo of Chris & Goldstein would be apt for some great comedic banter aswell…

However I say that as someone who was a big fan of Ragnarok and even liked L & T (though it was inferior to the former imo) so if someone wasn’t a fan of his take , I can understand wanting new blood for a more serious & dramatic tone which could work for this story aswell.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/26/2024, 7:09 AM
He needs his Logan now

