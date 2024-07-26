THOR 5: Chris Hemsworth Addresses His MCU Future And Says That There's "Nothing Official" (Yet)

Thor: Love and Thunder had the potential to be one of the best Marvel Studios movies ever. Heavily inspired by Jason Aaron's Thor run and featuring both The Mighty Thor and Gorr the God Butcher, the sequel had plenty lot going for it.

Among those plus points was Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi. He'd successfully reinvented the God of Thunder in that 2017 blockbuster and fans were excited to see what he'd do next. Unfortunately, the result was a movie which largely disappointed fans and let down both its new and returning characters.

Marvel Studios arguably gave Waititi too much freedom on Thor: Love and Thunder, something that was evident from the handling of Zeus, for example. While the filmmaker has largely shrugged off the complaints, Chris Hemsworth has never shied away from acknowledging where the movie fell short.

However, the actor has also confirmed he's eager to reinvent the Asgardian again and there's recently been a lot of chatter online about Thor 5 being in the works.

Talking to ExtraTV at the San Diego Comic-Con about Transformers One (you can watch the new trailer here), Hemsworth shared a brief update on Thor's MCU future when he said, "I have loved every second of the Marvel experience, and I'm always down to do more, but we're all sort of waiting to hear what's happening."

ComicBook.com also caught up with the actor and he expressed similar sentiments about plans for Thor 5. "Hey, mate, I have loved every second working in the Marvel Universe and if there's more to come then I'm excited about it. Nothing official yet," Hemsworth confirmed. "I'm sort of waiting for the phone call and, and waiting for the news to see, let's see what happens. But, you know, I love it."

We have to believe that Hemsworth will return as Thor in the next Avengers movies. Will that be his final appearance as the God of Thunder? The actor may be ready to move on from the MCU by then, but if another reinvention beckons, Love and Thunder could get a sequel.

Remember, with $760.9 million at the worldwide box office, it wasn't that far behind Thor: Ragnarok's $865 million haul (and even a drop of over $100 million was a good result in the post-pandemic era). With that in mind, Disney will likely be keen to get Hemsworth back on board for another adventure as the Thunder God.

With Marvel Studios hosting a panel in Hall H this weekend, there's a strong chance we'll get some Thor 5 news within the next 36 hours or so. Stay tuned!