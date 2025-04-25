Does THUNDERBOLTS* Include Any Major MCU Cameos? Here's What You Need To Know - SPOILERS

Not every MCU movie features cameos from other franchises, but an awful lot do. Heck, the Multiverse Saga has been full of them, with countless new characters introduced in post-credits scenes (only to never be seen again).

Hawkeye showed up in The Marvels, for example, while Bucky Barnes recently appeared in Captain America: Brave New World.

In the case of Thunderbolts*, speculation has run rampant for a while about the characters who could make an appearance. Baron Zemo has topped many wishlists, while Red Hulk, Nick Fury, and Captain America showing up is a given for a lot of fans.

Unfortunately, Thunderbolts* does not feature any cameos from any unannounced MCU characters.

The closest we come is Geraldine Viswanathan's Mel, a character who is meant to be Melissa Gold, a.k.a. Songbird, from the comics. However, she doesn't go by that name and never suits up.

This lack of cameos isn't overly surprising, and it certainly doesn't sound as if Thunderbolts* suffers without any familiar faces making their presence felt. Of course, if you've read our breakdown of the post-credits scene, you'll know the movie does conclude by teasing the arrival of certain heroes on Earth-616, right in time for Avengers: Doomsday.

Have you watched Thunderbolts* yet? If not, how excited are you to check it out next weekend? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Experience the Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* ⚡ original soundtrack by Academy Award®-nominated band Son Lux, available wherever you listen to music on April 30th. pic.twitter.com/sobaHP77QK — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 24, 2025

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.