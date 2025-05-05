THUNDERBOLTS*: 10 Easter Eggs, References, And Cameos You Need To See - SPOILERS

Thunderbolts* arrived in theaters last week to glowing reviews from fans and critics alike. Marvel Studios is so back (though we're pretty sure everyone said the same thing after Deadpool & Wolverine and Daredevil: Born Again), and this is a key chapter in the Multiverse Saga. While this movie sets the stage for Avengers: Doomsday in a big way, it also expands on story arcs and characters from several previous MCU films and TV shows. The Thunderbolts also have a storied comic book history. In this feature, we're taking a closer look at Thunderbolts*'s biggest and best Easter Eggs, references, comic book nods, and cameos. Some you might have spotted, and others likely passed you by during this epic and emotional new blockbuster. You can check them out by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

10. The Sentry's Classic Logo When Yelena Belova explores the O.X.E. vault that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine has sent her to, the Black Widow unearths some of the CIA Director's plans for her Sentry program. That includes various hair and costume designs. However, look closely and you'll notice that at least one of the "S" logos is identical to the one Robert Reynolds has in the comics. Hopefully, we'll see that on screen somewhere down the line.



9. Rogue Nations And A Red Hulk Val is facing impeachment for her past actions as head of O.X.E., and defends herself in Congress by expressing concerns about the absence of The Avengers and the fact that "rogue nations" have advanced technology they don't: yes, it's a nod to Wakanda and Talokan. This isn't hugely surprising, seeing as Val was also in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. We also get a hat tip to the wider MCU when she refers to Captain America: Brave New World's Red Hulk as a "giant red superhuman rage monster."



8. "A Million Thousand Exploding Suns" On the page, The Sentry is a superhero with the power of "a million exploding suns." Perhaps realising how implausible that is, Marvel Studios takes it down a notch in Thunderbolts* by revealing that he has the power of "1000 exploding suns." The movie plays fast and loose with what Bob is capable of, but he's clearly even more formidable than Captain Marvel. We're sure you also caught Val referring to him as "Earth's mightiest hero," a nod to The Avengers, "Earth's Mightiest Heroes."



7. "On Your Left" While you certainly won't be lost watching Thunderbolts*, anyone who missed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will likely be unaware of just how much John Walker went through in that series. It's made pretty clear that he was once Captain America, though. During the break-in at O.X.E., John uses his shield to destroy the power source for the sonic weapon that stops Ghost from phasing. When he does so, he references Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson by shouting, "On your left!"



6. O.X.E. Group We've mentioned O.X.E. a few times here, but do you know how much comic book history the group has on the page? Val was originally introduced as a love interest for Nick Fury in the 1960s, but this organisation didn't come into play until decades later. First referenced in the Ultimate Universe in 2011, O.X.E. was added to the main Marvel Universe in 2023's Thunderbolts#1. The group was founded by a Life Model Decoy of Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and ended up clashing with Bucky Barnes.



5. The Terminator Thunderbolts* does a terrific job of reminding us what a badass Bucky is. With the Thunderbolts on the run from Val's men, the former Winter Soldier arrives on a motorcycle decked out in sunglasses and a leather jacket before taking everybody out. We also see Bucky wield his disc grenade launcher from Captain America: The Winter Soldier. That's a weapon from his HYDRA days and is what he used while attempting to assassinate Nick Fury in the 2014 movie.



4. The Emperor's New Groove This Easter Egg has yet to be confirmed by anyone involved with Thunderbolts*, but we have to imagine this was an intentional nod to Disney Animation's The Emperor's New Groove. We are, of course, referring to the scene where Yelena, John, Ghost, and Bob climb up that elevator shaft by linking arms and walking back to back. Kuzco and Pacha did the same thing to avoid plunging into a river infested with crocodiles, and it's a really fun moment here.



3. Mel Geraldine Viswanathan does a great job playing Val's assistant, Mel, and she both helps and hinders the Thunderbolts (in the end, she seemingly remains loyal to her boss by hitting The Sentry's kill switch and demanding a pay rise). Take a closer look at her necklace, and you'll notice that it's a bird. A songbird, perhaps? In the comics, Melissa Gold is better known as Songbird and is an original member of the Thunderbolts. Unfortunately, nothing in this movie suggests she has sound-based superpowers.



2. Fantastic Four In Thunderbolts*'s post-credits scene, the New Avengers are made aware of a "space crisis" and seem shocked when an "extradimensional" ship enters the atmosphere. A gleaming silver rocket heads towards Earth, but who or what does it belong to? As the ship turns, we see the Fantastic Four's "4" logo and hear Michael Giacchino's The Fantastic Four: First Steps theme. We don't know what brings Marvel's First Family to Earth-616, but this is very much a "To Be Continued..." moment for their reboot and Avengers: Doomsday.

