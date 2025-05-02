THUNDERBOLTS*: A First Look At The New [SPOILER] Logo Has Found Its Way Online

At this point, we're sure you're aware that Thunderbolts* ends by revealing that the asterisk stands for "New Avengers." You can learn more about how the team receives that name here, but it's a big moment for the MCU, especially as this is the official Government-approved team.

The New Avengers is made up of Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, U.S. Agent, Ghost, Red Guardian, and...Bob.

Now, we have a first look at the team's logo; the first appears to have been recreated by a talented fan and, well, it's certainly different from what we're used to. The second, meanwhile, is a screenshot from the movie itself (alas, people taking photos during screenings has become the norm and is encouraged by many studios).

This comes after we learned the movie's post-credits scene was shot by the Russo Brothers on the set of Avengers: Doomsday. That means Thunderbolts* offers a first look at that movie and what the Russos have planned for both Avengers Tower and this team's uniforms.

It also explains why Sebastian Stan's hair looked a little off because he showed up to the Thunderbolts* premiere with a shaved head.

As we first reported earlier today, filmmaker Jake Schreier has revealed, "The specifics of what that and credit scene came to be, those came together quite late. That only got filmed maybe...Is it even a month ago at this point? They’re they’re good at this over there."

"I didn’t film that scene. I was there when it was filmed, and I can say that it comes from the set of a production that might be starting production right around now, so that might be fun for people to stay and watch," he added.

This comes after Florence Pugh said she'd already shot something for Avengers: Doomsday after Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced shooting would begin on April 28. He quickly intervened to describe that as "pre-photography," and we now know that it was this stinger.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.