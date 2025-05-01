THUNDERBOLTS* Post-Credits Scenes Explained: Marvel Studios Sets Up An Exciting New Era For [SPOILER]

We first brought you some details on Thunderbolts*'s post-credits scenes last week, but with the movie now playing in theaters, we figured many of you might like a refresher and a slightly more in-depth breakdown about what happens.

With the team officially revealed as the MCU's "New Avengers" during the movie's final act, the mid-credits scene finds Alexei Shostakov in the grocery store, now rocking short hair and a moustache.

Encountering a woman in the cereal aisle, he attempts to coerce her into buying a box of Wheaties. Why? It has the New Avengers on the front, and while she initially agrees and takes the box, she sets it down at the end of the aisle and hurries away from the overly enthusiastic Red Guardian.

The post-credits scene is far more impactful and also the longest MCU stinger to date.

In that, we catch up with the New Avengers "14 months later" in Avengers Tower. The negative press has gotten to them a little (not everyone is convinced they're the right choice to be Avengers), and Captain America and Bucky Barnes appear to have fallen out over the latter's team using the Avengers name. There's talk of a lawsuit, but this is the Government-approved group.

The heroes are all wearing new uniforms, with Yelena Belova leading the group; Bucky, however, is on hand to offer some advice to the former assassin as she gets used to being a superhero. Bob, meanwhile, is unwilling to transform into The Sentry out of fear he'll unleash The Void, but on the plus side, he has done the dishes.

After Red Guardian pitches them going by "New Avengerz" instead, an unimpressed Yelena brings up a recent crisis in space. It's then that the team is alerted to a ship entering their atmosphere that's extradimensional in nature: it's the Fantastic Four, and they're rocketing to Earth-616.

This is Yelena's chance to prove herself, and it looks like the team will be the first to encounter Marvel's First Family in the MCU...

