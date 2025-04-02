THUNDERBOLTS* Action Figures Reveal Closer Look At U.S. Agent, The Sentry, More; Hilarious Billboards Spotted

Marvel Studios has gone to great lengths to keep Lewis Pullman's Sentry under wraps, but with Thunderbolts* merchandise starting to reach stores, the Golden Guardian has been "unmasked," so to speak.

Today, we have some new high-resolution shots of Hasbo's take on the "Marvel Legends" Sentry. That costume is very much in line with what we've come to expect from the MCU; while it's a little overdesigned and busy, Robert Reynolds should look great standing tall alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Doomsday.

New Thunderbolts* figures for Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell) have also been revealed, showcasing their respective costumes. We'd imagine Hot Toys will be next to showcase their take on these characters.

Pullman has frequently played coy about what "Bob" brings to the table. "I was as surprised as everyone else to see what is happening with [my character] Bob, and it's all a mystery," he teased last October. "It happened so long ago, I don't really remember exactly. I'm not in the editing room, so it will be what it will be, and I can't wait to see it."

You can take a closer look at these Thunderbolts* action figures in the Instagram galleries below.

New billboards for Thunderbolts* have also been spotted in Los Angeles; boasting a hilarious tagline, we see Bucky Barnes, Yelena, and Red Guardian alongside some fun imagery and the words:

"This is a lightning bolt. This is a bolt. This is a Thunderbolt*."

Marvel Studios is certainly doing its best to generate interest in a movie that does look set to be a little different for the MCU. Whether that will translate into positive reviews and a strong box office performance remains to be seen, though the studio could do with a win after Captain America: Brave New World underperformed.

A promotional billboard for ‘THUNDERBOLTS*’ has been spotted in Los Angeles!⚡️ pic.twitter.com/sExdIOOvzw — Thunderbolts* News (@thunderbnews) April 1, 2025

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.