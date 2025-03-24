THUNDERBOLTS*: Approximate Runtime For Next Marvel Studios Movie Has Reportedly Been Revealed

Captain America: Brave New World passed $400 million at the worldwide box office this weekend, and it's likely somewhere around there it will end its run in theaters.

Had Marvel Studios not committed to some pretty extensive reshoots, there's a chance the movie would have broken even or at least turned a small profit. Unfortunately, the critical and commercial response has likely closed the door on another solo adventure for the MCU's new Captain America happening anytime soon.

Time will tell, but all eyes are beginning to shift to Marvel Studios' next movie, Thunderbolts*. Another feature that picks up with characters who have either appeared in supporting roles or primarily on Disney+, it's hard to say whether it will appeal to moviegoers struggling with superhero - and general blockbuster - fatigue.

Today, Feature First has shared new intel on Thunderbolts*, claiming it "currently has an approximate runtime of 2 hours."

That's on the shorter side and puts it in the same ballpark as recent MCU movies Deadpool & Wolverine, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels, and Captain America: Brave New World.

In recent years, Marvel Studios has released titles closer to 120 minutes to 150 minutes, perhaps to increase the number of screens they can play on in theaters. That has occasionally been to the detriment of storytelling, though Thunderbolts* boasts a phenomenal lineup of behind-the-camera talent who should help put it an another level entirely.

You can get a reminder of who worked on Thunderbolts* in the "Absolute Cinema" trailer below.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.