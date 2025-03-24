THUNDERBOLTS*: Approximate Runtime For Next Marvel Studios Movie Has Reportedly Been Revealed

With Thunderbolts* fast approaching and excitement building, a new report claims to reveal the movie's "approximate" runtime. You can find more details on that, and how it compares to other titles, here.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 24, 2025 07:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts
Source: Feature First

Captain America: Brave New World passed $400 million at the worldwide box office this weekend, and it's likely somewhere around there it will end its run in theaters.

Had Marvel Studios not committed to some pretty extensive reshoots, there's a chance the movie would have broken even or at least turned a small profit. Unfortunately, the critical and commercial response has likely closed the door on another solo adventure for the MCU's new Captain America happening anytime soon.

Time will tell, but all eyes are beginning to shift to Marvel Studios' next movie, Thunderbolts*. Another feature that picks up with characters who have either appeared in supporting roles or primarily on Disney+, it's hard to say whether it will appeal to moviegoers struggling with superhero - and general blockbuster - fatigue. 

Today, Feature First has shared new intel on Thunderbolts*, claiming it "currently has an approximate runtime of 2 hours."

That's on the shorter side and puts it in the same ballpark as recent MCU movies Deadpool & WolverineAnt-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels, and Captain America: Brave New World

In recent years, Marvel Studios has released titles closer to 120 minutes to 150 minutes, perhaps to increase the number of screens they can play on in theaters. That has occasionally been to the detriment of storytelling, though Thunderbolts* boasts a phenomenal lineup of behind-the-camera talent who should help put it an another level entirely. 

You can get a reminder of who worked on Thunderbolts* in the "Absolute Cinema" trailer below. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 3/24/2025, 7:21 AM
I got a feeling this is another flop for Marvel / Disney regardless of the reviews. 😬😬😬
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/24/2025, 7:31 AM
This looks sooooo much better than Cap BNW.. which wasn't the train wreck I thought it'd be.. but was still a bad movie. At least it looks Fun. Cap never even looked Fun
Matchesz
Matchesz - 3/24/2025, 7:45 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - Cap 4 and Kraven end fights had the same exact resolution, both bad guys gets impaled in the stomach and grabs the hero by the throat then the hero kicks the object further in. Not enough people have notice this
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/24/2025, 8:01 AM
@Matchesz - That's because not that many people have seen either film.
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 3/24/2025, 7:39 AM
This does look infinitely more fun, with much more interesting characters than BNW but I think box office wise it'll sadly end up doing similar business

Shame because BUCKY
thedrudo
thedrudo - 3/24/2025, 7:54 AM
This one could be a surprise hit if it’s as fun as it looks.

Pugh. Harbor, Stan and Pullman. Plus a super talented creative team. Will be interesting if it feels fresh or fits mostly in the MCU mold.

Cannot wait to it!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/24/2025, 8:03 AM
BNW looked bad and was merely bad-mid.

This one looks mid so it'll probably end up being just above mid.

I do think that the "humor" is gonna get annoying though. 2 hrs of Red Guardian's routine, smh.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/24/2025, 8:07 AM

Superhero movie fatigue is BULLSH!T!!!!!!

BAD superhero movie fatigue is.

The last 5 or 6 DC movies were bad movies, some truly terrible. The last 5 years of Marvel movies have been mostly bad flops with some notable exceptions.

Spidey NWH was excellent and made a ton of money. Dr. Strange, while disliked by a vocal minority on CBM.com, was well received and a big moneymaker.

Also, most of the D+ MCU shows were mediocre or downright sucked with a couple of exceptions.

The answer is, when Hollyweird puts out sh!tty content, people won't go pay to see it.

A real lesson: Captain Marvel makes an exciting movie that pulls in over a billion $. Then they follow that up with Hollywoodized The Marvels, and it's the worst movie and biggest flop they have ever produced.

The fatigue issue won't go away until Marvel & Hopefully DC start putting out some great or at least good movies.

Period.

