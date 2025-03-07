THUNDERBOLTS*: Bucky Punches A Human Chicken In Weird, Wild New Trailer For Marvel Studios' Next Movie

THUNDERBOLTS*: Bucky Punches A Human Chicken In Weird, Wild New Trailer For Marvel Studios' Next Movie

Marvel Studios has shared a new look at Thunderbolts* with a teaser that lists the movie’s incredible production team and showcases heaps of never-before-seen footage. This is an absolute must-watch...

By JoshWilding - Mar 07, 2025 02:03 PM EST
Marvel Studios and Letterboxd have released a new minute-long trailer for Thunderbolts*, and it highlights the incredible indie talent who have boarded the movie in behind the scenes roles. 

There's also heaps of never-before-seen footage from the next MCU movie, including Yelena Belova coming face-to-face with herself, Bob's feet starting to float above the ground, and Bucky punching a guy...in a chicken costume?!

Unless Marvel Studios is majorly misleading us with Thunderbolts*'s marketing campaign, this looks like unlike anything we've seen from them before. There's a risk the studio will deliver the expected third act VFX-heavy battle when The Sentry comes into play, but even that stands a chance of surprising us.

Captain America: Brave New World drew mixed reviews when it opened last month. Marvel Studios could do with a critical and commercial hit and both Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps feel like a step in the right direction after a few recent misfires.

Perhaps crucially, both were developed following Bob Chapek's departure as Disney CEO (Bob Iger's return saw him demand a shift from quantity back to quality). 

"You’re talking about a group of characters that have done a lot of bad things, and maybe are struggling with feeling good about themselves," director Jake Schreier recently explained. "There’s an element that does speak to mental health, and loneliness, and how some of the darkness that we experience in our lives can’t be necessarily fixed, but can only really be made lighter through connection and finding others."

Watch this new Thunderbolts* teaser in the player below.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 3/7/2025, 2:28 PM
Marvel in damage control mode... can't wait to see what they do next with the marketing campaign for First Steps
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 3/7/2025, 2:32 PM
@NoDaysOff - It is effective though, as I find my self more excited for this than I remember being for D&W by the time all the spoilers leaked proir to the movie's release.
Vigor
Vigor - 3/7/2025, 2:29 PM
These trailers are wild. I'm so excited for this 1
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/7/2025, 2:42 PM
@Vigor - whoever has been doing the trailers for Marvel lately deserves a raise!!.

This , BNW and BA’s trailers had flair to them!!.
Vigor
Vigor - 3/7/2025, 2:49 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I know. They upped their game and it shows
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 3/7/2025, 2:29 PM
I am loving the look of this movie. Captain Falcon was a miss, but with DD and this, things could be looking up!
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 3/7/2025, 2:29 PM
As a human who identifies as a chicken, I find that trailer really offensive
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 3/7/2025, 2:31 PM
That was actually pretty colol. Feige stepping out if his comfort zone.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/7/2025, 2:31 PM
think this is the best or most fun trailer yet. May have given too much away though if you've read the comics of sentry the void and Belova
MisterBones
MisterBones - 3/7/2025, 2:32 PM
This thing looks like it actually has personality
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 3/7/2025, 2:33 PM
Great trailer, I see they are going for that "independent movie" vibe.

I would add as a caution statement, that all those artists previous work don't mean much if their creativity was crushed by Marvel and Disney interference.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 3/7/2025, 2:34 PM
@Usernametaken - Still great for publicity 🤷‍♀️
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 3/7/2025, 2:37 PM
@NoDaysOff - Maybe we finally have a new great Director for the MCU.

Because as a director, he's the one who spearheaded the hiring of the creative team behind it. And it looks like he got one hell of a team for the job.
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/7/2025, 2:42 PM
@Usernametaken - honestly, I think listing all of the creators past accomplishments spliced in between shots of people drinking water or a guy in a chicken costume (seriously, who describes that as a human chicken???) is kind of tongue in cheek
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 3/7/2025, 2:55 PM
@SATW42 - I agree, but at the same time, I can tell you that the creative team behind Captain America BNW doesn't have that kind of track record.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 3/7/2025, 2:37 PM
Hell yeah! Keep em coming! Can’t wait for this movie to come out!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/7/2025, 2:37 PM
I like this trailer more than the others. That beat is 🔥🔥🔥
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 3/7/2025, 2:48 PM
@ModHaterSLADE -

Opr - Gesaffelstein
Huskers
Huskers - 3/7/2025, 2:38 PM
Uhm were any of the other movies they touted in this trailer actually big hits?!?!
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 3/7/2025, 2:48 PM
@Huskers - Big critical and award winning hits.
hainesy
hainesy - 3/7/2025, 2:38 PM
This looks amazing. I don't get the negativity going around for it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/7/2025, 2:39 PM
That was really cool!!.

Also I was bumping like Zemo at the club to that music…

User Comment Image

If that was part of Son Lux’s score for the film then we are gonna be in good hands.

Also some real nice pedigree attached to this aswell!!.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 3/7/2025, 2:39 PM
Cool trailer. I know it doesn't match the tone the movie will have, but all the same. Taskmaster wasn't even pretended to be mentioned, haha.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 3/7/2025, 2:42 PM
I'm soo not hyped for this but I'll go see it that's for sure 😮‍💨
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/7/2025, 2:44 PM
@JoshWilding - You got me, lol. I clicked on the article and watched the trailer just to see what a "human chicken" was. Now I know it's just a person in a chicken costume.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 3/7/2025, 2:52 PM
@SATW42 - I needed that in the headline - it’s such a hilariously weird moment - and that’s the shortest description I could think of. 😂
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 3/7/2025, 2:49 PM
Oh, that actually looks really good
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 3/7/2025, 2:49 PM
Suicide Squad III.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/7/2025, 2:50 PM
A24 presents Thunderbolts*
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/7/2025, 2:52 PM
Only Josh would clickbait the headline like "A Human Chicken" then be like "guy in a chicken costume"...
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 3/7/2025, 2:53 PM
DEAR LORD. Are these actors not paid enough to hit the gym for 3 months before filming?

