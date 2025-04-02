THUNDERBOLTS* Character Posters Crash Onto The Scene, Setting The Stage For Marvel's Next Big Blockbuster

Marvel Studios has released six new character posters from Jake Schreier's Thunderbolts*, to tell you exactly what is and what isn't a Thunderbolt - and spotlighting the six main Marvel antiheroes headlining the feature: Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell).

While the plot has remained mostly under wraps, the film will follow these six disillusioned castoffs as they find themselves caught in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), forcing them to band together and face the darkest corners of their past - as well as take on a threat unlike any the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever seen: Sentry (Lewis Pullman).

With Walt Disney Studios hosting their CinemaCon presentation tomorrow, it's likely the attendees will be treated to an extended look at the movie and, while it may be unlikely, there's always a chance a new trailer will debut online at the same time, especially with tickets expected to go on sale any day now.

It will also be the last film entry of Phase Five, with Ironheart expected to bring the Phase to a close this Summer. The Fantastic Four: First Steps will then kickstart Phase Six this summer.

The all-star cast features Florence Pugh (Little Women; Midsommar; Black Widow), Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The Winter Soldier; Pam & Tommy; I, Tonya), Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier; 22 Jump Street; Overlord), Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace; Oblivion; Black Widow), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick; Bad Times at the El Royale; Outer Range), Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers; Miracle Workers; The Beanie Bubble), Chris Bauer (The Wire; True Blood; The Deuce), Wendell Pierce (The Wire; Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan; Suits), with David Harbour (Stranger Things; Black Widow; Violent Night), with Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp; Ready Player One; Killjoys), and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep; Seinfeld; The New Adventures of Old Christine).

Jake Schreier helmed the action-packed adventure, with a screenplay from Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo.

Thunderbolts* crashes into theaters May 2!

Check out the new character posters below:

Make no mistake. Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* arrives only in theaters May 2! 👊💥 pic.twitter.com/TZDzrjTnEt — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 2, 2025