THUNDERBOLTS* Character Posters Crash Onto The Scene, Setting The Stage For Marvel's Next Big Blockbuster

Six brand new character posters from Thunderbolts* have landed online, spotlighting the six main antiheroes that will be taking centerstage in the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster, out this May!

News
By RohanPatel - Apr 02, 2025 07:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios has released six new character posters from Jake Schreier's Thunderbolts*, to tell you exactly what is and what isn't a Thunderbolt - and spotlighting the six main Marvel antiheroes headlining the feature: Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell). 

While the plot has remained mostly under wraps, the film will follow these six disillusioned castoffs as they find themselves caught in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), forcing them to band together and face the darkest corners of their past - as well as take on a threat unlike any the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever seen: Sentry (Lewis Pullman).

With Walt Disney Studios hosting their CinemaCon presentation tomorrow, it's likely the attendees will be treated to an extended look at the movie and, while it may be unlikely, there's always a chance a new trailer will debut online at the same time, especially with tickets expected to go on sale any day now. 

It will also be the last film entry of Phase Five, with Ironheart expected to bring the Phase to a close this Summer. The Fantastic Four: First Steps will then kickstart Phase Six this summer. 

The all-star cast features Florence Pugh (Little Women; Midsommar; Black Widow), Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The Winter Soldier; Pam & Tommy; I, Tonya), Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier; 22 Jump Street; Overlord), Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace; Oblivion; Black Widow), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick; Bad Times at the El Royale; Outer Range), Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers; Miracle Workers; The Beanie Bubble), Chris Bauer (The Wire; True Blood; The Deuce), Wendell Pierce (The Wire; Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan; Suits), with David Harbour (Stranger Things; Black Widow; Violent Night), with Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp; Ready Player One; Killjoys), and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep; Seinfeld; The New Adventures of Old Christine).

Jake Schreier helmed the action-packed adventure, with a screenplay from Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo. 

Thunderbolts* crashes into theaters May 2!

Check out the new character posters below:

In “Thunderbolts*” Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes—Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Latverian
Latverian - 4/2/2025, 7:24 PM
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/2/2025, 7:31 PM
Looking forward to this. RIP Taskmaster, maybe we'll get Tony Masters in the future
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/2/2025, 7:35 PM
Cool!!.

I continue to be perhaps most interested in the character dynamics of this film.

I’m interested to see how Bucky & Walker interact now after leaving on somewhat better terms in FaTWS…

I could see the latter actually having some jealousy of the former now that he’s a congressman while he’s the disgraced one.

I can also see continued fun friction between them too if Walker thinks is better suited as leader of the team as opposed to Bucky who seems to be it from the trailer.

User Comment Image

