THUNDERBOLTS* Director Teases The Sentry's Importance To AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY As TV Spot Unleashes The Void

The Sentry is a complicated character with an undeniably convoluted history on the page. The fact that he's perhaps Marvel's most powerful superhero means that bringing him to the big screen isn't easy...particularly when his darker half, The Void, is arguably the world's most powerful supervillain!

Both will feature in Thunderbolts* next month, with Lewis Pullman confirmed to reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday next year as well.

Talking to SFX Magazine (via Cinema Blend), Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier talked about how his movie sets up the Multiversal battle with Doctor Doom. Unsurprisingly, it sounds like The Sentry will be key to that.

"There might be some stones, or pebbles," he teased with a smile. "I don’t know how you want to rate your rocks. Look, you know the character that we’re talking about, and you know that there’s a level of power involved there that could have an impact going forward. I’m not making Doomsday so I’m not privy to that."

Alongside The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Thunderbolts* leads directly into Avengers: Doomsday, so we're confident that Schreier knows more than he's letting on. The Sentry should be a game-changer in the battle to come and, beyond that, an important addition to future MCU stories.

Pullman has played coy when asked what fans can expect from "Bob," though recent trailers and TV spots have shown The Void off in all his shadowy glory (action figures, meanwhile, have revealed The Sentry's costume).

A new Thunderbolts* TV spot has also been released, which yet again teases The Void's battle with the team. Check it out below.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.