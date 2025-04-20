THUNDERBOLTS* Director Teases The Sentry's Importance To AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY As TV Spot Unleashes The Void

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier has dropped some intriguing hints about The Sentry's importance heading into Avengers: Doomsday. We also have an action-packed new TV spot unleashing The Void...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 20, 2025 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

The Sentry is a complicated character with an undeniably convoluted history on the page. The fact that he's perhaps Marvel's most powerful superhero means that bringing him to the big screen isn't easy...particularly when his darker half, The Void, is arguably the world's most powerful supervillain!

Both will feature in Thunderbolts* next month, with Lewis Pullman confirmed to reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday next year as well. 

Talking to SFX Magazine (via Cinema Blend), Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier talked about how his movie sets up the Multiversal battle with Doctor Doom. Unsurprisingly, it sounds like The Sentry will be key to that. 

"There might be some stones, or pebbles," he teased with a smile. "I don’t know how you want to rate your rocks. Look, you know the character that we’re talking about, and you know that there’s a level of power involved there that could have an impact going forward. I’m not making Doomsday so I’m not privy to that."

Alongside The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Thunderbolts* leads directly into Avengers: Doomsday, so we're confident that Schreier knows more than he's letting on. The Sentry should be a game-changer in the battle to come and, beyond that, an important addition to future MCU stories.

Pullman has played coy when asked what fans can expect from "Bob," though recent trailers and TV spots have shown The Void off in all his shadowy glory (action figures, meanwhile, have revealed The Sentry's costume). 

A new Thunderbolts* TV spot has also been released, which yet again teases The Void's battle with the team. Check it out below. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/20/2025, 9:50 AM
I'll be FIRST to say this has me even LESS interested...
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/20/2025, 10:00 AM
@Batmangina - what about bob??
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/20/2025, 10:11 AM
@epc1122 - Damn. You just filled my Sunday Movie Playlist. Nicely done.

?si=RpfDTPotKjZynWrA
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/20/2025, 10:05 AM
Here we go again with the "watch this movie or you will miss something in the next avengers movie" marketing.

#MarvelIsDesperate
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/20/2025, 10:12 AM
@vectorsigma - I still want my money back from Captain Marvel
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 4/20/2025, 10:13 AM
@vectorsigma - You mean like every Avengers movie ever? The whole point of the MCU?

Dude, every time you’re about to post some childish, miserable comment on here, take a step back and think about something good you could be doing with your time instead. Take your Ne Zha energy and spread rhat places, instead of your usual bullshit
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/20/2025, 10:20 AM
@Batmangina - buying movie tickets is the same as buying food, there’s always a chance it’s just not good.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 4/20/2025, 10:29 AM
@epc1122 - Agreed - but Captain Marvel was touted as glue between Avengers films and sold as such 24/7 and the cope crew STILL tries to claim it was a $1B monster.

If it hadn't been between Infinity War and Endgame, it would have been Marvel's first flop. It sucked.
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/20/2025, 10:50 AM
@Batmangina - worldwide it did make a billion so I’m not real sure where the argument is? Can’t really say that if it wasn’t between infinity and endgame what it would have made bc what if game doesn’t work when it comes to the box office. A lot of it is luck with release dates and the fact is, marvel was riding high during this time. Just because you didn’t like the movie doesn’t mean it sucked and would have flopped.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/20/2025, 10:27 AM
I wonder if they plan on enacting World War Hulk in Doomsday or Secret Wars to distract Sentry from being OP against various villains. The way they completely neutered Vision because of how OP he would have been to the plot.

