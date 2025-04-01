THUNDERBOLTS* Action Figure Reveals Detailed Look At The Sentry's MCU Costume As New Promo Art Is Revealed

The Sentry has finally been revealed!

While a leaked Funko Pop recently pulled back the curtain on Thunderbolts*'s take on the Golden Guardian, this newly revealed Marvel Legends action figure showcases his suit in much greater detail.

It boats the expected design elements of an MCU costume, including a lot of lines and a logo that's perhaps a little more complicated than it needs to be. Still, it's a solid take on The Sentry and one that's perhaps a little more interesting visually than simple yellow and blue spandex.

The cat is completely out of the bag when it comes to the Thunderbolts* villain at this stage, but we've yet to see what he looks like as The Void. Something tells us that parituxlar surprise is being saved for the movie itself.

Lewis Pullman plays the character and is confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday. Whatever happens this May, it now seems likely he'll be redeemed in time for that battle with Doctor Doom.

First look at the Sentry 'THUNDERBOLTS*' Marvel Legends figure coming later this year. pic.twitter.com/i5kIISXREh — Thunderbolts* News ⚡ (@tbolts_news) April 1, 2025

A huge new batch of promo art for Thunderbolts* has also been revealed. The Sentry doesn't feature in that, but the rest of the movie's cast does, including a character we've seen very little of up until now: Taskmaster.

Even so, it still doesn't seem overly likely that the Black Widow character makes it out of the base where this team first encounters "Bob."

She hasn't been spotted in any other scenes featured in the movie's trailers and TV spot and was, in fact, recently edited out of the sequence where the Thunderbolts confront Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in Avengers Tower the Watchtower.

Some have theorised that she perhaps fakes her death and is revealed to be on Val's side; if so, that might explain why Marvel Studios has been so cagey about the character's MCU return.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.