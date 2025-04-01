THUNDERBOLTS* Action Figure Reveals Detailed Look At The Sentry's MCU Costume As New Promo Art Is Revealed

A newly revealed Marvel Legends action figure for Thunderbolts* finally pulls back the curtain on the movie's villain, The Sentry. We also have a batch of concept art highlighting the MCU's newest team.

By JoshWilding - Apr 01, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

The Sentry has finally been revealed! 

While a leaked Funko Pop recently pulled back the curtain on Thunderbolts*'s take on the Golden Guardian, this newly revealed Marvel Legends action figure showcases his suit in much greater detail. 

It boats the expected design elements of an MCU costume, including a lot of lines and a logo that's perhaps a little more complicated than it needs to be. Still, it's a solid take on The Sentry and one that's perhaps a little more interesting visually than simple yellow and blue spandex. 

The cat is completely out of the bag when it comes to the Thunderbolts* villain at this stage, but we've yet to see what he looks like as The Void. Something tells us that parituxlar surprise is being saved for the movie itself. 

Lewis Pullman plays the character and is confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday. Whatever happens this May, it now seems likely he'll be redeemed in time for that battle with Doctor Doom. 

A huge new batch of promo art for Thunderbolts* has also been revealed. The Sentry doesn't feature in that, but the rest of the movie's cast does, including a character we've seen very little of up until now: Taskmaster. 

Even so, it still doesn't seem overly likely that the Black Widow character makes it out of the base where this team first encounters "Bob." 

She hasn't been spotted in any other scenes featured in the movie's trailers and TV spot and was, in fact, recently edited out of the sequence where the Thunderbolts confront Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in Avengers Tower the Watchtower. 

Some have theorised that she perhaps fakes her death and is revealed to be on Val's side; if so, that might explain why Marvel Studios has been so cagey about the character's MCU return. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/1/2025, 11:33 AM
New shot of Taskmaster in Thunderbolts*

User Comment Image
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 4/1/2025, 11:46 AM
@Wahhvacado - hopefully we get a real taskmaster in multiverse
PC04
PC04 - 4/1/2025, 11:34 AM
COOL!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/1/2025, 11:34 AM
uGlY cOlLaR reeeee Superman's suit is better reeee
TheLobster
TheLobster - 4/1/2025, 11:52 AM
@bobevanz - nah Superman’s suit is still worse lol
Ikusa
Ikusa - 4/1/2025, 12:51 PM
@bobevanz - We know you're swine. You don't have to remind us.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/1/2025, 11:38 AM
Looks pretty good to me
AstroBoys
AstroBoys - 4/1/2025, 11:46 AM
VERY COOL!
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 4/1/2025, 11:47 AM
Is it just me or sentry's head is way bigger than the rest of his body?
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/1/2025, 11:48 AM
Ew the hair
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/1/2025, 11:48 AM
I dig it
Polaris
Polaris - 4/1/2025, 11:54 AM
I hate that metal fist as Bucky's logo. He should get the star back, albeit a new one (white or black and red)

Sentry's costume looks very cool
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 4/1/2025, 11:54 AM
Waiting for twitter to moan "McU oVerDesIgnEd ThE sUit"
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/1/2025, 11:54 AM
User Comment Image
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 4/1/2025, 12:01 PM
So he really isn't called the US agent.
Kind of odd that him and Yelena Belova have no code names.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/1/2025, 12:04 PM
The Sentry costume looks pretty good for a live-action take👍🏾
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 4/1/2025, 12:09 PM
Looks too comic accurate. They should’ve made him a 5’7 Korean guy
Ikusa
Ikusa - 4/1/2025, 12:53 PM
@BruceWayng - I'm glad we dodged that bullet.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 4/1/2025, 12:12 PM
Now that I know that Sentry is not a ‘one and done’

I’m super hyped to see him in Doomsday & Secret Wars

RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 4/1/2025, 12:48 PM
@WakandaTech - just to be killed by Doom before the title appears.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/1/2025, 12:15 PM
That Red Guardian pose looks familiar
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 4/1/2025, 12:33 PM
Looks like the Sentry to me. I like it.
JayLemleAgain
JayLemleAgain - 4/1/2025, 12:41 PM
Between the toymakers and cell phone case manufacturers, nothing is a secret anymore LOL. Dope suit though.
breakUbatman
breakUbatman - 4/1/2025, 12:43 PM
The real question is will the MCU be able to rival that moment in Siege? For me that's the first thing that comes to mind when you mention The Sentry.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/1/2025, 12:45 PM
Look better is sentry hair wasn’t brushed back like that have free flowing
micvalpro
micvalpro - 4/1/2025, 12:45 PM
They did the superman suit better than superman
comicsberty
comicsberty - 4/1/2025, 1:00 PM
@micvalpro - well for starters sentry is supposed to be built like a unit not a 2017 subreddit lurker so no...no they did not.
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 4/1/2025, 1:00 PM
That’s Sentry alright

