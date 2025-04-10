THUNDERBOLTS* Featurette May Tease An Iconic Location From The Comics And Reveals More Action-Packed Footage

THUNDERBOLTS* Featurette May Tease An Iconic Location From The Comics And Reveals More Action-Packed Footage

A new IMAX featurette for Thunderbolts* appears to tease an iconic location from the comic books and reveals plenty of action-packed behind-the-scenes footage. We also have some cool new popcorn buckets...

By JoshWilding - Apr 10, 2025 05:04 AM EST
IMAX has released a new featurette for Thunderbolts* full of action-packed footage, plenty of impressive stunt work, and a glimpse at a location that could be "Thunderbolts Mountain."

On the page, it was made H.A.M.M.E.R. headquarters by Norman Osborn; however, when Bucky Barnes later formed his own Thunderbolts team, he used the vacant location as the base for his group. We're pretty sure this is where "Bob" is being housed, though we could easily imagine the movie ending with the New Avengers using it as their base of operations. 

"It was a really beautiful experience to make this movie," Florence Pugh says in the video. "This level of intensity is something I haven't quite felt before. [IMAX] really excites me and switches on my brain. It makes everybody full of adrenaline and makes you so appreciative of each shot."

During Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal, Thunderbolts* stars Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Sebastian Stan (Bucky), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Lewis Pullman (The Sentry), and Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost) were all announced as being part of the movie.

That means there's definitely a future for the Thunderbolts in the MCU, and it confirms this movie isn't just Marvel Studios' take on Suicide Squad. We still don't expect Taskmaster to make it to the end credits, though. 

Check out this new featurette for Thunderbolts* in the players below. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 4/10/2025, 6:00 AM
I'm in.

Action looks good. Only worry is RG's manic laughing – hope they cap it to only every other scene he's in.

Random aside: I swear Florence Pugh had to scale the exact same rocky-spiral-path-mountain-thing at the end of Don't Worry Darling.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/10/2025, 6:08 AM
THUNDERBOLTS*
Featurette May Tease an Iconic Location from the Comics.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

As a nerd, I sometimes ask myself, is what [frick]ing excites me in the comic book world really that exciting? 🤦🏾‍♂️

For [frick]s sake
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/10/2025, 6:12 AM
I got AMC and Alamo Drafthouse gift cards, so I'd gladly drop into a matinee for this one either way.

