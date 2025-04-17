THUNDERBOLTS* Final Trailer Makes An Intriguing Change To The Movie's Mysterious Asterisk - Possible SPOILERS

THUNDERBOLTS* Final Trailer Makes An Intriguing Change To The Movie's Mysterious Asterisk - Possible SPOILERS

Marvel Studios released an awesome final trailer for Thunderbolts* yesterday evening, but did you notice that an intriguing change has been made to the movie's mysterious asterisk? Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Apr 17, 2025 05:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios unexpectedly released a final trailer for Thunderbolts* yesterday evening, along with tickets for early fan screenings on April 22 (before you get too excited, those sold out in roughly 30 minutes). 

For fans who didn't nab a ticket, that's going to make it very difficult to avoid spoilers. However, Marvel Studios is clearly eager to build positive buzz, even if it means plot spoilers and potential footage leaks are all over the internet and social media. 

Back to the trailer, and while it didn't reveal too much, you might have missed the fact that Thunderbolts*'s mysterious asterisk now has five points in place of six...

Marvel-Studios-Thunderbolts-Final-Trailer-In-Theaters-May-2-1-55-screenshot-copy

With recent posters placing Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, Ghost, and Taskmaster in each of those, we can only assume this is meant as a hint that one of the anti-heroes won't make it out of Thunderbolts* alive. 

Taskmaster remains the most likely candidate to bite the dust, though we're also not going to discount the possibility she's under Val's thumb and betrays her teammates. Well, that or The Sentry quickly wipes her out when these characters first encounter "Bob."

Either way, we don't believe this change is coincidental, and it's a clever way to get fans talking before those screenings take place early next week. The prevailing theory is that the asterisk stands for "*New Avengers," though that's yet to be confirmed. 

If you missed it, you can watch the final trailer for Thunderbolts* in the players below. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 4/17/2025, 6:03 AM
Marketing has been back and forth with the asterisk being either 5 pointed or 6 pointed
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/17/2025, 6:07 AM
Nostalgia bait with flasbacks
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/17/2025, 6:11 AM
Outside of Bucky, I don't care about any of these characters. Everything about this movie looks underwhelming. Pass.

