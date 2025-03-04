THUNDERBOLTS* Merchandise Revealing First Look At Lewis Pullman's Sentry In Full Costume Has Leaked Online

THUNDERBOLTS* Merchandise Revealing First Look At Lewis Pullman's Sentry In Full Costume Has Leaked Online

After spoiling the MCU debuts of Wiccan and Death in Agatha All Along, Funko has done it again by revealing our first look at Lewis Pullman as The Sentry in this May's Thunderbolts*. Check it out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 04, 2025 06:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

The Super Bowl trailer for Thunderbolts* established The Void as the movie's big bad and offered only a glimpse at his "heroic" side, The Sentry. Their comic book history is complicated but all signs point to Bob embracing his darker impulses courtesy of a push from Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Marvel Studios has been keeping The Sentry's costume under wraps, though the movie's IMAX sneak peek at least confirmed he'll don the classic yellow and blue design (though the former colour looks a little more gold here).

Thanks to a new Funko Pop, we finally have a full look at Lewis Pullman's Sentry and his comic-accurate costume. As expected, the "S" logo - first spotted in one of Thunderbolts*'s earlier trailers - is a tad overdesigned but the MCU's take on this complicated character otherwise looks like he's stepped straight off the page. 

These Pops reportedly go on sale tomorrow, so an official Sentry reveal from Marvel Studios could be imminent. If not, Funko has screwed up yet again after previously sharing box art that confirmed Death and Wiccan would appear in Agatha All Along's final two episodes.

Pullman recently shared an intriguing hint about Bob's status quo when Thunderbolts* begins. "He doesn’t really remember a lot of things," the actor teased. "He doesn't know how he got where he is."

The comic book version of Robert Reynolds has also suffered from memory issues, forgetting he was The Sentry until the New Avengers helped him remember his past.

We'd bet on the MCU's Bob having similar mental problems and even multiple personalities, with his darker half likely responsible for everyone in that facility being gone (aside from him and the Thunderbolts, of course). 

Take a closer look at Thunderbolts*'s take on The Sentry in the social posts below. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 3/4/2025, 5:12 AM
Yeah that’s Sentry
DrSmoonk
DrSmoonk - 3/4/2025, 5:14 AM
JFC, just post the images. It’s merch products. There’s literally no money being lost by posting merch images.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 3/4/2025, 5:23 AM
So, he goes blonde when he’s in a mood?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 3/4/2025, 5:24 AM
@IAmAHoot - Super Saiyan Sentry. Honestly I think it's a cool idea to be fair.
Blergh
Blergh - 3/4/2025, 5:30 AM
Not sure why the marketing insists on calling some characters by their full names and others by their capers.

What is so bad about commuting to one or the other?

I’d prefer if they called them by their caper names. Winter Soldier, US Agent, White Widow, Ghost, Sentry and Red Guardian tbh
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/4/2025, 5:34 AM
@Blergh - isn't it White Wolf and Black Widow? But yeah, I agree. Especially John F. Walker. As if the F. makes any difference
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 3/4/2025, 5:38 AM
@Blergh - It is very weird with Walker, though I'd imagine it'll be because, these days, not that many people outside the U.S. are gonna want to buy a figure called "U.S. Agent" (that's likely Funko's thinking, anyway).
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/4/2025, 6:17 AM
@Blergh - Sometimes I feel it is when the hero name isn't locked in as seem to recall Winter Soldier ones when he certainly WAS that but dropped it to Bucky after Civil War as that was a villain label and never fully embraced the White Wolf hero one from Wakanda. Yelena did come from the Red Room so is one of many Black Widows now and hasn't taken on a title of White Widow yet so either of those hero names at this point wouldn't make much sense yet.

Walker does have a 'hero' name but not a good one TBH so dunno why they didn't use U.S.Agent but I could guess. Ultimately it is oft more about either what name most the GA recall them having and what is more likely to sell well, with two options for the big text name (and can have the other in small text) they are gonna go with which is most recognisable to the GA in most cases unless solid reasons to switch.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 3/4/2025, 5:37 AM
Looks good to me

So the neck area is going to be black like

User Comment Image
Kannon
Kannon - 3/4/2025, 6:25 AM
So...an eternals costume with a cape
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/4/2025, 8:26 AM
@Kannon - If you think his original costume looked like Eternals ones I guess this looks pretty damn accurate to his comic appearances
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 3/4/2025, 8:49 AM
@Kannon - For now I have to agree, but a funko pop is not the best way to judge it.
toylled
toylled - 3/4/2025, 6:45 AM
Can always count on funkofarts leaking costumes!
Batmangina
Batmangina - 3/4/2025, 7:06 AM
Those things are an abomination in the eyes of The Lord.

User Comment Image
fosdog
fosdog - 3/4/2025, 7:25 AM
I don't trust any leaked art, funko pop, or any of it. After seeing the design for The Leader during marketing and then how he actually looked on screen, I trust nothing. It's like they have begun to intentionally lie to the fans. It wouldn't surprise me if it was Marvel Studios themselves approving all of these leaks just to get more butts in seats. Kinda like the recent leaks of concept art for Avengers Doomsday/Secret Wars. I believe that was Marvels doing just to try to gain more interest for the upcoming movies.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/4/2025, 7:27 AM
glad Glenn pulled out, else we never would have gotten the comic accurate look.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/4/2025, 7:42 AM
@harryba11zack - yer dad should've pulled out
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/4/2025, 7:51 AM
@ProfessorWhy - User Comment Image
Rosraf
Rosraf - 3/4/2025, 8:46 AM
Where's the Taskmaster one?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/4/2025, 9:04 AM
@Rosraf - User Comment Image

