THUNDERBOLTS* Merchandise Revealing First Look At Lewis Pullman's Sentry In Full Costume Has Leaked Online

The Super Bowl trailer for Thunderbolts* established The Void as the movie's big bad and offered only a glimpse at his "heroic" side, The Sentry. Their comic book history is complicated but all signs point to Bob embracing his darker impulses courtesy of a push from Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Marvel Studios has been keeping The Sentry's costume under wraps, though the movie's IMAX sneak peek at least confirmed he'll don the classic yellow and blue design (though the former colour looks a little more gold here).

Thanks to a new Funko Pop, we finally have a full look at Lewis Pullman's Sentry and his comic-accurate costume. As expected, the "S" logo - first spotted in one of Thunderbolts*'s earlier trailers - is a tad overdesigned but the MCU's take on this complicated character otherwise looks like he's stepped straight off the page.

These Pops reportedly go on sale tomorrow, so an official Sentry reveal from Marvel Studios could be imminent. If not, Funko has screwed up yet again after previously sharing box art that confirmed Death and Wiccan would appear in Agatha All Along's final two episodes.

Pullman recently shared an intriguing hint about Bob's status quo when Thunderbolts* begins. "He doesn’t really remember a lot of things," the actor teased. "He doesn't know how he got where he is."

The comic book version of Robert Reynolds has also suffered from memory issues, forgetting he was The Sentry until the New Avengers helped him remember his past.

We'd bet on the MCU's Bob having similar mental problems and even multiple personalities, with his darker half likely responsible for everyone in that facility being gone (aside from him and the Thunderbolts, of course).

Take a closer look at Thunderbolts*'s take on The Sentry in the social posts below.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.