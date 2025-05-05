THUNDERBOLTS* Poll & Spoiler Discussion - What Did You Make Of The Latest MCU Movie?

THUNDERBOLTS* Poll & Spoiler Discussion - What Did You Make Of The Latest MCU Movie?

Thunderbolts* is now in theaters, and we want to know what ComicBookMovie.com's readers think about Marvel Studios' latest big-screen release...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 05, 2025 02:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

The latest Marvel Studios big-screen release, Thunderbolts*, arrived in theates on Friday, and we want to know what you made of the antihero team-up film.

The CBM community wasn't too impressed by Captain America: Brave New World, but Thunderbolts* seems to have gone over quite a bit better. The movie has certainly been better received by critics, and currently sits at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes.

General audiences also seem to have embraced Thunderbolts* for the most part, although the next couple of weeks will be telling.

The movie took in $76 million (just ahead of expectations) in the U.S. and $86.1 million overseas this weekend for a global start of $162.1 million. This is below Captain America: Brave New World's $180 million worldwide opening, but Thunderbolts* will likely benefit more from positive word of mouth going forward.

The studio is currently in the process of rebranding Thunderbolts* as "The New Avengers," with a number of posters and billboards released displaying the new team name. It is somewhat surprising that the studio has decided to reveal the new title this quickly, but the Avengers name carries a lot of weight, and there's a good chance this will drum up more interest.

Let us know what you made of Thunderbolts* The New Avengers by voting in the poll below, and be sure to elaborate in the comments section.

SuperSurvey

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS*: 10 Easter Eggs, References, And Cameos You Need To See - SPOILERS
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS*: 10 Easter Eggs, References, And Cameos You Need To See - SPOILERS
THUNDERBOLTS* Writer Reveals Scrapped Post-Credits Scene And Baron Zemo's Scrapped Role In The Movie
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* Writer Reveals Scrapped Post-Credits Scene And Baron Zemo's Scrapped Role In The Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/5/2025, 2:32 PM
4/5

Marvel fans are so hyperbolic... everything is the best ever...... childish tendancies
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 5/5/2025, 2:33 PM
First movie in a while, where I saw it three times in theaters on opening weekend. Loved it.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/5/2025, 2:34 PM
I have certainly not seen them all. That said, I feel it is easily the best film, so far, of the 'Multi-Verse Saga'.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 5/5/2025, 2:36 PM
Very good but not excellent. Likely the best movie of phase 5 and best film since Wakanda Forever.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/5/2025, 2:38 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life -

So it's the smartest dunce and tallest dwarf.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/5/2025, 2:36 PM
3.5/5

But 3.5 according to this poll 😮‍💨
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/5/2025, 2:38 PM
@JurassicClunge - 3/5**
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/5/2025, 2:37 PM
It's woke slop.

Wokie Marxists can't help themselves.

They obviously raise up women characters to make them girl bosses.

And the writers write the men to be stupid.

Regardless of the quality it, and many future Disney products should be boycotted.

It's the best way to get their attention, and to get them to make less woke and more entertaining products.

And they should have many financial and critical failures for torching so many beloved franchises.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/5/2025, 2:37 PM
I would give it a 3.5 out of 5 tbh…

It’s a solid movie that I wish was honestly a bit longer so they could flesh out aspects of it even more such as Sentry’s turn against Val and to a lesser extent , even Yelena & Bob’s relationship.

There were nice character moments though and I did like all of them fairly equally tbh..

The mental health message did hit home for me and honestly got me a tad emotional also.

The action worked for me as well as the humor for a large amount of the film.

Anyway , I personally enjoyed BNW but Thunderbolts was definitely better imo.

User Comment Image
TheTyrantVirus
TheTyrantVirus - 5/5/2025, 2:38 PM
4.25/5

The first 10-15 minutes were slow and it didn't quite gel right away, but once Alexei shows up in the limo, I loved every minute. I lost my mom a few years ago and I could relate a bit to Yelena's story, and Florence Pugh really killed it. She and David Harbour both... I would watch them in anything, especially together.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 5/5/2025, 2:41 PM
People were clapping at the end, I haven't seen that in a while for an MCU flick.
It also struck a nerve with the depression angle, since I'm just getting out of a deep slump. "No matter who you are or what you did and whatever you went through, you still matter to someone", that sh*t hit hard.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/5/2025, 2:42 PM
@Spidey91 - me too man

As someone who has gone through that and still goes through it from time to time , the sequence in the Void felt oddly cathartic
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/5/2025, 2:49 PM
3/5.

It was good, but it felt incomplete.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder