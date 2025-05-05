THUNDERBOLTS* Poll & Spoiler Discussion - What Did You Make Of The Latest MCU Movie?

The latest Marvel Studios big-screen release, Thunderbolts*, arrived in theates on Friday, and we want to know what you made of the antihero team-up film.

The CBM community wasn't too impressed by Captain America: Brave New World, but Thunderbolts* seems to have gone over quite a bit better. The movie has certainly been better received by critics, and currently sits at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes.

General audiences also seem to have embraced Thunderbolts* for the most part, although the next couple of weeks will be telling.

The movie took in $76 million (just ahead of expectations) in the U.S. and $86.1 million overseas this weekend for a global start of $162.1 million. This is below Captain America: Brave New World's $180 million worldwide opening, but Thunderbolts* will likely benefit more from positive word of mouth going forward.

The studio is currently in the process of rebranding Thunderbolts* as "The New Avengers," with a number of posters and billboards released displaying the new team name. It is somewhat surprising that the studio has decided to reveal the new title this quickly, but the Avengers name carries a lot of weight, and there's a good chance this will drum up more interest.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.