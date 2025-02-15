CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Poll & Spoiler Discussion - What Did You Make Of The Latest MCU Movie?

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World is now in theaters, and coming off mostly negative reviews, we want to know what you made of Sam Wilson's big-screen debut as Cap...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 15, 2025 04:02 PM EST

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters in the US and most other regions worldwide, and reviews have been coming in since the embargo lifted on Wednesday evening - most of them negative.

Based on 188 reviews, Anthony Mackie's big-screen debut as the Sentinel of Liberty is currently sitting at 52% on Rotten Tomatoes.

While this score may fluctuate slightly over the next few days, it's unlikely to climb much higher, and it looks like Brave New World is set to become just the third Marvel Studios movie to be hit with the dreaded "Rotten" splat on the aggregator after Eternals and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Reviews aside, box office projections are decent enough, and the movie is expected to take in close to $100 million domestically (it could reach $200M worldwide). It's also worth noting that the RT Audience Score is a significantly higher 79%.

Anticipation for this one always seemed somewhat muted after the first trailer and negative test-screening reports that supposedly (and we can now say evidently) led to extensive reshoots.

Last night, Vulture published an article with quotes from a crew member who worked on the film, and they claim that pretty much everyone involved with the production was aware that the movie was not going to turn out well.

"Reshoots are a part of making any movie like this with a big budget. But this isn’t Marvel’s first rodeo. Entire sequences we shot won’t make it into the film, and that’s very expensive. I’m not going to say the director was not equipped to handle that production. Basically, dealing with A-list egos was the issue. It was mainly just Harrison Ford. So that was a little disappointing. At the end of the day, it was the most tense Marvel shoot I’ve ever worked on. Everyone kind of felt their buttholes tightening a little bit. It’s like, Ugh."

At the end of the day, all that really matters is how a movie is received by the fans, and we want to know what you thought of Brave New World. Be sure to vote in the poll below, and elaborate in the comments section.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/15/2025, 4:07 PM
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 2/15/2025, 4:09 PM
Let’s face it. Post ‘Endgame’, the two most universally praised “MCU” films are a Sony Spider-Man movie and a Fox X-Men movie. Not ideal.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 2/15/2025, 4:11 PM
@Lisa89 - Spider-Man No Way Home, Shang Chi, Guardians Vol 3, Loki S1 - S2, Ms. Marvel, Deadpool & Wolverine, Werewolf By Night, and Wandavision were all highly praised.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/15/2025, 4:11 PM
@Lisa89 -

Thanks to you know who.

They need to be let go.

Disney needs to move in a new direction.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/15/2025, 4:14 PM
@SonOfAGif - Also Wakanda forever. The disrespect on that movie is criminal.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 2/15/2025, 4:33 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Bob Chapek?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 2/15/2025, 4:39 PM
@SonOfAGif - Now factor in box office and the two I mentioned are on the top of that pile.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/15/2025, 4:47 PM
@Lisa89 - you aren't wrong. Maguire, Garfield, Reynolds and Jackman have really kept this sinking ship afloat. Feige clearly expects Robert Downey Jr to right the ship. Time will tell whether that move was desperate creative bankruptcy or brilliance.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/15/2025, 4:54 PM
@SonOfAGif - Guardians 3 certainly is thee very best of the lot of em. Had the most heart and the best character work by far.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 2/15/2025, 4:54 PM
@Lisa89 - That's not what your initial argument was. But since you want to randomly select which entry made more to justify your resentment of the others in your list then let me deconstruct your hypocrisy. Infinity War & Endgame both made more than any Infinity Saga movie. Does that make them automatically better than any movie in that saga or "universally loved"??
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/15/2025, 4:57 PM
@Lisa89 -

Bob Chapek is a start.

There are others.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 2/15/2025, 4:10 PM
This article will be hijacked by the usual suspects who openly admit to never watching the movies or this current movie but express their negative opinion on it. Imagine spending months bashing a movie you had no intention of seeing and then using someone else's review or opinion and owning it as your own. Very weird.
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 2/15/2025, 4:24 PM
@SonOfAGif - I watched the movie. When President Ross turned into a big red thing-y because he took too many anti-erectile-dysfunction pills, it instantly became one of the movies of all time in my book.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/15/2025, 4:10 PM
It is bad.

Everyone knows everyone knows it's bad.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 2/15/2025, 4:20 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - You knew it was bad weeks ago and yet you’ve seen it three or four times already write how many times have you seen a buddy you’ve been talking shit about this movie weeks before it came out but yet you’ve already seen three or four times right? dude you need to find some other place to play your pathetic?
IAmIronGland
IAmIronGland - 2/15/2025, 4:28 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - An opinion is not a fact no matter how often you say it.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/15/2025, 4:29 PM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE -

Was that supposed to be English?

"dude you need to find some other place to play your pathetic?"

This is closer to how you should have typed it:

"(D)ude you need to find some other place to play(,) you('re) pathetic(.)"
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/15/2025, 4:31 PM
@IAmIronGland -

Would you say this to someone whose opinion you agreed with?
IAmIronGland
IAmIronGland - 2/15/2025, 4:39 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Yes. You post CONSTANTLY. And usually with some right wing political comment attached. It verges on mania. Hence my actual opinion about being obsessed or a troll. You are allowed any views you like. Not stopping you. But the nonstop right-wing cheerleading and anti woke screaming is TIRED. You seem triggered. Almost like a snowflake. 😉 Relax.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/15/2025, 4:47 PM
@IAmIronGland -

No, you would not say that to someone whose opinion you agreed with.

Hey guys, look, he called a conservative a snowflake.

Who filmed themselves screaming and crying during the week after the 2024 election?

You're a cheerleader for left wing things, and you scream about pro conservative things.

Don't be a hypocrite.
IAmIronGland
IAmIronGland - 2/15/2025, 5:09 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Point out one specific left wing thing I cheerled? Literally stated you could say what you wanted. That it was your right. Called you out for your contant grievance mongering. Did not give a single specific left wing opinion. Just said I considered myself a left leaning moderate. In response to YOUR question. My opinion of you now seems confirmed.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 2/15/2025, 5:24 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Tell me again, how much you hate this movie after watching it the seventh time.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/15/2025, 4:12 PM
This is the last holdover from Chapek. I will say this movie improves in 2 big ways. No wonky VFX. Maybe more importantly, aside from Torres, the humor is kept to a minimum. Mackie, Ford and most of the action is the reason to watch this movie.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/15/2025, 4:12 PM
It's time for Superman and the DCU to reign. People in my showing were hyped on the Superman trailer.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 2/15/2025, 4:13 PM
This film is the very embodiment of mediocrity that Marvel has become post-Endgame. It’s embarrassing to see a Cap film fall on its face, especially when you had two passes at it, and you still can’t get it right.

If Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four fail to deliver then I think it’s time for Feige to step down. It’s been 6 years of mostly shit at this point.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/15/2025, 4:16 PM
@TheLobster -

Longer than six years.

Bob Iger and Kevin Feige should have been pushed out like Biden was pushed out years ago.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/15/2025, 4:17 PM
@TheLobster - You have to understand that the mediocrity is a consequence of a bad decision by Chapek. Born again, Thunderbolts and F4 will be when it is seen what they can do without being weighed down by Chapek because those started up after he left.
IAmIronGland
IAmIronGland - 2/15/2025, 4:30 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - You are either a Maga obsessed teenager gorging on right wing propaganda or a brilliant troll. Unsure which.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/15/2025, 4:33 PM
@IAmIronGland -

Teenager?

That's a bit of an ignorant direction to go.

You could have just as easily said MAGA obsessed boomer.

You are anti MAGA obsessed.

What do you identify as politically?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/15/2025, 4:42 PM
@IAmIronGland -

You gorge on left wing propaganda.
IAmIronGland
IAmIronGland - 2/15/2025, 4:45 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - You come across as naive. Hence the teen comment. I consider myself moderate left of center. I don't really enjoy political discussions on a comic book movie sight, these comments not withstanding. You don't want to discuss these movies, you want to spout an agenda. Funny how right wing folks always scream about agendas while so massively pushing their own. Weird. 🤔
Repian
Repian - 2/15/2025, 4:49 PM
@TheLobster - Jon Watts could give the MCU a new direction. Honestly, Skeleton Crew is great and the Home trilogy is very good.
IAmIronGland
IAmIronGland - 2/15/2025, 5:12 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - By that you mean actual media? Not the right wing bubble that spoon feeds you exactly what you want to hear 24-7? I'm fine with it.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 2/15/2025, 4:17 PM
It’s very good imo.

I would give it a 7.5 or 7.8.

Not the best in the MCU but certainly better than most movies released after Endgame.

I’d put it up there with MoM and Deadpool & Wolverine and Shang Chi.


Not as good as No Way Home tho.

Better than The Marvels (obviously) , Love and Thunder and Quantumania.

Wakmda Forever idk lol
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 2/15/2025, 4:17 PM
@MisterDoctor217 -

Completely forgot about Black Widow
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/15/2025, 4:18 PM
you really should add in an option for
"didn't watch it"
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 2/15/2025, 5:15 PM
@harryba11zack - There is an option for that, it's called not voting.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 2/15/2025, 4:21 PM
Saw it last night. The only issue I have isn’t the disjointed story, it’s not the choppy editing or the lack of a solid pace, or the inconsistent tonal shifts, it’s the action that’s the issue. Superhero/comicbook movies if nothing else are blockbusters which means action and spectacle. The fight scenes and action sequences were generic. Nothing stylistic or memorable.

Cap fighting dozens of mercenaries throughout the film, is what we saw in the tv show that did it better. Cap fighting sidewinder was over before it begun, the aerial dogfight wasn’t exactly top gun maverick was it. The climatic hulk fight was way too short and suffered from the corniest resolution to a fight ever. Having said all that i enjoyed it. Mackie & Ford carried the movie. I can think of a dozen worse movies than this but sadly this is a forgettable feature.
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 2/15/2025, 4:22 PM
I probably should've spent my two hours of free time looking at pictures on Wikifeet than watching this movie.

It's not terrible, which is an upgrade from what we've seen before.
TheWinkler
