CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Poll & Spoiler Discussion - What Did You Make Of The Latest MCU Movie?

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters in the US and most other regions worldwide, and reviews have been coming in since the embargo lifted on Wednesday evening - most of them negative.

Based on 188 reviews, Anthony Mackie's big-screen debut as the Sentinel of Liberty is currently sitting at 52% on Rotten Tomatoes.

While this score may fluctuate slightly over the next few days, it's unlikely to climb much higher, and it looks like Brave New World is set to become just the third Marvel Studios movie to be hit with the dreaded "Rotten" splat on the aggregator after Eternals and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Reviews aside, box office projections are decent enough, and the movie is expected to take in close to $100 million domestically (it could reach $200M worldwide). It's also worth noting that the RT Audience Score is a significantly higher 79%.

Anticipation for this one always seemed somewhat muted after the first trailer and negative test-screening reports that supposedly (and we can now say evidently) led to extensive reshoots.

Last night, Vulture published an article with quotes from a crew member who worked on the film, and they claim that pretty much everyone involved with the production was aware that the movie was not going to turn out well.

"Reshoots are a part of making any movie like this with a big budget. But this isn’t Marvel’s first rodeo. Entire sequences we shot won’t make it into the film, and that’s very expensive. I’m not going to say the director was not equipped to handle that production. Basically, dealing with A-list egos was the issue. It was mainly just Harrison Ford. So that was a little disappointing. At the end of the day, it was the most tense Marvel shoot I’ve ever worked on. Everyone kind of felt their buttholes tightening a little bit. It’s like, Ugh."

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.