THUNDERBOLTS* Poster Spotlights Sentry/The Void; Florence Pugh Shares New Behind-The-Scenes Photos

Marvel Studios has released new poster art for Thunderbolts*, giving us another look at the Sentry's darker alter-ego, The Void. Star Florence Pugh has also shared some new BTS photos...

By MarkCassidy - May 02, 2025 08:05 PM EST
Thunderbolts* is now in theaters, and while Marvel Studios isn't quite ready to share an official look at Lewis Pullman suited-up as Sentry, we do have a new poster spotlighting Bob's evil alter-ego, The Void.

In addition, star Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) has posted some fun behind-the-scenes photos to her Instagram page.

"This is just my love letter to Thunderbolts* and to all the people that made it," the actress writes. "This movie has had whispers since we shot Black Widow, 6 years ago now. The filming got paused from all sorts of wild things and when it finally came around last year I was waiting for another wild moment to suddenly appear and take away this opportunity again. Making this movie in the way that we did, felt like we ourselves, were holding the possibility and the opportunity of what it could be in our very own hands. None of that is possible without Marvel trusting us, and none of it would have happened or even been daydreamed without our beautiful director @jakeschreier. He led the charge and made sure we created something that would matter and mean a lot to all those watching it. What was inspiring was as we were shooting I was going through my own personal life pains and I learnt from the very job I was on.

Thunderbolts* is about so many things, but these huge characters asking for help is the most poignant of them all. I have such a connection to this film, my character, my history with Yelena, my admiration for how these movies are made, and the fact that this storyline (that hoped to reach as many fans as possible) actually reached me while I was in my funky state just makes me understand the power of movie making. No matter the costumes ;) These beautiful actors, fantastic crew members, and insanely loving and dedicated stunties all gave this experience shooting a wild wild ride. It opens today. I hope you go and enjoy the thrill of cinema. A lot of people put a lot of love and energy in to this and you can feel it. Thunderbolts* I LOVE YOU. Cast and crew, you are my [frick]ing dreamboats. I can’t wait to make more with you ;)

Don’t worry… more behind the scenes to come. Teasing baby, teasing."

Have you seen the movie yet? If so, let us know what you thought in the comments. You can check out our review here.

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/2/2025, 8:10 PM
Such I pretty girl.

Who the [frick] came up with nose piercing anyway?

How the [frick] did it start?

What happened to just ears, why the [frick] the nose?

I have never got that.

What’s next to pierce ? Private parts?

Oh yeah, that’s been done too.

For [frick]s sake
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/2/2025, 8:26 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/2/2025, 9:09 PM
@Nomis929 - Awwwww

With a [frick]ing nose ring too🥲
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/2/2025, 8:12 PM
Oh and …

Sentry /The Void looks good.

In the [frick]ing dark 🙄👊🏿

What’s the point

For [frick]s sake
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/2/2025, 8:17 PM
That poster goes hard!!.

Also cool behind the scenes pics…

Florence Pugh has been one of the best new additions to the MCU so I hope we get to have her in this universe for a long while!!.

User Comment Image
cadunovaes01
cadunovaes01 - 5/2/2025, 8:18 PM
Thunderbolts is great! Florence and Lewis are the highlights, but all cast deserves praises. BOB MVP
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 5/2/2025, 8:23 PM
The Void was great, pretty creepy too, just a featureless black shadow of anguish and negativity spreading like a wildfire.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 5/2/2025, 8:25 PM
The tiny barely light up pupils were a nice touch too, like one of those shadow demons some people claim to have seen just right out of the corner of their eye at night.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/2/2025, 8:29 PM
@Spidey91 - agreed

It’s a striking design , very well done in the context of the film aswell.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/2/2025, 8:37 PM
So much evil aura farming coming from The Void in that poster.

Cool BTS pics.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/2/2025, 8:38 PM
"No matter the costumes ;)"


Preach! Florence is a national treasure. Respect all movies 🫶🏾
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 5/2/2025, 9:05 PM
That poster goes hard !


Hope Bob is featured extensively in the upcoming Avengers films and not just as a cameo or background character.


Although with a cast that big , who knows who’s getting the spotlight besides RDJ.

I hope they tell it from his POV just like with Thanos, but this time give the New Avengers the other spotlight.
And Sam Wilson too.

I’m more interested in what they do against Doom , and the F4 too of course, but right now I’m not feeling the rest of the MCU characters.

