THUNDERBOLTS* Poster Spotlights Sentry/The Void; Florence Pugh Shares New Behind-The-Scenes Photos

Thunderbolts* is now in theaters, and while Marvel Studios isn't quite ready to share an official look at Lewis Pullman suited-up as Sentry, we do have a new poster spotlighting Bob's evil alter-ego, The Void.

In addition, star Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) has posted some fun behind-the-scenes photos to her Instagram page.

"This is just my love letter to Thunderbolts* and to all the people that made it," the actress writes. "This movie has had whispers since we shot Black Widow, 6 years ago now. The filming got paused from all sorts of wild things and when it finally came around last year I was waiting for another wild moment to suddenly appear and take away this opportunity again. Making this movie in the way that we did, felt like we ourselves, were holding the possibility and the opportunity of what it could be in our very own hands. None of that is possible without Marvel trusting us, and none of it would have happened or even been daydreamed without our beautiful director @jakeschreier. He led the charge and made sure we created something that would matter and mean a lot to all those watching it. What was inspiring was as we were shooting I was going through my own personal life pains and I learnt from the very job I was on.

Thunderbolts* is about so many things, but these huge characters asking for help is the most poignant of them all. I have such a connection to this film, my character, my history with Yelena, my admiration for how these movies are made, and the fact that this storyline (that hoped to reach as many fans as possible) actually reached me while I was in my funky state just makes me understand the power of movie making. No matter the costumes ;) These beautiful actors, fantastic crew members, and insanely loving and dedicated stunties all gave this experience shooting a wild wild ride. It opens today. I hope you go and enjoy the thrill of cinema. A lot of people put a lot of love and energy in to this and you can feel it. Thunderbolts* I LOVE YOU. Cast and crew, you are my [frick]ing dreamboats. I can’t wait to make more with you ;)

Don’t worry… more behind the scenes to come. Teasing baby, teasing."

"More powerful than all The Avengers rolled in one."



Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* is NOW PLAYING only in theaters! Get tickets: https://t.co/bFq0RNfp6K



Illustrated by: @Doaly pic.twitter.com/w1MHN6iaTU — Marvel Studios* (@MarvelStudios) May 2, 2025

Have you seen the movie yet? If so, let us know what you thought in the comments. You can check out our review here.

See why critics are calling Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* “a must-see.”



Only in theaters this Friday. Get tickets now: https://t.co/bFq0RNfp6K pic.twitter.com/1e4bW3Y29h — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 30, 2025

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.