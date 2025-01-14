THUNDERBOLTS* Promo Art Reveals New Character Silhouette Designs And Sentry's Logo

Some new promo art for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* has been shared online, and in addition to minimalist character portraits, the image features Sentry's belt emblem...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 14, 2025 10:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Though it was probably one of the worst-kept secrets in superhero movie history, we recently got confirmation that Lewis Pullman's "Bob" will indeed suit-up as Sentry in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* later this year.

The first trailer gave is a quick glimpse of Sentry's signature belt emblem, and a better look at the logo design features in this new promo art, which also includes cool new character silhouettes for the rest of the team: Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, U.S. Agent, and Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier.

A detailed description of Sentry's suit was recently shared online (via MTTSH). Apparently, the costume is gold and dark blue with black accents on the collar and boots, and it certainly sounds a lot like the costume the character wears in the comics.

"The material has a metallic sheen. Key features of the suit include a Collar and Chest: A high, black collar contrasts with the gold of the suit, extending into black accents around the shoulders and upper chest. The belt has a large circular buckle with an embossed "S" design in gold and black. The golden suit extends down the legs, with reinforced black knee and shin guards that blend seamlessly into black boots. These boots look sturdy and add a practical, armored touch."

We still don't know for certain what role Bob/Sentry will play in the movie, but there's speculation that Val (Julie Louis-Dreyfus) will attempt to harness his incredible powers and use him as a weapon against her enemies. There's a chance he will be turned against the rest of the team after initially joining their ranks, but we don't expect him to become a full-on villain.

Test-screenings for Thunderbolts* were reportedly held late last year, and the reaction was said to be very positive overall.

Among other things, reports indicated that Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is the main focus of the movie (no big surprise given what we saw in the trailers), which director Jake Schreier recently confirmed.

"She's front and center. Yelena is in a certain place at the beginning of the film, and how she finds her way out of that place, and who she finds herself out of that place with, is at the heart of the story."

“It’s exciting to think of movies like Ronin or Reservoir Dogs, where you have a group of people that has no reason to trust each other," he added. "Could they even learn to work together? What sort of conflicts would arise?”

We're still not sure what the addition of that asterisk to the title signifies, but a recent rumor claimed to shed a little more light on the mystery. It could be considered a spoiler, so click here if you want to know more.

Marvel Studios and a crew of indie veterans who sold out present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits. The film also returns to the screen Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in addition to some exciting new faces.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts*with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers. Marvel Studios’

Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/14/2025, 10:33 AM
User Comment Image
First
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/14/2025, 10:34 AM
phuck yeah!! hes got the yellow pants!!!
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/14/2025, 10:35 AM
Imagine if we didn't know Sentry would be in this. The general audience couldn't care less anyway
Vigor
Vigor - 1/14/2025, 10:40 AM
Starting to realize where this all is going
I mean beyond the multiverse. It seems like between the multiverse and mutant saga, we will have a mini saga about this super powered arms race

Super powered weapons (sentry, wolverine maybe)
Hulks
Race for Adamantium
Governments trying to steal Vibranium

Not where I expected mcu to go. I thought the blip would lead to the rise of villains taking advantage of a shitty situation. I also thought the skrulls would take advantage of the blip, and be a bigger deal. But this is cool too!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 10:43 AM
@Vigor - seems to be the case from various hints & such…

If so then I’m down for it!!.

Seems like after the Blip , Governments want their own heroes & such to protect their borders with.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 1/14/2025, 10:45 AM
@Vigor - I feel like the Skrulls were being set up for something more than what happened with them and then the narrative changed when they tried to push the multiverse so hard.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 1/14/2025, 10:46 AM
@Vigor -
Sentient Weapons was a theme in WandaVision.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 10:46 AM
@WruceBayne - there’s a rumor that Captain Marvel 2 was suppose to be Secret Invasion but that was changed for some reason.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 1/14/2025, 10:53 AM
@TheVisionary25 - a Secret Invasion type of event would’ve worked as a natural shift into Phase 4. It would’ve been something different than the cosmic level adventures that concluded with Endgame.
Imagine at the end of Endgame and everyone is looking at a dead Tony Stark on the battlefield and he turns into a Skrull in front of everyone. 🤯
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 10:58 AM
@WruceBayne - oh man , I would hate that.

I think the problem in here try with Secret Invasion was that if you try to say that this established character you have been following for so long and possibly firmed a connection to has been someone else all along , they would feel cheated.

Just look at the response Rhodey got after just the implication he could have been taken after Civil War.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/14/2025, 10:49 AM
@Vigor - the skrulls were a complete misfire. The less we see of them the better. piccolo wannabe motherf**kers
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 10:45 AM
That’s some cool artwork!!.

I like the idea design wise of having the team in the asterisk while their various own symbols or recognizable elements are being highlighted with Sentry’s in the middle.

User Comment Image

Speaking of the asterisk , I have a feeling it’s not gonna dissolve into Dark Avengers or something by the end…

The movie seems to have a somewhat irreverent tone to it so the asterisk imo adds to the cheekiness since it seems like Alexei comes up with the Thunderbolts name and the rest aren’t feeling it.

