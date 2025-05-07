THUNDERBOLTS* Spoilers: 5 Ways *THE NEW AVENGERS Sets Up The MCU's Future

Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters, though we should probably just call it The New Avengers after this past Monday's rebranding. The movie is a more important chapter in the Multiverse Saga than anyone realised, and one of Marvel Studios' best efforts.
Beyond the fact that this team will assemble in Avengers: Doomsday next year, the movie sets the stage for the MCU's future in quite a few thrilling ways.
In this feature, we're taking a deep dive into those and what it all means for where the franchise goes next. From changing allegiances to new characters and conflicts,
Thunderbolts* The New Avengers has us excited about this Saga in a way we haven't been for some time.
For a better idea of where we go from here, simply click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.
5. From Enemy To Ally
Valentina Allegra de Fontaine sets out to kill the Thunderbolts in this movie so she can cover up her actions as head of O.X.E. Her Sentry program led to a lot of deaths, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever established the extent of her nefarious activities as CIA Director.
However, at Val's core, she does appear to want what's best for her country and isn't necessarily beyond the point of redemption. The New Avengers may "own" her, but she can do some good with the team and may prove herself an ally the same way as Nick Fury.
Thunderbolts* may be where her story ends or the start of a new arc with Val funding this team of New Avengers as she at least attempts to fight the good fight. We hope it's the latter.
4. Songbird
Geraldine Viswanathan is a standout in Thunderbolts* as Mel, Val's put-upon assistant who has a crisis of conscience and both helps and hinders the Thunderbolts during this adventure.
Beyond a necklace with a bird on it, there's nothing to suggest that this version of Melissa Gold has the same powers as her comic book counterpart. Songbird is a founding member of the Thunderbolts on the page and a force to be reckoned with.
With Val out to create superheroes like The Sentry, we're sure the unassuming Mel could stumble across something that gives her Songbird's supersonic scream in a future movie. Seeing Viswanathan suit up would be a blast, and the door is open to the possibility.
3. Avengers© Vs. New Avengers
With Val introducing the Thunderbolts to the world as the New Avengers, a post-credits scene picks up with the team 14 months later. They're struggling to win over the public, and Captain America is suing them for using the Avengers name.
We're not entirely sure what gives Sam Wilson the right when this group is the official Government-affiliated team, but it's clear that his and Bucky's friendship is under strain. That sets up a compelling dynamic heading into Avengers: Doomsday.
Having two teams at loggerheads feels similar to Avengers: Infinity War, and they're likely to have their issues before putting those differences aside to take on a greater threat. Crucially, having two teams means we can follow them on divergent paths.
2. Earth's Mightiest Hero
By far the biggest game-changer in Thunderbolts* is Bob, a.k.a. The Sentry. He isn't the Golden Guardian for long before The Void surfaces, but in that time, he's shown to be pretty much invincible and arguably the MCU's most powerful superhero.
The post-credits scene depowers the hero by revealing that if Bob uses his powers, he risks freeing The Void. Of course, he's bound to suit up in Avengers: Doomsday, but like Captain Marvel, he poses a problem in the sense that he should be able to end any battle single-handedly.
How the Russo Brothers handle that promises to be very interesting. We just hope Bob isn't taken down by Doctor Doom as a means of showing how formidable the villain is; The Sentry deserves better, especially after fighting back against his depression and loneliness.
1. An Extra-Dimensional Event
Thunderbolts*'s post-credits scene ends with the Fantastic Four's rocket heading to Earth-616. There's an ongoing "space crisis," and the team's arrival is described as an extra-dimensional event; clearly, the New Avengers will be the first to encounter them.
Is this a spoiler for The Fantastic Four: First Steps? The scene does appear to suggest that the team's world will be destroyed, and it still makes the most sense for Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom to be their Victor. That built-in history will do a lot for Avengers: Doomsday.
We expect the Fantastic Four to make Earth-616 their permanent home after Avengers: Secret Wars, so whether they no longer have a reality to call home or are simply hunting Doom down, this stinger establishes them as major players in the remainder of the Multiverse Saga.