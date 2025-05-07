THUNDERBOLTS* Spoilers: 5 Ways *THE NEW AVENGERS Sets Up The MCU's Future

Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters, though we should probably just call it The New Avengers after this past Monday's rebranding. The movie is a more important chapter in the Multiverse Saga than anyone realised, and one of Marvel Studios' best efforts.

Beyond the fact that this team will assemble in Avengers: Doomsday next year, the movie sets the stage for the MCU's future in quite a few thrilling ways.

In this feature, we're taking a deep dive into those and what it all means for where the franchise goes next. From changing allegiances to new characters and conflicts, Thunderbolts* The New Avengers has us excited about this Saga in a way we haven't been for some time.

5. From Enemy To Ally

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine sets out to kill the Thunderbolts in this movie so she can cover up her actions as head of O.X.E. Her Sentry program led to a lot of deaths, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever established the extent of her nefarious activities as CIA Director.

However, at Val's core, she does appear to want what's best for her country and isn't necessarily beyond the point of redemption. The New Avengers may "own" her, but she can do some good with the team and may prove herself an ally the same way as Nick Fury.

Thunderbolts* may be where her story ends or the start of a new arc with Val funding this team of New Avengers as she at least attempts to fight the good fight. We hope it's the latter.

