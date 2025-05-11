THUNDERBOLTS*/*THE NEW AVENGERS Nears $300 Million Worldwide - But Will The Movie Be A Hit For Marvel?

THUNDERBOLTS*/*THE NEW AVENGERS Nears $300 Million Worldwide - But Will The Movie Be A Hit For Marvel?

Marvel Studios' latest movie, Thunderbolts*/*The New Avengers, has been a hit with fans and critics, but doesn't appear to be bringing enough filmgoers into theaters even as $300 million now beckons...

By JoshWilding - May 11, 2025 06:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts
Source: Deadline

Thunderbolts* is Marvel Studios' best-reviewed movie since 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home. If its 94% "Popcornmeter" score on Rotten Tomatoes is any indication, fans also love it. 

Unfortunately, Captain America: Brave New World may have washed away any goodwill created by Deadpool & Wolverine. Thus far, people simply haven't flocked to the team-up (which has been rebranded *The New Avengers).

Does a superhero movie need to be an event to attract audiences now? Were these characters—many of whom have been seen primarily on streaming after Black Widow bypassed theaters during the pandemic—and the "Thunderbolts" branding simply not a big enough draw? It's hard to say, but the movie has reached a respectable $272.2 million at the worldwide box office. 

According to Deadline, it's made $143.7 million overseas, with a -52% drop (-50% excluding China). That's a very good hold, though it would obviously mean more if its global opening had been bigger last week. Still, Thunderbolts*'s "social scores" are said to be "great," and the trade expects it to reach $300 million by the end of the week. 

As for whether it can turn a profit, it's hard to say. Thunderbolts* cost $180 million to produce and approximately $100 million to market, so it "needs to outperform expectations to justify its hefty price tag."

If we go by the not wholly accurate "2.5x budget" rule, Marvel Studios' latest blockbuster needs to make $450 million to break even without marketing costs taken into account. With them, it's more like $700 million. 

We'll see what happens, but Thunderbolts* has to contend with Final Destination Bloodlines next weekend before Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning come along and dominate the long Memorial Day holiday. 

Ultimately, Thunderbolts* is expected to end its run with $405 million - $445 million. This begs the question of whether, surprise be damned, it should have been marketed as The New Avengers from the start.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.

JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/11/2025, 6:22 PM
This is what we in the real world call a flop.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 5/11/2025, 7:19 PM
@JacobsLadder - But Josh will continue to regurgitate the "But it got good reviews!" defense until the cows come home. Personally, I've heard nothing but positive word-of-mouth. But (as noted in the article itself) it may take isolated 'Event Films' to draw-in the crazy attendance and box-office numbers that they really haven't seen consistently since the 'Marvel-Rules-The-World' days of the Infinity Saga. 🤨
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 5/11/2025, 6:47 PM
It's already a flop and behind even Captain Falcon. Inflation has soared so much since 2020 that we often think of current movie numbers like it's still 2020 or 2018.

Thunderbolt's 10 day domestic total of $128,454,195 would be $110,213,699 in 2018 dollars.

Halloween 2018 10 day domestic total...$126,075,470 which would be $146,877,923 in 2025.

A new low point for Marvel when one of their big summer movies with over $100 million in promotion behind it, is selling less tickets in the USA than a Halloween movie.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/11/2025, 6:58 PM
Movie deserves be success is not becoming successful
ptick
ptick - 5/11/2025, 7:00 PM
It should have been released before CABNW (narratively this would have only required a few small changes). It would have dodged the BNW blowback and its word of mouth could have carried it longer in a less busy movie season. But that would have meant letting BNW take an absolute beating in a more competitive time of year. And Marvel/Disney weren't going to drop a CA film in May and have if bomb - they'd rather that happen in February and hope people would forget about.

They had to know this was likely to hurt Thunderbolts* - the play here was dumping BNW in February and hoping, regardless of the money it made, that Thunderbolts* critical success would wipe away the bad taste from BNW and lead into better numbers for FFFS. We'll see if that's the case. I personally think they'd have been better off dumping BNW in May and quickly moving past it to promote FFFS.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 5/11/2025, 7:03 PM
These numbers would be great for an $85 million motion picture. Not for a movie that cost 120% more than that.

Guess the WOM and lame “The New Avengers” didn’t pay off.

Back to the drawing board.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 5/11/2025, 7:06 PM
Well a valid question would be, “Is the movie good or is it just better that what we’ve scene in the more recent past”?
Thunderbolts was actually fine in my opinion. It was on the same level as Black Widow to me. I enjoyed it more than Captain America: BRAVE NEW WORLD.
Order66
Order66 - 5/11/2025, 7:07 PM
I loved this movie. Felt like it was a phase 1-3 type of movie.
ManDeth
ManDeth - 5/11/2025, 7:07 PM
Looking at that image above gives me a little idea of what maybe would have been a much more enjoyable 'New Avengers' movie.

Instead of the characters having an adventure and then being labelled The New Avengers, it could've been a movie with misfit characters trying to be The New Avengers while no one believes in them even after they score names, costumes, the original Avengers HQ. But some villains see the name and decide to build up their own reps by kicking their asses. Maybe even idiots who have super abilities or a special suit who have online followings and they tell their followers they'll livestream themselves kicking their butts. Some light stuff with no big cosmic plot or a plot to destroy a city. There could be a couple characters split when things get rough or they realize they can't do a team thing now or relocate to NYC.

It could've introduced obscure characters like Speedball, Rocket Racer, Demolition Man, Nighthawk, Starhawk.

Maybe even zany stuff like they try to enlist someone like Daredevil and end up fighting him after they track him down and he refuses to join.

Then like we've seen in movies from Ghostbusters to Avengers, a big threat emerges and they have to be legit or die. And then they prove their value to the public.

I think something like that might've been a more fun way to get to the same point at the end.

