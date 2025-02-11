THUNDERBOLTS* Theatre Standee Reveals A New Look At Marvel's Misfit Heroes

THUNDERBOLTS* Theatre Standee Reveals A New Look At Marvel's Misfit Heroes

A cereal box-style theatre standee for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* has been spotted in the wild, giving us a new look at the full team of misfit heroes...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 11, 2025 07:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Maybe they really can be the heroes on the Wheaties box!

Some photos of a theatre standee for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* have been shared online, and they feature a new look at the misfit antiheroes that make up the MCU's team of *Replacement Avengers.

The front of the cereal box-style standee is the same image as the poster that was released with Sunday's trailer, but the back shows Yelena, Bucky, US Agent, Red Guardian, Taskmaster and Ghost trying to find their way out of a maze while Val and Bob/Sentry wait at the top.

The Thunderbolts (if they do end up keeping that name) are expected to take centre stage in the MCU over the next few years, and are rumoured to form the basis for the next iteration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes that will assemble during Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Check out the photos at the link below, along with another promotional shot of Florence Pugh as Yelena.

Marvel Studios also announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* Still Sees Bob Join The Team As Wyatt Russell Addresses U.S. Agent's Costume Upgrade
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Still Sees Bob Join The Team As Wyatt Russell Addresses U.S. Agent's Costume Upgrade
THUNDERBOLTS*: Everything You Need To Know About The Movie's Villain, The Sentry (And The Void)
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS*: Everything You Need To Know About The Movie's Villain, The Sentry (And The Void)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 2/11/2025, 7:39 PM
Oh shit! Everyone get in here! It's that theatre standee thread you've all been waiting for! 🤪
This movie is gonna flop harder than my last relationshit.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 2/11/2025, 7:43 PM
@Feralwookiee - the cinematographer went a little heavy on the orange man filter
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 2/11/2025, 7:42 PM
I've been out of the loop - os the asterisk because the team will get a different name by the end?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 2/11/2025, 7:49 PM
@Ryguy88 - The rumor has been that they're supposed to be revealed as the New Avengers at the end of the movie, but I think that's highly unlikely and this is a simple marketing bait and switch.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 2/11/2025, 7:44 PM
This movie looks good iykyk
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/11/2025, 7:55 PM
I dig that standee made to look like a cereal box…

User Comment Image

It fits the somewhat irrevent tone of the film.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 2/11/2025, 7:57 PM
It irks me that Sentry couldnt he blonde, they go all of the way out their way to make their weird decisions all of the time but cannot be bothered to be comic accurate with some hair dye or a good wig
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/11/2025, 8:10 PM
@Matchesz - He brown when he's Bob, Blonde when he's Sentry and Netflix when he's Void
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/11/2025, 7:58 PM
There's too much orange on Taskmaster's suit, makes her look like a damn clown.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder