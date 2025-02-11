THUNDERBOLTS* Theatre Standee Reveals A New Look At Marvel's Misfit Heroes

Maybe they really can be the heroes on the Wheaties box!

Some photos of a theatre standee for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* have been shared online, and they feature a new look at the misfit antiheroes that make up the MCU's team of *Replacement Avengers.

The front of the cereal box-style standee is the same image as the poster that was released with Sunday's trailer, but the back shows Yelena, Bucky, US Agent, Red Guardian, Taskmaster and Ghost trying to find their way out of a maze while Val and Bob/Sentry wait at the top.

The Thunderbolts (if they do end up keeping that name) are expected to take centre stage in the MCU over the next few years, and are rumoured to form the basis for the next iteration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes that will assemble during Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Check out the photos at the link below, along with another promotional shot of Florence Pugh as Yelena.

Marvel Studios also announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.