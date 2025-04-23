UPDATE: Electric First THUNDERBOLTS Clip Sees Ghost Overpowering Taskmaster, US Agent, And White Widow

On the heels of the first advance screenings and positive first reactions, Marvel's Thunderbolts* has unleashed a new clip showcasing the fighting prowess of US Agent, Ghost, Taskmaster and White Widow.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 23, 2025 04:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

If you want to go in totally blind for Marvel's Thunderbolts*, it might be time to get off the internet.

That said, if you're a rabid MCU fan anxiously poring over every new detail and soundbite, this latest promo from Marvel should provide plenty of discussion topics.

The first clip from Thunderbolts* has been released, and it's clear that it's from the film's opening moments, based on previously released trailers and how the team members react to one another.

In the brief footage, we see Wyatt Russell's US Agent get the better of Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster before Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost shows just how untouchable she is to both of them. Ghost also takes down Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, and just from this brief clip, it's clear that she might be the team's powerhouse.

If Ghost suddenly finds herself facing Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler in Avengers: Doomsday, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top!

UPDATE: A second clip has surfaced, which sees the team confronting Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in the old Avengers tower. She apparently has no idea who David Harbour's Red Guardian is, an indication that Alexei was never meant to join the team.

She hilariously asks, "Who is this old Santa?"  A meta joke as Harbour has previously played Santa Claus in 2022's Violent Night.

Thunderbolts* is an upcoming Phase 5 MCU film that is set for release on May 2, 2025.  The film is currently slated to close out Phase 5 of the MCU.

Jake Schreier directs from a script written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo.

The film stars Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Lewis Pullman has also been cast as The Sentry/Void.

Principal photography began on February 26, 2024, and recently wrapped in June.

The film is inspired by the Marvel Comics title of the same name, where the Masters of Evil disguised themselves as The Avengers after the apparent death of the team after the Onslaught saga. Led by Baron Zemo, the group surmised that by filling the vacuum of superpowered champions, they could gain access to all the secrets of The Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D. 

Later incarnations of the team would typically consist of U.S.-controlled supervillains who attempt to earn redemption and/or pardons by executing covert missions.

About Thunderbolts*
 In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

thebamf
thebamf - 4/23/2025, 4:11 PM
White Widow? hahahhah
Goldboink
Goldboink - 4/23/2025, 4:15 PM
@thebamf -
Sounds like a date I had once...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2025, 4:16 PM
@thebamf - that is what she’s called in the comics to be fair.

User Comment Image

She hasn’t been called that in the MCU though ,atleast so far
thebamf
thebamf - 4/23/2025, 4:42 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Ahhh.... I had no idea. The more you know...
thebamf
thebamf - 4/23/2025, 4:44 PM
@Goldboink -
User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/23/2025, 4:48 PM
@thebamf - “white” widow is extremely bold of marvel disney
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/23/2025, 4:18 PM
nice enough fighting going on here but...

cap- "now what?"
ghost- "oh get over yourself"

....the phuck kinda dialogue is that?

why does it feel like it's been edited to shit?

Goosh-goosh
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 4/23/2025, 4:24 PM
@harryba11zack - it's kind of like when bucky or eas it Sam, said "everybody's got a gimmick now" in civil war
Vigor
Vigor - 4/23/2025, 4:22 PM
I like it. I like it a lot. Good fight8ng scenes.
Interesting seeing all these shields. And red guardian isn't even here. Sam would probably meet this team and be like o_O
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2025, 4:37 PM
@Vigor - cool to see some shield on shield action in this…

Let’s get a team up Shield combo in Doomsday with Red Guardian , U.S Agent and Sam Cap.
MarkJulian
MarkJulian - 4/23/2025, 4:25 PM
So Taskmaster is just a punching bag.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/23/2025, 4:30 PM
@MarkJulian - I hope we get a variants taskmaster in secret wars. And it's the Tony we know and love
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2025, 4:26 PM
The action has been praised in the recent reactions and I can see for good reason since the choreography & camera work is well done!!.

God , I hope Taskmaster doesn’t die in this but I don’t have a good feeling about that.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/23/2025, 4:32 PM
@TheVisionary25 - just got my IMAX TIX.

You?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/23/2025, 4:38 PM
@Vigor - not yet , soon though
Kadara
Kadara - 4/23/2025, 4:33 PM
Taskmaster looks so weak in this. Probably first one to die.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/23/2025, 4:46 PM
@Kadara - hopefully

