UPDATE: Electric First THUNDERBOLTS Clip Sees Ghost Overpowering Taskmaster, US Agent, And White Widow

If you want to go in totally blind for Marvel's Thunderbolts*, it might be time to get off the internet.

That said, if you're a rabid MCU fan anxiously poring over every new detail and soundbite, this latest promo from Marvel should provide plenty of discussion topics.

The first clip from Thunderbolts* has been released, and it's clear that it's from the film's opening moments, based on previously released trailers and how the team members react to one another.

In the brief footage, we see Wyatt Russell's US Agent get the better of Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster before Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost shows just how untouchable she is to both of them. Ghost also takes down Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, and just from this brief clip, it's clear that she might be the team's powerhouse.

If Ghost suddenly finds herself facing Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler in Avengers: Doomsday, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top!

UPDATE: A second clip has surfaced, which sees the team confronting Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in the old Avengers tower. She apparently has no idea who David Harbour's Red Guardian is, an indication that Alexei was never meant to join the team.

She hilariously asks, "Who is this old Santa?" A meta joke as Harbour has previously played Santa Claus in 2022's Violent Night.

Thunderbolts* is an upcoming Phase 5 MCU film that is set for release on May 2, 2025. The film is currently slated to close out Phase 5 of the MCU.

Jake Schreier directs from a script written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo.

The film stars Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Lewis Pullman has also been cast as The Sentry/Void.

Principal photography began on February 26, 2024, and recently wrapped in June.

The film is inspired by the Marvel Comics title of the same name, where the Masters of Evil disguised themselves as The Avengers after the apparent death of the team after the Onslaught saga. Led by Baron Zemo, the group surmised that by filling the vacuum of superpowered champions, they could gain access to all the secrets of The Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D.

Later incarnations of the team would typically consist of U.S.-controlled supervillains who attempt to earn redemption and/or pardons by executing covert missions.