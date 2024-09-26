CANARY BLACK: Things Get Personal For Kate Beckinsale In Action-Packed New Trailer

Prime Video has launched the first official trailer for Kate Beckinsale's next kickass actioner Canary Black, which will see the former Underworld star play a top CIA operative that is forced to go rogue to save her kidnapped husband while simultanously working to prevent the start of World War 3.

The full synopsis reads, "A top CIA operative, Avery Graves, is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and help locate the coveted intelligence that the kidnappers want. Betrayed at every turn, she must rely on her cutting-edge training and primitive fighting skills in a deadly race to deliver a ransom that could trigger a global crisis."

This will mark the second action film Beckinsale has launched on Prime Video in recent years, following 2021's Jolt. Her series The Widow was also launched on the streamer, albeit only in the United States and some international markets.

In addition to Beckinsale (Van Helsing; Pearl Harbor), the supporting cast features the late Ray Stevenson (Thor; RRR), Rupert Friend (Homeland; The Death of Stalin), Jaz Hutchins (The Outlaws; Doctors), Goran Kostić (In the Land of Blood and Honey; Taken), and Ben Mills (The Capture; The Crown).

Pierre Morel (Taken; Peppermint) directed the feature, with a screenplay from Matthew Kennedy.

Beckinsale is, of course, best known for her role as Selene in the Underworld franchise, having played the iconic part in five films - Underworld, Underworld: Evolution, Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, Underworld: Awakening, Underworld: Blood Wars - and one video game: Underworld: The Eternal War.

Her more prominent credits include Much Ado About Nothing, Pearl Harbor, Serendipity, Van Helsing, The Aviator, Click, Vacancy, Everybody's Fine, Contraband, Total Recall, Love & Friendship, The Disappointments Room, The Only Boy Living in New York, and Jolt. After her latest action film, she can be seen in The Patient and Stolen Girl next year.

Canary Black starts streaming, exclusively on Prime Video, on October 24!

Watch the official trailer below: