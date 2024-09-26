CANARY BLACK: Things Get Personal For Kate Beckinsale In Action-Packed New Trailer

CANARY BLACK: Things Get Personal For Kate Beckinsale In Action-Packed New Trailer

The first official trailer for Kate Beckinsale's upcoming actioner Canary Black is finally here, revealing the film's release date and showcasing some kickass footage of the Underworld star in action!

News
By RohanPatel - Sep 26, 2024 09:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Amazon

Prime Video has launched the first official trailer for Kate Beckinsale's next kickass actioner Canary Black, which will see the former Underworld star play a top CIA operative that is forced to go rogue to save her kidnapped husband while simultanously working to prevent the start of World War 3. 

The full synopsis reads, "A top CIA operative, Avery Graves, is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and help locate the coveted intelligence that the kidnappers want. Betrayed at every turn, she must rely on her cutting-edge training and primitive fighting skills in a deadly race to deliver a ransom that could trigger a global crisis."

This will mark the second action film Beckinsale has launched on Prime Video in recent years, following 2021's Jolt. Her series The Widow was also launched on the streamer, albeit only in the United States and some international markets. 

In addition to Beckinsale (Van Helsing; Pearl Harbor), the supporting cast features the late Ray Stevenson (Thor; RRR), Rupert Friend (Homeland; The Death of Stalin), Jaz Hutchins (The Outlaws; Doctors), Goran Kostić (In the Land of Blood and Honey; Taken), and Ben Mills (The Capture; The Crown).

Pierre Morel (Taken; Peppermint) directed the feature, with a screenplay from Matthew Kennedy.

Beckinsale is, of course, best known for her role as Selene in the Underworld franchise, having played the iconic part in five films - UnderworldUnderworld: EvolutionUnderworld: Rise of the LycansUnderworld: AwakeningUnderworld: Blood Wars - and one video game: Underworld: The Eternal War

Her more prominent credits include Much Ado About Nothing, Pearl HarborSerendipityVan Helsing, The AviatorClick, VacancyEverybody's FineContrabandTotal RecallLove & FriendshipThe Disappointments RoomThe Only Boy Living in New York, and Jolt. After her latest action film, she can be seen in The Patient and Stolen Girl next year. 

Canary Black starts streaming, exclusively on Prime Video, on October 24!

Watch the official trailer below:

CANARY-BLACK-First-look-Kate-Beckinsale-Nov22

CNYB-2024-Static2x3-Main-KA-2000x3000-PRE-PV-FINAL-en-US-THAAS

A top CIA operative, Avery Graves, is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and help locate the coveted intelligence that the kidnappers want. Betrayed at every turn, she must rely on her cutting-edge training and primitive fighting skills in a deadly race to deliver a ransom that could trigger a global crisis.

HOUNDS OF WAR Interview: Rhona Mitra On Her New Action Role, RED SONJA, and SUPERGIRL (Exclusive)
Related:

HOUNDS OF WAR Interview: Rhona Mitra On Her New Action Role, RED SONJA, and SUPERGIRL (Exclusive)
RED ONE: Chris Evans & Dwayne Johnson Team Up To Save Santa Claus In Intense New Trailer
Recommended For You:

RED ONE: Chris Evans & Dwayne Johnson Team Up To Save Santa Claus In Intense New Trailer
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder