INVINCIBLE Season 3 Stills Reveal First Look At Powerplex And Showcase Mark Grayson's New Costume

With less than one month to go until Invincible returns to Prime Video with its third season, some new stills and a first look at the villainous Powerplex have been released.

Mark Grayson's new blue suit is also put front and centre as is his younger brother Oliver (soon to be known as Kid Omni-Man). Atom Eve and Cecil Stedman can also be seen in action.

The animated series has a large fanbase and there's been some frustration in the past about the long wait between seasons. That looks set to change with seasons 3 and 4, with the stakes expected to be significantly higher across these next batches of episodes.

"I feel like we're just getting started," Robert Kirkman revealed in a recent interview. "I'm very hopeful that this show can be around for a while. With Season 4, we're really hitting our stride. There's really exciting stuff coming up in Season 4."

"[Season 1 and season 2's] bigger stories really start crashing down in Season 3. But season 4 dwarfs season 3 in a lot of really crazy ways," he continued. "It's an escalating show where each season is going to be bigger, crazier, more intense, and that stuff really kicks off with Season 3."

Kirkman also addressed Mark's new costume, a design fans of the long-running comic book series will be familiar with. "Going into the third season, it seemed like a good time to bring a new Mark to the forefront after everything he's been through in season 2. He's in a different headspace and that gets reflected in his costume."

"Anyone who has read the comic book series knows the blue suit era of 'Invincible' is the darkest and the most intense, and there's a lot of really big things that are around the blue suit," the Invincible co-creator and writer concluded.

Based on Robert Kirkman's award-winning comic book series, Invincible follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson, as he inherits his father’s superpowers and sets out to become Earth’s greatest defender, only to discover the job is more challenging than he could have ever imagined.

Everything changes as Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, while discovering how much further he'll need to go to protect the people he loves.

The series stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons, Invincible’s voice cast also includes Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Melise Jow.

The first three episodes of Invincible season 3 will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories beginning on Thursday, February 6, 2025, with additional episodes set to be released ever week through March 13.